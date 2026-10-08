NBA Round-Up: Luka Doncic’s Euro-League Bid, Tyrese Haliburton Escapes ‘Hell’, & Other Unmissable NBA Stories

Luka Doncic gave his Rome project its name back in June. He called it Basketball Club Roma SPQR and secured an immediate EuroCup wild card. Now he is aiming higher. Tyrese Haliburton, whose Achilles tore in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, finally got back on an NBA floor this week after 472 days away.

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Let’s take a deeper look into these reports and other interesting league stories you might have missed during the week.

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Eurohoops’ Aris Barkas reported that Doncic-led BC Roma SPQR submitted a binding offer for one of the eight new franchises EuroLeague plans to award. The bid brings the field to 14 candidates for eight spots, and Rome is the only city with two projects in the race, alongside Roma Maxima.

EuroLeague owners confirmed at their meeting in Como that the competition will expand to 24 teams from the 2027-28 season. But they held off on naming any new franchises.

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BC Roma’s late entry reportedly contributed to the delay. The eight newcomers would join the 13 existing shareholders, whose current 10-year licenses are being converted into franchises.

That puts Luka Doncic in an unusual spot. He has said he respects both EuroLeague and NBA Europe, yet his club seeks a permanent place in the league that is at odds with the NBA over the continent’s future.

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The Lakers star is expected to be a largely hands-off owner while he plays in Los Angeles. Even so, the bid shows his Rome project is aiming for the top tier of European basketball, not just a wild-card run. Owners have asked the Board of Directors to present a final recommendation in the coming weeks.

Haliburton’s Emotional Comeback in Ames

Haliburton’s return came in the building where he became a star. He played 16 minutes in Indiana’s 123-112 preseason win over Minnesota at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum, finishing with seven points, six assists, two blocks and one steal.

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Before the game, he bought the entire student section’s tickets so Iowa State students could attend for free.

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Afterward, he posted: “At a loss for words trying to describe tonight. 16 months from hell, but Ames, Iowa was the perfect place to get back to it. I’m a Loyal Son, Forever True. Love y’all forever @IowaStateU.”

The “hell” was more than the Achilles. Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season, also dealt with a bout of facial shingles that required heavy medication and caused weight gain, and watched Indiana go from the Finals to a 19-win season.

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Lillard Sets His Sights on a Record

Damian Lillard made his own comeback this week, returning for Portland after missing 528 days with a torn Achilles. The 36-year-old then confirmed he’ll enter the 2027 Three-Point Contest in Phoenix.

He is already tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges at three titles, and he won the 2026 event without playing a single game that season. “Yeah, I’m gonna do it again,” Lillard said. “That would be a record. I gotta do it at this point.”

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Steph Curry has also committed to the 2027 field, so a fourth title would come against serious competition.

Dylan Harper Dragged Into an Unverified Rumor

Dylan Harper, who earns about $14 million a year with the Spurs, is again the subject of social-media chatter about his girlfriend. These are anonymous claims circulated by gossip accounts, and nothing has been verified.

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Neither Harper nor the Spurs have addressed them, and his father, Ron Harper, told critics online to “worry about” their own lives. Until someone with direct knowledge speaks, they remain rumor.

Bruce Brown Fighting for a Knicks Spot

Bruce Brown won a title with Denver in 2023. Now 30, he is competing for a roster spot on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal with New York, despite playing all 82 games for the Nuggets last season.

He told the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy that few teams showed interest, with the second apron the usual explanation. “I’ve been on eight teams in nine years. Every year, you have to prove yourself, prove you’ve gotten better,” Brown said. “I’m fighting for a job right now. So any role they give me, I’d be happy to do it.”

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The Knicks have until Oct. 19 to set their roster, and James Wiseman is reportedly the frontrunner for the final spot.