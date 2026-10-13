NBA Round-Up: Jalen Brunson Loses Cool at Ref, Clippers Waive Fan Favorite & More

Jalen Brunson’s frustration with an officiating call, the Clippers’ decision to waive Yuki Kawamura, and the Nuggets parting ways with Lonnie Walker IV have all made headlines during the NBA preseason. Elsewhere, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has praised LaMelo Ball’s impact on the team’s atmosphere, while LeBron James has shared his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama’s MVP potential.

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Here are five NBA stories to catch up on.

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Jalen Brunson Gets Heated After Flopping Technical

Jalen Brunson was visibly frustrated after officials called him for a flopping violation during the New York Knicks’ preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The incident occurred early in the first quarter following contact involving Rudy Gobert, with Brunson appearing to strongly disagree with the decision.

Cameras appeared to catch Brunson expressing his displeasure after the call, which resulted in a technical free throw for Minnesota. The incident quickly became a talking point as the game continued.

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Brunson finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. However, the Knicks fell 122–104 to Minnesota. Although the result came during the preseason, the incident offered an early example of the attention surrounding the NBA’s enforcement of its flopping rules.

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Clippers Waive Yuki Kawamura After Preseason Run

The Los Angeles Clippers have waived guard Yuki Kawamura after he appeared in their first two preseason games. The Japanese guard had signed an Exhibit 10 contract, and the move does not necessarily mean his time with the organization is over.

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Kawamura could still join the San Diego Clippers, the team’s G League affiliate, where he would have an opportunity to continue developing. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 assists while playing for the Chicago Bulls last season.

As Los Angeles works through its roster options ahead of the regular season, Yahoo Sports reports that Kawamura could still have a path to remaining with the Clippers organization. His next step remains uncertain, but a potential G League opportunity could give him another chance to continue developing and work toward an NBA return.

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Nuggets Part Ways With Lonnie Walker IV

The Denver Nuggets have waived Lonnie Walker IV after giving the guard an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp. Walker signed an Exhibit 9 contract, which did not guarantee him a place on the regular-season roster.

He appeared in Denver’s first two preseason games, scoring four points across 17 minutes, but did not play in the team’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The Nuggets have now moved on as they prepare to finalize their roster.

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Walker spent the previous two seasons playing in Europe, representing Zalgiris Kaunas and Maccabi Tel Aviv. A return overseas is a possibility following his release, although his next destination has not been confirmed.

Chris Finch Credits LaMelo Ball for Changing Timberwolves’ Mood

LaMelo Ball’s arrival in Minnesota appears to have made an impression beyond the basketball court. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch highlighted the guard’s positive attitude and his connection with Anthony Edwards ahead of the team’s preseason game against the Knicks.

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“He’s always in a great mood. Always come in smiling. He and Anthony have a shared quality: they’re really hard to stay mad at. And they do some things that you want to get mad at. And they have a reflective joy,” Finch said, according to the reported comments.

Finch also described the shift in the team’s atmosphere by saying, “We’ve traded moodiness for giddiness.”

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The comments suggest that Minnesota values the energy Ball brings to the group as it prepares for the upcoming season. His partnership with Edwards will be closely watched, particularly as the Timberwolves look to build on their recent playoff experience.

LeBron James Weighs In on Victor Wembanyama’s MVP Chances

Victor Wembanyama’s potential to contend for the NBA MVP award also came up in a discussion involving LeBron James and Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast.

When Nash asked whether this could be Wembanyama’s MVP season, James reportedly responded, “Honestly, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be.”

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Nash noted that Wembanyama already had a case based on his overall impact on the game last season, while suggesting that MVP discussions traditionally place considerable emphasis on players who close out games for their teams.

James also cautioned against overlooking the Oklahoma City Thunder too quickly, emphasizing that both dedicated basketball followers and casual viewers should continue to consider the team.

Wembanyama’s individual performances and the competition around him will shape the MVP conversation throughout the season. James’ comments add another prominent perspective to the early discussion, although the award race will ultimately depend on what happens on the court.