Sunday’s seven-game NBA slate delivered non-stop drama from start to finish. The main highlight was the Denver Nuggets’ 151–145 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, combined with four nail-biting finishes decided by fewer than 10 points. Alongside the down-to-the-wire action, the night featured major individual milestones for stars like Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis.

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Celtics star adds to his NBA legacy

Jayson Tatum added another significant milestone to his Boston Celtics career, moving past franchise legend Bill Russell to claim eighth place on the team’s all-time scoring list. JT reached the mark with a deep three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors, taking his career total to 14,528 points and moving ahead of Russell’s 14,522.

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The historic achievement came during an impressive first-half performance, as Tatum scored 23 points to keep Boston competitive. He shot 8-of-13 from the field before halftime and also contributed to the Celtics’ efforts on the boards. However, his momentum faded after the break as Golden State tightened its defensive coverage.

With additional attention coming his way and Draymond Green making life difficult, Jayson Tatum struggled to find his shooting touch, finishing the second half without a single made field goal on seven attempts.

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Despite the shooting struggles, Tatum finished with a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. His late-game opportunities, unfortunately, proved costly. He split two free throws in a crucial moment before missing a contested fadeaway over Green on Boston’s final possession. The Celtics ultimately fell 88-87, handing Golden State a narrow victory and extending Boston’s losing streak.

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GSW’s Draymond Green hits back at critics

In Stephen Curry’s absence, Green was supposed to step up. That, however, didn’t happen. And so, Warriors’ fans have been quite vocal about their unhappiness with Green. That included Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson.

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Johnson took to social media to discuss the player’s offensive limitations in Curry’s absence. But Green had enough. So, before the game against the Boston Celtics, he had a back-and-forth with his critics.

“You got guys comparing their young selves to my old self,” he hit back, in response to Johnson. “It says a lot. You got people flexing their résumés, and if I flex my resume back, I’m the bully.”

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“I’ve got to take open shots. But I’m never going to, in Year 15, go, ‘Oh, Steph’s out, this is my chance.’ When I was in Year 6, it was my chance. But I would never deduce myself down to, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go score!’ That’ll never be my mindset.”

In his defense, Johnson responded that he was simply doing his job as an analyst. That said, he also took a dig at Green: “Isn’t that your main job now, and basketball is only when Curry plays?”

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And so, within the team, there was a growing feeling that Green was about to come out with a point to prove against Boston. He had three days to rest, Golden State was riding a five-game losing streak, and Johnson had only added to it all. And Green wasted little time making his presence felt. Moving over to power forward, he came out swinging from the opening minutes.

JJ Redick comes to Luka Doncic’s rescue

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-104 NBA Cup victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Luka Doncic was caught on camera visibly frustrated as the team headed into halftime trailing 62-54. The Slovenian star’s reaction came after Sacramento capitalised on the Lakers’ defensive lapses in the closing moments of the half.

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The Kings scored three times in the final 45 seconds, with the Lakers’ Sandro Mamukelashvili’s turnover with five seconds remaining allowing rookie Darius Acuff Jr. to finish an easy layup. That extended Sacramento’s advantage to eight points. That’s why Mamu was at the center of the exchange following a costly late possession. Despite the heated exchange attracting attention, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was supportive of Doncic’s approach.

“First off all, I think what he’s been doing has been great because he’s leading not out of frustration. Whether that was a frustrating moment or not. F— it, it was frustrating for me.

“It was a 4-point game, and we don’t execute a 2 for 1. Then we don’t execute the last shot, and we turn a four-point game, where it could be tied if we execute that correctly, into an eight-point game. I was steaming, and that’s part of the reason that maybe I raised my voice a little bit at halftime.

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“Whether it’s been the clip with Lindsey [Harding], where he wants to show something in a timeout I tell you guys all the time, that first minute is for the guys. Sometimes, lately, I’ve been going over there early just to sit, and I don’t say anything. Those guys have been awesome, and Luka has been leading that. They are problem-solving in real time. We encourage that, and those guys have been great.”

NBA Rookies continue to leave a mark

NBA.com released its latest Rookie Ladder on November 18, with Yaxel Lendeborg retaining the top spot and Cameron Boozer making the biggest move into second place. Lendeborg’s consistency has kept him ahead of the chasing pack. The Warriors’ rookie is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field.

With Stephen Curry sidelined, he has continued carrying a significant offensive responsibility, scoring at least 23 points in four of his last five appearances (before Nov. 18). Then, Boozer climbed from third after delivering a career-high 29 points against Washington, alongside seven rebounds, seven assists, and seven three-pointers.

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Darius Acuff Jr. dropped to third despite recording 26 points and six assists against Oklahoma City. He leads rookies with 10 games of at least 20 points. Darryn Peterson came fourth while AJ Dybantsa remains fifth after posting 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals against Memphis.

A sprained ankle in preseason forced him to miss Washington’s first four games, but he is now showing his two-way potential. The remaining rankings are Caleb Wilson (6), Aday Mara (7), Keaton Wagler (8), Meleek Thomas (9), and Brayden Burries (10).

Inconsistent Knicks star shows his worth for the NBA champions

Josh Hart moved into a tie for second place on the New York Knicks’ all-time triple-double list after recording his 18th in Sunday’s 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, matching Michael Ray Richardson’s franchise tally. Walt “Clyde” Frazier remains first with 23.

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The contest was far from straightforward for New York. Indiana stayed within reach throughout the night, cutting the deficit to six points with just 25 seconds remaining after Obi Toppin’s layup. However, Jalen Brunson’s late free throw helped the Knicks close out the victory and secure their fifth consecutive win.

Karl-Anthony Towns also continued his remarkable double-double run after returning from illness. He finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, extending his streak to 16 double-doubles in 16 appearances this season. His 16-point third quarter proved particularly important in helping New York establish control.

Mavericks survive after 6-foot-6 Jazz star explodes

Svi Mykhailiuk, the 6’6” Jazz star, delivered the best performance of his NBA career on Sunday, but his remarkable shooting display wasn’t enough to prevent the Utah Jazz from suffering a narrow 116-114 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

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Coming off the bench, Mykhailiuk exploded for a career-high 39 points, shooting 12-of-23 from the field and an incredible 10-of-15 from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds and three assists.

His 10 made three-pointers also rank as the second-most in a single game in Jazz history, behind only Bojan Bogdanovic’s 11 in 2022.

Utah looked destined for defeat after falling 17 points behind entering the fourth quarter, but Mykhailiuk sparked an extraordinary comeback as the Jazz outscored Dallas 40-25 in the final period. The Mavericks’ lead disappeared, and Utah eventually tied the contest at 114.

However, Cooper Flagg converted two late free throws to restore Dallas’ advantage, while Kyle Filipowski missed a contested three-pointer at the buzzer. Mykhailiuk’s historic night ultimately ended in a heartbreaking loss.