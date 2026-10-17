NBA Round Up: Nuggets Star Ejected for Elbowing Austin Reaves, Warriors Starter Faces Injury Scare & More

With the 2026–27 NBA regular season tipping off on Tuesday, October 20, the final stretch of preseason action delivered intense drama, viral moments, and crucial roster decisions across the league. In Los Angeles, the Denver Nuggets closed out their exhibition slate against the Lakers with a victory, but not before a shocking third-quarter ejection that surprised even Lakers’ Austin Reaves. Up north at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors managed a scare of their own.

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Meanwhile, front offices around the association continue working the phones to finalize 15-man rosters before the deadline. From on-court physical clashes to sideline double-takes and trade intrigue, here is everything you need to know from around the league.

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Cameron Johnson ejected after Flagrant 2 elbow on Austin Reaves

The Denver Nuggets closed out their 2026–27 preseason schedule with a 121–106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, but the evening ended a little earlier than that for starting wing Cam Johnson.

Midway through the third quarter, while cutting across the paint as Jamal Murray posted up, Johnson caught Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the face with an elbow. Though initial contact appeared incidental, game officials reviewed it at length. They deemed the contact “unnecessary and excessive” and upgraded the whistle to a Flagrant 2 foul, prompting Johnson’s immediate ejection.

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The upgrade caught players, fans, and broadcast crews off guard. Even Austin Reaves showed visible surprise over the harsh ruling. Taking the decision in stride, the 30-year-old forward shook hands with his teammates before walking off the floor without protest.

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Before his departure, Johnson put together an efficient night, scoring 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-4 from deep alongside three rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 23 minutes.

Led by 21 points from Jamal Murray and 17 from Nikola Jokic, Denver finalized its exhibition slate with a 3–2 record as they shift focus to their regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Gui Santos suffers early knee injury vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors faced an early injury scare during Friday night’s 128–118 preseason finale victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Forward Gui Santos limped off the court midway through the opening quarter.

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With 5:03 remaining in the first quarter and Portland holding a slight 17–15 lead, Santos collided knees with Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko while attempting to contest a shot near the rim. The 24-year-old forward immediately winced, favoring his left knee as he limped toward the sideline.

Medical personnel evaluated Santos on the bench before assisting him down the tunnel into the Warriors’ locker room for further examination. The setback initially sparked concern for Golden State’s reserve rotation, given that any missed time for Santos could open up rotational opportunities for veterans like Georges Niang and Will Richard.

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However, the team received encouraging news later in the contest when Santos returned to the bench with a heavy wrap on his left knee. He returned to the game briefly before being held out the rest of the way as a precautionary measure, Santos worked through 21 total minutes of action on the night, finishing with 7 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

Having started three of Golden State’s five exhibition games prior to Friday’s second-unit appearance, Santos will be closely monitored ahead of the team’s regular-season opener.

Steve Kerr sees double in Chase Center

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (and some fans) found himself doing a double take during the Warriors’ preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Fans cameras spotted ‘Kerr’ going a few rows behind the sidelines only for the real Steve Kerr to stand up, turn around and find his uncanny look-alike sitting in the crowd directly behind the home bench.

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Kerr’s reaction to his new doppelgänger was to stand and stare for a long time while the game continued behind him. His hilarious reaction has already gone viral and fans are trying to identify the Kerr lookalike from tonight.

It’s not even the first time. One of the most famous Kerr lookalikes was identified as Las Vegas high school English teacher and volleyball coach Steve Gillis. He attended a Warriors game in 2024 and quickly went viral across social media as broadcast cameras caught Kerr’s amused reaction to seeing his near-identical twin in the arena two years ago.

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Jaylen Brown reunites with former Celtics teammates

Following the Boston Celtics’ defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 125-120 in preseason action, Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin caught up with Celtics forward Ron Harper Jr. to discuss reuniting with former teammate Jaylen Brown. Brown, who was traded from Boston to Philadelphia in a blockbuster offseason deal, made it a point to catch up with his former locker room mates after the final buzzer.

When Chin asked what Brown had to say to his former teammates upon meeting up, Harper Jr. smiled and shared Brown’s lighthearted, affectionate trash talk.

“Jaylen’s a good dude, bro. But he’s a funny one. He came up to us, he said, ‘We still ugly,’ that just means he misses us.”

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The humorous exchange highlights the lingering bond between Brown and Boston’s core despite the major roster shakeup that sent the All-Star wing to Philadelphia earlier this summer. It also underscores the supposed tension between Brown and former on-court partner Jayson Tatum.

Milwaukee Bucks weighing trade options for veterans

With the mandatory October 19 deadline to trim rosters down to 15 standard contracts fast approaching, the Milwaukee Bucks are actively exploring trade scenarios for veteran guards Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Milwaukee currently holds 17 standard contracts and is seeking trade pathways to resolve its backcourt congestion rather than outright waiving players under contract.

Beyond exploratory talks involving center Jericho Sims and Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, Fischer reports that front offices around the league are monitoring Milwaukee’s willingness to move LeVert and Porter Jr. Both players are entering the final year of their respective contracts, making them logical salary-matching candidates for teams seeking backcourt depth.