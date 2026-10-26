NBA Round Up: LeBron’s New 76ers Role Fails, 25-Year-Old Magic Star Faces Season-Ending Injury Scare & More

Sunday tested depth across the NBA. Joel Embiid’s absence forced Philadelphia into an experiment that exposed its thin frontcourt, the defending champion New York Knicks fell to 0-3, and Orlando’s first win of the season came with a worrying injury to one of its starters.

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The 76ers sat Embiid for right foot plantar fasciitis management against the Detroit Pistons, even though he had publicly asked to play. With their big men depleted, Nick Nurse started LeBron James at center. It didn’t work. Philadelphia fell 106-93 for its first loss of the season, and James finished with 18 points, five assists, two rebounds and a game-worst -22 plus-minus.

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Despite the loss, Bron made it clear that the role was never meant to be permanent.

“Well, I mean, s–t, we got an MVP over there. I mean, I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the five. You got Joel Embiid on the team, you know?” LeBron James said, adding that playing center was an option the 76ers could use when needed.

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He also dismissed the idea that the position change posed a major challenge. “I pride myself on being able to play in any role, whatever role that’s gonna help the team,” he said.

Philadelphia’s bigger concern remains its depleted frontcourt. Embiid was unavailable, while Jabari Walker also missed the game with a knee issue. Ariel Hukporti is already gone for the season after rupturing his right Achilles in the preseason opener. That left Adem Bona as the only true center available, and the 76ers couldn’t hold Detroit inside.

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The Pistons outrebounded them 54-37, grabbed 15 offensive boards, and scored 24 second-chance points. Philadelphia had also lost the rebounding battle by 22 against Milwaukee on Saturday. The back-to-back struggles on the glass underline how urgently the 76ers need their frontcourt players healthy again.

Jalen Suggs’ injury adds to Orlando’s growing concerns

The Magic’s 111-102 comeback win at Madison Square Garden came at a cost. With 2:09 remaining, Jalen Suggs drove to the basket on a fast break, and his right knee buckled as he went up for a layup. The non-contact injury left him on the floor in visible pain, and team staff helped him to the locker room.

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Orlando had no diagnosis after the game. Coach Sean Sweeney said Suggs would be evaluated, adding that he had spoken with the 25-year-old guard and found him in “good spirits.” The extent of the injury remains unclear pending further evaluation. Suggs finished with four points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 34 minutes before exiting.

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The way Suggs went down is what has Orlando worried. Reviewing the video, physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries, who analyzes injuries on X as @GameInjuryDoc, said the concern would be a possible ACL tear, with a hyperextension as the best-case scenario.

Sports physician Brian Sutterer leaned toward the more hopeful outcome. He believes a hyperextension is most likely, which could mean a return in one to two weeks, though he called the case “to be determined.” Neither has examined Suggs, and the Magic have not announced results.

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The timing is particularly difficult for Orlando. Paolo Banchero is already sidelined with a high ankle sprain expected to keep him out for at least a month. Now, the Magic must prepare for the possibility of missing another key starter early in the season.

Luka Doncic continues to make NBA history

Luka Doncic put on a show against the Utah Jazz, dropping 52 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 132-123 comeback victory. Los Angeles had fallen behind by 18 points, but the six-time All-Star helped turn the game around with eight rebounds, 10 assists and eight 3-pointers on 17-of-30 shooting. The win kept the Lakers unbeaten at 3-0, the first time since 2024.

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His performance also added another milestone. Luka Doncic became just the third Laker to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game, joining franchise legends Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. It was his third 50-point outing in the Purple and Gold uniform, matching LeBron James for the fifth-most in franchise history. The Slovenian also passed Kevin Durant on the NBA’s all-time list for 50-point games, bringing his career total to 10.

Late in the fourth quarter, Luka Doncic ignited a decisive 14-5 run, drilling consecutive three-pointers to put his team ahead. The Lakers also made history by becoming the first team in franchise history to score at least 125 points in each of their first three games of a season.

NBA Champions find themselves on the wrong side of history

The New York Knicks are off to a rough start, dropping to 0-3 after letting a 10-point lead slip away against the Orlando Magic. The Magic outscored New York 40-27 in the final period, and the Knicks committed eight turnovers in the quarter.

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The skid has put the defending champions in rare company. The Knicks are the first reigning champions to lose their opening three games since the Dallas Mavericks did so in the 2011-12 season. However, their title defense is far from over. Reporter Mike Vorkunov tweeted that the 1990-91 Chicago Bulls also began 0-3, yet finished with 61 wins and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. They remain the only team to overcome that start and win the championship.

Even head coach Mike Brown didn’t sugarcoat New York’s struggles. “Our crap stinks. You know, it does,” he said, stressing that the Knicks must fix their mistakes.

The Knicks icon’s son is under pressure

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, is off to a rough start at Syracuse, and his early struggles are drawing attention. A video compiling the sophomore guard’s preseason performances has highlighted his shooting woes and raised fresh questions about his progress.

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The 19-year-old has managed just six points in 51 minutes across three exhibition games. He has shot 2-for-16 from the field and missed all eight of his three-point attempts. He also went scoreless in Syracuse’s 71-58 win over Niagara, missing all four shots he took in 13 minutes. The slow start comes after a modest freshman season.

Kiyan Anthony averaged 8.0 points per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 25.4% from beyond the arc. Knee tendinitis also limited him during the exhibition slate. First-year coach Gerry McNamara said the responsibility is partly his.

“I’ve gotta get Kiy going. I’ve got to do a better job trying to get him in some actions and get him open looks.”

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There is still time for Anthony to turn things around before the regular season. Syracuse will need more efficient scoring from him.