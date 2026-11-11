NBA Round Up: Lakers Sign 6-Foot-10 Talent, Paul George Flips Off 76ers Fan for Brutal Disrespect, Warriors Get Crucial Injury Update & More

The 2026–27 NBA season is already delivering drama, roster shakeups, and plenty of early-season tension. From blockbuster fallout to courtside altercations and standout rookie performances, teams are navigating a crucial November stretch as the power rankings start to take shape.



Contenders are shoring up their rosters with depth signings and injury management, while rebuilding teams are already feeling the frustration. Here’s the latest on the Lakers’ frontcourt moves, Paul George’s hostile return to Philadelphia, the Warriors’ latest rotation setback and a bizarre in-game incident, plus a rising star’s candid take in Sacramento.

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Lakers Make a Two-Way Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have addressed their pressing need for backup frontcourt size by tweaking their two-way roster slots. After briefly waiving second-year center Lawson Lovering, LA officially signed undrafted rookie center Carson Cooper to a two-way deal.

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Cooper, a 6’10, 245-pound center out of Michigan State, briefly appeared in one game for the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season before making his way to Southern California.

During his senior campaign with the Spartans, Cooper averaged 11.1 points on 58.4% shooting alongside 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 block per contest. The Michigan native, who also spent time at IMG Academy, provides the Lakers with a developmental interior presence while splitting time with the G League’s Coachella Valley Lakers.

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Paul George’s response to flipping off fan

Paul George overshadowed the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown feud storyline in the best way possible. Apart from a 36-point explosion that led to the Celtics’ 123-101 win in his first regular-season game back in Philly after that summer trade, he had a little incident with a local fan. After hitting a three, PG appeared to have flipped off a fan, as seen in some clips that surfaced online.

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He directly addressed the incident after the game.

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“There was a fan being an a—hole,” he said. “Ball rolled to him. He looked me dead in my eyes, dropped the ball on the ground as if I’m a dog to go fetch or go get it, instead of passing the ball to me like a normal fan would do. So then I rolled him a middle finger in return.”

George offered no regrets for the incident, capping off a night where he shot 14-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from the three-point range.

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Warriors’ injury woes mount with Brandon Williams

The Golden State Warriors issued an official medical update regarding reserve guard Brandon Williams following his early exit during Monday’s 138–87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams left the game with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter after suffering a left hamstring injury.

The team announced that an MRI confirmed a mild left hamstring strain and that Williams will be re-evaluated in one week. The injury leaves Golden State’s backcourt depleted as they embark on an upcoming Texas road trip, with Will Richard already sidelined by a thumb injury and Gary Payton II dealing with knee issues.

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Williams has averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds across 10 games for Golden State this season.

Derik Queen confuses teammates with mid-game walkabout

A bizarre sequence occurred early in the fourth quarter at Chase Center during the Pelicans’ blowout loss against the Warriors. With 10:51 remaining in the game and the Pelicans trailing by 47 points, New Orleans center Derik Queen was called for a foul on Graham Ike and subsequently pushed Ike. Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stepped in to confront Queen, leading officials to issue technical fouls to both players.

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Immediately following the altercation, Queen seemed to see no hope as the Pelicans fell behind by 50 points and did a sudden mid-game walkabout. He took a lap around the court while the game was actively being played, walked over to dap up his teammates on the bench, and completely exited the arena floor to sit along the baseline, leaving his teammates confused.

The Pelicans didn’t address the situation later. Queen finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds, and three blocks in 21 minutes of action.

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19YO talent stuck with the Kings

Sacramento Kings rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. expressed deep frustration following Sacramento’s 107–100 loss to the Orlando Magic, which dropped the team to a dismal 1–10 record. When asked directly after the game how much the team’s dismal start is weighing on him, Acuff did not hide his feelings, answering explicitly.

“A lot. I’m not a loser… I don’t know what to do, man. I feel like we are trying as a whole; we’re just not coming out with a win. 1-10 just don’t sound right.”

Acuff poured in 29 points and six assists against Orlando. While known for a remarkably calm demeanor, belied by his age, his frustration was palpable after another loss. “When the clock says zero, and we lost,” he responded. “I don’t understand. I don’t know. I don’t know what to do, man. I feel like we’re trying. Everybody as a whole. We’re just not coming out with the win. It’s just, I don’t know, man.”

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The 19-year-old is averaging 26.2 points and 7.3 assists, but his individual performance has yet to translate into a team win. The tension is reportedly infecting the entire Kings locker room, as reporters revealed that many players had left the arena before the press was let in.