NBA Round Up: LeBron James Trolled on Live Broadcast, Nikola Jokic & Nuggets Stuck in New Mexico, Lakers Star Thrown to Ground & More

The NBA delivered another busy stretch of action, with viral moments emerging both on and off the court. LeBron James found himself at the centre of a mascot’s prank, while the Denver Nuggets endured a miserable travel ordeal after their Mexico City game. Here is everything interesting that took place.

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Benny the Bull trolls LeBron James with wine-tasting cart

LeBron James’ mid-game sip of red wine in Philadelphia has already become one of the season’s more unusual viral moments. Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull decided to revisit the incident, bringing a custom “Free Wine Tasting” cart to the court during the pregame introductions.

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The mascot appeared determined to get James’ attention, gesturing toward the cart and offering the Sixers superstar an opportunity to sample some wine. James, however, gave Benny little satisfaction, ignoring the setup while going through his pregame routine.

The joke played on an incident from the Bulls’ recent visit to Philly, when James chased a loose ball into the stands, collided with a spectator, and ended up taking a sip from the fan’s spilled red wine.

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The clip quickly circulated online, giving Benny an easy target for his latest routine. Wine, however, is hardly an unfamiliar subject for James. He has spoken openly about his interest in it over the years, making the mascot’s choice of prank particularly fitting.

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The only thing missing was a reaction from the man at the centre of it.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets endure a nightmare travel

The Denver Nuggets encounter a claustrophobic nightmare! Saturday night’s 114-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City was supposed to be followed by a straightforward trip back to the United States. Instead, the team endured a lengthy travel ordeal that could affect its preparation for the Houston Rockets matchup tonight.

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Nuggets reporter Katy Winge described the situation on social media, writing: “One of the worst travel nights I can remember for the Nuggets. Now all five starters plus DeRozan are questionable vs Houston. Arrived at airport last night at 9pm. Plane complications end with the team going back to hotel at 5am after waiting on the plane. Leaving Mexico now!”

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The problems reportedly began after the team arrived at the airport around 9 p.m. Saturday. A mechanical delay pushed boarding back until approximately 1 a.m., but another issue involving a cabin door kept the aircraft grounded. They had a 21-hour struggle from the time they left the arena.

The disrupted schedule left Denver with little time to recover before its next assignment.

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Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and DeMar DeRozan were all listed as questionable, according to Winge’s update.

With a demanding road schedule ahead, the Nuggets could be forced to manage their rotation carefully.

Lakers’ Jake LaRavia thrown to the floor in physical Pistons clash

The Lakers escaped Detroit with a 121-116 victory, but one physical sequence involving Jake LaRavia and Paul Reed attracted attention during the game.

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Reed brought LaRavia to the floor during a battle under the rim for space, and the Lakers forward appeared unhappy with what followed. As LaRavia got back up, Reed made a kicking motion toward him, prompting an angry reaction. Quentin Grimes quickly stepped between the players and pulled LaRavia away before the confrontation could escalate.

Surprisingly, the ref who walked behind the duo offered no whistle. Reed got away with it without a technical foul, despite the visible frustration. The incident added another flashpoint to an already physical contest between the teams.

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The Lakers ultimately secured the win without Luka Doncic, whom the team sidelined with lower-back tightness. Austin Reaves took charge offensively, scoring a season-high 43 points, while Reed finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

The Lakers had to withstand the Pistons’ physical approach, but Reaves’ late shotmaking helped them leave with the result.

Austin Reaves had a tense moment himself

In the second quarter against the Pistons, Reaves was seen engaging with a Detroit fan. He didn’t just exchange a few words with the fan. He stuck around for a lengthy conversation, with the fan grinning throughout and others nearby smiling along. Reaves, though, didn’t appear nearly as entertained.

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He eventually had to be called back onto the court by a teammate, bringing the unexpected exchange to an end. However, he chose not to comment on the moment when a journalist later asked him about it.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Reaves said.

In the end, though, Reaves got the last laugh. He mocked the fan with a goodbye toward the end of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Doc Rivers’ comments

On Thursday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, featuring Doc Rivers, the NBA coach decided to criticize Antetokounmpo’s game. That included his style, basketball IQ, and how it can be difficult to fit Antetokounmpo into a team’s broader system.

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Antetokounmpo wasn’t exactly pleased with Rivers, making it clear Sunday night that he couldn’t believe the coach had chosen to discuss him so openly on a podcast.

“Oh, my God. First of all, he’s not my coach. My coach is Coach Spo [Erik Spoelstra],” Antetokounmpo said when a reporter asked him about Rivers’ comments.

“But he’s a guy, a coach that I’ve worked (with) in the past. I’m speechless. He made those comments today?”

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“You gotta go ask him why he thought that; that’s on him,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic.

Cooper Flagg’s peanut butter and jelly snack draws attention

Cooper Flagg continues to grab attention. Not only for his on-court domination, but also for his mid-game snacking habit. He was caught snacking again.

Flagg’s appearance on the Mavericks bench with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich became an amusing talking point. But there is a practical reason behind the snack. A curious reporter addressed the sandwich question at the post-game presser, and the player had an interesting response.

“I wanna give a shoutout to our strength staff, our medical staff. They’re the best in the business, and I’m trying to put on some weight & keep gaining muscle. Those are requirements I gotta meet, and I’m just trying to stay ahead of it.”

Flagg has been producing across the board in his second season, averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. His workload makes recovery and nutrition important, particularly during games when players can burn through considerable energy.

The Mavericks’ medical and performance staff have emphasised maintaining his weight and building strength as he develops. A quick snack on the bench may not look like a sophisticated sports-science strategy, but it can serve a straightforward purpose: helping a young player meet his energy needs.

Flagg has also provided plenty of highlights on the court, including a poster dunk over Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney and a 25-point, 12-assist performance against the Nets. The sandwich may have become a meme, but the bigger story is the work happening behind his development.

Utah Jazz’s injury crisis deepens

The Utah Jazz’s difficult start to the 2026-27 season has taken another hit, with Keyonte George suffering a right ankle sprain during Sunday’s 115-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury came in the fourth quarter, adding another name to an already crowded injury list. The severity of the injury is not revealed yet. A minor sprain will leave him out for 2-3 weeks. In case of a tear, he could miss up to 6-8 weeks.

George has been one of Utah’s few consistent bright spots, averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through ten appearances. His absence would leave a significant gap in an offense that has struggled to find reliable production.

The Jazz are already without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing the MCL in his right knee. Center Jusuf Nurkic remains sidelined with a foot injury, while Lauri Markkanen is dealing with a right wrist sprain.

Utah has now fallen to 1-9 after losing eight consecutive games. With several key contributors unavailable or dealing with injuries, head coach Will Hardy faces a difficult task in keeping the team competitive. George’s recovery timeline will be an important factor in how Utah navigates the coming games.