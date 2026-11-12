NBA Round Up: Marcus Smart Ejected for Punching Warriors Star, Draymond Gets Unruly Fan Thrown Out, Red Hot Celtics’ Insane Comeback & More

The 2026–27 NBA season delivered another chaotic night of basketball on Wednesday, highlighted by fiery player altercations, stunning late-game heroics, and major momentum shifts across the league. From Houston to Toronto and New Orleans, teams experienced the highest highs and lowest lows as the early-season landscape continues to fracture and take shape.

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Whether it was veteran guards losing their cool, championship contenders pulling off miraculous comebacks, or rebuilding squads spiraling further into disarray, Wednesday’s slate provided non-stop drama. Here is a detailed look at the biggest storylines, direct player quotes, and flashpoints dominating the league right now.

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Charles Bassey responds after Marcus Smart altercation

Rockets guard Marcus Smart was ejected during Houston’s 115–108 win over the Golden State Warriors after throwing a right hook that grazed the nose of Warriors center Charles Bassey. The incident occurred in the third quarter following a transition basket by Amen Thompson.

Cameras suddenly panned away from the post where Thompson was as players jawed back and forth. Right when Yaxel Lendeborg was trying to break it up, Smart stepped back and threw the punch right in front of referee Mitchell Ervin, earning an automatic Flagrant 2 ejection.

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Rockets coach Ime Udoka noted after the game that Smart claimed his previously injured elbow got bent during a tangle, and Bassey provoked him to react.

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Bassey didn’t hold back in his post-game assessment, accusing the veteran guard of trying to engineer an early exit.

“Bro, like, I mean… he’s been playing dirty the whole game, man,” Bassey said. “Like I remember, in the first half, I was trying to set the screen, and he grabbed my knees. So I mean, he was playing dirty. So I think I was trying to get a rebound. He was grabbing my hand and I was trying to run back on defense. Then he was sitting down. It’s like you know, so, and then he got up on me and just swung and obviously that was weakness… But I just think that was honestly fake toughness.”

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When asked if the move surprised him, Bassey added, “Didn’t surprise me. I knew he was going to do something. I don’t think he was trying to play. I think he was trying to get himself out of the game… I think he was trying to chill. He wasn’t trying to hoop. Like I said, that was fake toughness.”

Draymond Green gets hecklers ejected

The Warriors’ difficult night in Houston, which was compounded by star Stephen Curry exiting in the first quarter with a right abdominal injury, featured another tense exchange, this time involving Draymond Green. Late in the fourth quarter, a fan seated along the baseline near the Rockets’ bench began shouting aggressively in Green’s direction as Houston prepared to shoot free throws.

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Green was caught on video responding sharply with a direct “Shut up b—-,” before walking over to address the officials and pointing directly at the disruptive spectators. According to the ESPN broadcast crew, arena security promptly removed the two fans with roughly 4:28 remaining on the clock.

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The Warriors, playing shorthanded after Curry’s early exit, ultimately dropped the contest despite a game-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals from Yaxel Lendeborg.

Jayson Tatum leads Boston Celtics’ insane comeback

The Boston Celtics proved why they sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, orchestrating a stunning 22-point comeback to a hard-fought 98–93 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Playing without Paul George, who sat out due to an illness following his stellar 36-point return to Philadelphia, the Celtics looked sluggish early, falling into a massive 22-point hole as Toronto caught fire from beyond the arc.

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Rather than folding, Boston ignited a massive 16–0 run before midway through the second quarter to narrow the gap, eventually executing down the stretch with a game-closing 8–0 run. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 24 points (including 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line), eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Derrick White anchored both ends of the floor with 19 points, seven assists, and four crucial blocks. Neemias Queta also delivered an impactful performance, adding 11 points and 13 rebounds as Boston extended its winning streak to five games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Opens Up on Lakers’ Trust

Sandro Mamukelashvili is having a huge turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he continued his stellar run of form with 23 points in a 123–112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that saw Austin Reaves exit with a left heel injury (Luka Doncic and Collin Sexton remained available).

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He was dubbed the “Swiss Army Knife” of the bench, finishing 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from the deep. And while LakeShow and JJ Redick are thrilled with Mamu’s critical contributions, the man himself spoke candidly after the game about the psychological hurdle of accepting an organization’s unconditional trust after bouncing around early in his career.

“I hope I’ll get better,” Mamukelashvili reflected. “I hope I’ll start believing in myself as much as they do. I think I do. But as I said, like, sometimes going through all this up and down, like, do they really like it? Just you start questioning, and once you start assuming what people think, how they want you to play, that’s when you lose your swagger, so just gotta be me and gotta just keep playing with confidence…”

Part of the doubts stemmed from his uncertain tenure as a two-way player for the Bucks. But beating his former team was a different kind of confidence boost, joking after the game, “It’s always great to come back and beat the team that waived you.”

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Dejounte Murray reacts to social media “sabotage”

Amid the Pelicans’ struggles, a social media post stated, “The Pelicans’ record with Dejounte Murray this season: 1-8…The Pelicans’ record without Dejounte Murray: 3-0.”

Responding directly to that post on X, Dejounte Murray posted a series of laughing emojis and declared, “From what’s going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this!! THE ‘SABOTAGE’ IS REAL!!!!!!”

His post has since been deleted, but the Pelicans’ troubles don’t go away that easily. The Brooklyn Nets handed them a frustrating 145-111 loss. The blowout capped off a miserable night for Murray, who struggled immensely with just five points on 2-of-6 shooting.

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Tensions also boiled over late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. A physical scramble for a rebound triggered an altercation involving Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney and New Orleans forward Julian Reese, resulting in technical fouls for four players.