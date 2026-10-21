NBA Round Up: LeBron James’ NSFW Warning to Refs, OKC 7-Footer Tackles Wembanyama, Jayson Tatum Called Out & More

In December 2010, Madison Square Garden had a message for LeBron James. Knicks fans booed him after he chose Miami over New York, but James answered with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Heat won 113–91, leaving the Garden with another painful memory.

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Sixteen years later, James returned to the Garden in Philadelphia colors. This time, the Knicks had finally won a championship, ending a 53-year wait, and were celebrating with their fans. James was no longer the superstar they hoped to sign. He was the opponent standing between them and a perfect opening night.

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“We don’t want you! We don’t want you!”

The chant greeted James as he stepped to the free-throw line early in the game. New York had spent years waiting for a title without him, and now the Knicks had one. But the celebration came with a reminder that a championship banner does not win the next game. Philadelphia left Madison Square Garden with a 106–100 victory.

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LeBron Spoils the Knicks’ Championship Party

The Knicks raised their first championship banner since 1973 before facing the 76ers. The occasion carried more than five decades of frustration, relief and finally, celebration. James even acknowledged what the moment meant to New York after Philadelphia spoiled the party.

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“I wouldn’t say that,” James said when asked if the Knicks’ night was spoiled. “It was a great night for New York fans. Fifty-plus years. I was a part of that at one point where we hadn’t won a major championship in Cleveland in over 50 years. The fans will never forget this moment.”

James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. He shot five of 13 from the field, including zero of three from beyond the arc, but helped Philadelphia find its way through a difficult road game. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points, while Joel Embiid added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

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The night was not without controversy. LeBron James didn’t hold back, saying, “They win one chip, they get a championship whistle.” His frustration surfaced again in the third quarter, when he was called for a foul while defending Karl-Anthony Towns with Philadelphia up by one.

Believing Towns had exaggerated the contact, James turned toward the official and yelled, “Call that flopping sh– man.”

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“They win one chip, they get a championship whistle.”

The comment captured James’ irritation with the calls, although the available game reporting showed Philadelphia committed only one more foul than New York. It was a heated moment rather than a formal postgame complaint, but it added another layer to an already charged return to the Garden.

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For Philadelphia, the result was more important than the noise. Maxey supplied the scoring, Embiid controlled the glass, and James helped guide a new-look group through a hostile atmosphere. The 76ers have questions about how their stars will share the ball and roles, but their first test ended with a win. Boston, meanwhile, had a much bigger problem to solve.

Celtics Suffer a Record-Setting Collapse as Tatum Struggles

Boston appeared to have its season opener under control against Detroit. The Celtics built a 22-point lead partway through the third quarter, putting themselves in position to start the season with a comfortable win. Instead, the Pistons stormed back for a 121–113 victory, recording the largest opening-day comeback of the play-by-play era, which dates back to 1997–98.

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The turning point was brutal. Detroit outscored Boston 76–55 in the second half and produced a 23–0 run in the fourth quarter that lasted almost five minutes. The Celtics could not stop the bleeding, and a night that began with control ended with a place in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Paul George gave Boston every reason to believe the night would go differently. He scored 38 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including seven three-pointers, and added five rebounds, three assists and five steals. It was the highest-scoring debut in Celtics franchise history, and his second three-pointer also moved him past Kyle Korver into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

“I feel like I’m getting my pop back,” George said.

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Yet George’s outstanding debut was not enough to save Boston. Jayson Tatum managed just 13 points on six-of-23 shooting and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. He added 11 assists, but scored only two points in the second half as Detroit took control and Boston’s offense lost its rhythm.

The performance raised an uncomfortable question for a team that reshaped its roster in the offseason. With Jaylen Brown gone, Tatum is now the clear focal point, and Boston needs him to carry more of the scoring burden when its other options are contained. Vince Carter raised that concern after the game.

“When you lose a guy, a scorer like Jaylen Brown, I’m not gonna use the word crutch, but he was a guy when Jayson Tatum was not playing well, you can rely on that guy. And tonight we saw PG be that guy, but when they started to take away PG, take away those looks, now Jayson Tatum has that opportunity. So for me, it’s who’s gonna be this consistent number two?”

Carter also questioned whether Tatum could deliver when Boston needed him most, particularly with a 22-point lead on the line. It was a fair question after the shooting display, but the collapse was not solely Tatum’s fault. Detroit won the rebounding battle 49–39 and attempted 11 more free throws, while Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson combined for 37 second-half points.

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Coach Joe Mazzulla stood by Tatum’s willingness to keep shooting, even when the shots were not falling.

“I just want him to continue to make the right play. If he’s open, shoot it. I don’t care if he’s 0 for 10. If you’re open shoot it.”

