NBA Round Up: 19-Year-Old Rookie Sets Franchise Record, Ben Simmons Calls Out Steve Kerr, Donovan Mitchell Faces Heat From Cavs Fans & More

Just three NBA games in action on Thursday, yet plenty to talk about. The Draft class of 2026 continues to etch their names in the record books. Injured Ben Simmons made sure to drop a truth bomb about his interaction with Steve Kerr. While the Cavaliers suffer their second defeat, Donovan Mitchell’s one decision left fans unimpressed.

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Grizzlies rookie matches LeBron James feat twice

Cam Boozer has quickly put his difficult NBA debut behind him. After shooting just 2-of-15 from the field in his first game, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie has delivered multiple impressive performances, capped by a historic night against Portland.

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The third overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft finished Thursday’s win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range. He also became the youngest forward since LeBron James to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game.

At 19 years and 103 days old, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Only Josh Giddey, who achieved the feat at 19 years and 84 days, was younger.

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However, Boozer became the youngest NBA player ever to record a triple-double in a victory. Even more impressive, he reached the milestone in just his fifth NBA game. Only Oscar Robertson (1960), Art Williams (1967) and Ben Simmons (2017) had recorded a triple-double within their first five games.

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The performance also helped Memphis improve to 5-0, marking just the second time in franchise history the Grizzlies have opened a season with five straight wins. Their previous 5-0 start came in 2014-15. Boozer’s breakout has been building.

Against Golden State, he posted 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep. He also hit the game-winner. At 19 years and 97 days, he became the third-youngest player to record a 25-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist game, behind Cooper Flagg and LeBron James.

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Ben Simmons calls out Warriors head coach

Ben Simmons’ return to the NBA was cut short by a season-ending torn right Achilles suffered during a practice drill on October 18. Before the injury, however, the former No. 1 pick had a competitive exchange with Warriors coach Steve Kerr during Sacramento’s preseason matchup against Golden State on October 10. Simmons has now shared what happened.

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“I said something to Steve [Kerr],” Simmons told Spears. “I said, ‘Y’all didn’t want me?’ That was in the first quarter. And [Kerr] said, ‘I didn’t know if you were healthy.’”

Simmons then fired back: “That’s why you have people that do their job and go fly out and see.” He made it clear the exchange was not personal, describing it as part of his competitive nature. The Kings star also recalled a brief interaction with Stephen Curry that night. “I probably just told Steph, ‘I told you. I’m ready,’” he said.

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Simmons in the preseason game played nine minutes and recorded seven points and one assist on 2-of-4 shooting. Kerr had offered encouraging words after that game.

“I wish him well. I hope he has a really successful comeback, and I’m glad that he’s back in the league and competing. He’s a good testament to perseverance, coming back and giving another shot. I love that.”

Donovan Mitchell gets called out

Cleveland’s three-game winning streak came to an end against the Atlanta Hawks, exposing more concerns about the Cavaliers’ late-game execution. After nearly surrendering a 20-point lead against Brooklyn and blowing a 29-point advantage on opening night against Philadelphia, Cleveland gave up 43 points in the third quarter against Atlanta.

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James Harden led the team with a season-high 24 points, but the loss also featured an awkward moment involving Donovan Mitchell.

With the Hawks leading 91-84 and less than 11 minutes remaining, a pass intended for Mario Hezonja in the corner ended up in Mitchell’s hands. The Cavaliers star took the shot himself instead of finding his teammate. It may not have been intentional, but the sequence raised questions about Mitchell’s decision-making and whether he was looking to create opportunities for others.

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A fan wrote, “You can’t make this shit up💀 ended the game 7/19 and 1/9 on 3’s.” Indeed, Mitchell finished on 22 points and shot just 1-9 from beyond the arc.

Interestingly, Hezonja had previously shown how much he valued Mitchell’s long-term importance to the team. In an earlier game, the Croatian forward waved off a play call to handle the offense himself, and there was meaning behind that.

“You’re not supposed to bring up the ball against the pressure because we need you in the last quarter,” Hezonja said. “We need you in the playoffs; we need you in game 80, game 60.”

Kings’ rookie continues to create history

Darius Acuff Jr. continues to give Sacramento fans a reason to be excited despite the Kings’ winless start. The No. 7 overall pick delivered another historic performance Thursday, pouring in 34 points and dishing out 14 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans.

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The 19-year-old joined LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the only teenagers to record at least 30 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a game. He also became just the third rookie in Kings history to reach those three statistical marks. Acuff has already crossed 100 career points, too.

He became the second-fastest point guard in NBA history to reach that milestone, trailing only Oscar Robertson in 1960.

The individual achievements couldn’t prevent another defeat. Sacramento lost 132-120, falling to 0-5 to start the season.

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NBA Rookie ladder

The league announced its first rookie standings, and two of them featured in tonight’s action. Cameron Boozer led the way after an impressive start to his NBA career. Yaxel Lendeborg followed at No. 2, with Caleb Wilson at No. 3 and Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 4. Keaton Wagler rounded out the top five.

At the time, Boozer helped Memphis get off to a 4-0 start and posted a plus-36 rating during that stretch. Lendeborg, meanwhile, made an immediate impact in Golden State. He recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against Denver, becoming one of three rookies to score at least 30 points in a game. By then he also led all first-year players with 21.8 points per game.

Wilson was also averaging over 20 points, joining Lendeborg and Acuff in that group. He erupted for 30 points and 14 rebounds against Washington. Wagler averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 40% from three.

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Darryn Peterson, Aday Mara and Trevon Brazile occupied the next three spots. No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, meanwhile, missed Washington’s first four games with an ankle sprain and had yet to make his debut when the ladder was released.