NBA Round Up: Victor Wembanyama Shoved to The Ground, Cam Boozer Creates History as Rookie, SGA Booed and More

Victor Wembanyama was having another unforgettable night in San Antonio when a moment of frustration turned his game against Minnesota into something much more heated. The 7-foot-4 Spurs star found himself on the floor after a collision with LaMelo Ball, who was having a difficult night of his own.

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The incident happened early in the first quarter, with Wembanyama trying to get back into the play after both players ended up beyond the baseline. Ball made contact from behind, sending Wembanyama briefly down on all fours as he tried to get up and return to the action.

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Ball later explained what happened, saying, “Honestly, I wasn’t even trying to foul, and it was just happening. I know the first one I tried to help Wemby up. Foul. Just, I guess silly stuff.”

The shove was Ball’s first foul of the game, but it would not be his last. He eventually fouled out with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, after a frustrating night that saw him score just 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

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Wembanyama, meanwhile, did not let the incident affect his performance. He finished with 43 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, and four assists as San Antonio secured a 121-111 victory over Minnesota.

Ball’s explanation did not erase the moment, but it offered some context to a play that quickly caught the attention of fans. The two players had no documented history of a heated rivalry, and the incident appeared to be an isolated moment during a difficult game for the Hornets guard.

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The confrontation was only one part of a busy night across the NBA, though. While Wembanyama was putting together another dominant performance, Houston was handing Oklahoma City a difficult loss, and a rookie in Memphis was continuing a historic start to his career.

SGA and the Rockets face off in Houston

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a hostile welcome in Houston, with Rockets fans making their feelings clear during pregame introductions. The Oklahoma City Thunder star was loudly booed as the visiting players appeared on the arena’s jumbotron, but the crowd had more to celebrate by the end of the night.

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Houston dominated Oklahoma City 119-98, with Jabari Smith Jr. leading the way with 30 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Smart added 24 points, while SGA finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes.

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The Thunder were dealing with a major injury crisis, missing several key players, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Nikola Topić. The depleted roster made the challenge even tougher against a Rockets team that took advantage of its opportunities.

After the game, SGA admitted that Oklahoma City had plenty to figure out. He said, “I don’t know. We have some figuring out to do, for sure. A lot of it. I don’t have the answer for you right now.”

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The loss was a difficult moment for the reigning champions, but the Rockets had earned the right to celebrate their performance. Houston’s victory was not just about the crowd or the rivalry, but about a team taking advantage of an opportunity and delivering a dominant result.

Cam Boozer keeps making NBA history

The Memphis Grizzlies rookie is already rewriting the record books just five games into his NBA career. Selected No. 3 overall after winning National Player of the Year at Duke, Boozer arrived with plenty of expectations, and he has wasted little time showing why he was considered one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the 2026 draft.

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Boozer reached another milestone Saturday night, scoring a career-high 27 points in Memphis’ 136-105 win over Sacramento. The victory also kept the Grizzlies as the NBA’s only unbeaten team.

His latest performance added to an extraordinary start. Boozer became the youngest forward in NBA history to record a triple-double, surpassing LeBron James, and he recorded the feat in just his fifth game.

The achievement puts him in rare company, with only a handful of players reaching a triple-double so early in their NBA careers. Boozer’s start has also included a 25-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist performance at 19 years and 97 days old, making him the third-youngest player to reach that mark.

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The records are impressive, but Boozer’s impact goes beyond the numbers. Memphis has started the season 5-0, and the rookie has already become a major part of its early success.

Knicks legend remains optimistic despite 2-4 start

The New York Knicks have some early-season problems to fix, but former Knicks player and legend Stephon Marbury is not giving up on their championship hopes. His comments came after head coach Mike Brown criticized the team’s offensive execution following a 98-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown said, “We have too many guys trying to iso, and the other four guys are sitting there staring at the ball for a whole possession, and we’re burping up bad shots.”

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Marbury agreed with the need for better ball movement, writing on X, “We are a far better team when we move the basketball. The ball moves faster than the players and defense combined can ever react.”

The Knicks nearly pulled off a comeback after opening up a 14-point deficit, with Jalen Brunson knocking down a three-pointer to give New York a brief 90-89 advantage with 1:32 remaining. Philadelphia responded and closed out the game, leaving the Knicks with a 2-4 record.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but the defeat highlighted the team’s early offensive struggles. Marbury believes the solution is straightforward, stressing the importance of moving the ball and getting touches in the paint.

He also warned against returning to habits the team had moved past on its championship run. Despite the early struggles, Marbury remains convinced that the Knicks have another title run in them, saying, “I believe everyone is on the same page because we all know the commitment they all put forth to win the championship.”

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NBA rookies and stars deliver standout performances

Darius Acuff Jr. was another rookie who made headlines, pouring in 38 points despite Sacramento’s 136-105 loss to Memphis. The No. 7 overall pick shot 12-of-25 from the field and knocked down nine of his 14 three-point attempts, while also adding five rebounds and five assists.

Acuff’s performance made him the first teenager in NBA history to make nine three-pointers in a game, tying the NBA rookie single-game record. It was a remarkable night for the rookie, even though the Kings could not keep up with Memphis.

Tyrese Maxey also delivered a standout performance, scoring 38 points in Philadelphia’s 109-104 win over Charlotte. He needed just 23 shots to get there, converting 13 from the field and four from beyond the arc, while adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 38 minutes.

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Houston’s win over Oklahoma City also featured a strong performance from Jabari Smith Jr., who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. He shot 10-of-18 overall and buried six threes, finishing with a game-best plus-minus of +33.

Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard combined for 46 points as Portland rolled past Utah 112-90. Avdija scored a game-high 24 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added five rebounds and two assists, while Lillard chipped in 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Ayo Dosunmu kept Minnesota competitive with 27 points in its loss to San Antonio, shooting 11-of-17 and adding nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. His performance was particularly important with Anthony Edwards sidelined for two months and Rudy Gobert out due to lower back spasms.

The night also saw Atlanta rookie Kingston Flemings ejected after an elbow incident involving New Orleans’ Bryce McGowens. Flemings finished with 12 points, two rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 25 minutes, but his night ended early after a replay showed him appearing to throw an elbow at McGowens away from the ball during a transition sequence.

With Wembanyama dominating in San Antonio, Houston delivering a statement win, and rookies like Boozer and Acuff making history, Saturday was another reminder of how quickly the NBA’s storylines can change. The night had everything from a heated confrontation to historic performances, leaving plenty for fans to talk about heading into the next round of games.