Tatum accepted his share of the blame, too, while pointing to the defensive mistakes that helped Detroit complete the comeback.

“Definitely not one of my my best nights. Obviously, I just have to play better. Part of my role is scoring.”

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The Celtics have time to correct their mistakes, but the opener exposed two problems at once: they need Tatum to be more reliable as the primary scorer, and they cannot let a big lead turn into a collapse. Detroit made that clear. In San Antonio, another superstar learned just how unforgiving opening night can be.

Wembanyama’s Shooting Nightmare Gives OKC a Statement Win

Victor Wembanyama could hardly buy a basket against Oklahoma City. The Spurs star finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, but made just one of his 13 field-goal attempts. He missed his first 12 shots, tying the second-most missed field goals to start a season opener in the play-by-play era.

The first basket finally came on an alley-oop from De’Aaron Fox as time expired in the third quarter. Even that did little to disguise a difficult shooting night, with Wembanyama recording the worst field-goal percentage of his career. Chet Holmgren blocked one of his attempts, while rookie Aday Mara denied a potential dunk off another Fox alley-oop.

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Wembanyama was still a force on the defensive end. His six blocks and 13 rebounds showed how much he could contribute even when his offense deserted him. Mara, meanwhile, made an impression in his NBA debut, finishing with seven points, two rebounds and a block in roughly 12 minutes.

Oklahoma City won 116–104, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 32 points. The victory carried extra meaning for the Thunder, who had lost to San Antonio in the Western Conference finals. Wembanyama had averaged 27.3 points on 48.1% shooting in that series, making this performance a sharp contrast to his previous success against them.

The Thunder crowded Wembanyama, contested his looks and made it difficult for San Antonio’s other scorers to find space. Their defense was a major reason the Spurs could not build a rhythm. Wembanyama knew he had to make changes, but his postgame assessment suggested the answer was not to force more shots.

“I need to go back to playing the basketball I like. This is not the sport I like right here. I’ve got no reason to be hesitant, no reason to not be myself. I’m good when I have fun.”

He also admitted that he may have been thinking too much instead of trusting his game.

“I might be overthinking it. I don’t need to do more. I need to think less probably.”

It was a rough start for a player who had dominated this matchup just months earlier, but one bad shooting night does not erase his defensive impact. The Thunder delivered a statement, and Wembanyama now has a clear challenge: find his confidence again before the misses start following him into the next game. Not every opening-night story, however, was about a star struggling under the spotlight.

Trae Young Recognized for His Work Off the Court

Trae Young was named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2026 offseason, earning the honor for the third time in his career. The recognition came after his work supporting communities in Washington and Oklahoma, two places he has made a priority.

The NBA and NBPA Foundation will donate a combined $20,000 to DC Central Kitchen and the DC College Access Program. Separately, Young and the Trae Young Family Foundation committed $100,000 to the same organizations, with $50,000 going to each.

“Being recognized for this award means so much to me, because the work I do off the court matters just as much as the work I do on the court.”

Young added that he wanted to keep creating opportunities for both communities and remind people that they had someone in their corner. The award recognizes his offseason work, with DC Central Kitchen supporting job training and hunger relief, while DC CAP helps students pursue and complete college. It was a welcome change of pace after an opening night dominated by losses, missed shots and heated reactions.

Dalton Knecht Bids Farewell to Lakers Nation

Dalton Knecht’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end on October 19, when the team waived him during its final roster cutdown. The 2024 first-round pick had appeared in 132 games for the franchise, averaging 7.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. He had shown flashes, including a 37-point performance as a rookie, but struggled to find a consistent role.

Knecht shared a farewell message on Facebook the following day, thanking the organization, his teammates, coaches and the fans who supported him.

“Wearing the purple and gold was an honor I will always cherish. Every moment, every lesson, and every opportunity helped me grow not only as a player but also as a person.”

He also made it clear that leaving Los Angeles was not the end of his journey.

“This is not the end of my story. It is simply the beginning of another chapter. Forever grateful for the purple and gold. Thank you, Lakers Nation.”

There was no confirmed next team for Knecht at the time of his message. His departure followed the Lakers’ roster decisions and their inability to find a trade partner, rather than any confirmed personal dispute. For now, his goodbye was a thank-you to the franchise that gave him his first NBA opportunity.

Opening night brought a little bit of everything: a championship celebration spoiled, a record-setting comeback, a superstar searching for his shot and a reminder that basketball can matter beyond the scoreboard. At Madison Square Garden, LeBron once again walked away with a win while the Knicks were left to process a loss on a night meant for celebration. The season has only begun, but the first night already gave every team something to think about.