NBA Round-Up: OKC Player Suffers Severe Injury, Nikola Jokic Causing Paranoia & More

Denver has watched this exact anxiety play out before. Back in May 2025, after a Game 7 second-round exit, Nikola Jokic said that he didn’t believe the Nuggets, as built, could compete for a championship, forcing team president Josh Kroenke into damage control and a promise to “go for it” around his franchise center.

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That same uneasy dynamic resurfaced this week, even with Jokic saying all the right things publicly about his future in Denver. John Hollinger reported there’s “justifiable paranoia” within the organization that Jokic’s patience could run out if the roster around him doesn’t improve, despite his insistence he intends to stay long-term and sign his next deal when he’s eligible.

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It’s the latest reminder that two-time MVP Jokic’s loyalty and the front office’s roster execution are two separate questions, and Denver knows which one it actually controls.

Here’s the rest of some of the biggest NBA headlines you might have missed.

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Thunder Rookie Carried Off in Scary Non-Contact Injury

Oklahoma City’s preseason win over Indiana turned into a scare in overtime. Otega Oweh, the Thunder’s 41st overall pick this year, suffered a non-contact injury to his lower right leg and couldn’t put any weight on it, needing Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams to help carry him off the floor.

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Fears immediately turned to a possible Achilles tear, especially after Sixers center Ariel Hukporti suffered a confirmed season-ending ruptured Achilles earlier in the preseason. Oweh finished with eight points in 15 minutes before the injury, and the Thunder have not yet confirmed the diagnosis.

Ty Lue Makes His Case for Keeping Yuki Kawamura

Clippers head coach Ty Lue made clear he’d like to find a permanent role for 5-foot-7 guard Yuki Kawamura, who signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal in August.

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“I would love to have him,” Lue said. “He’s a very good player. I don’t think he gets a fair chance because of his height and size, but he’s a damn good basketball player.”

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Kawamura has bounced between Memphis, Chicago and now the Clippers on two-way and Exhibit 10 deals. He is expected to spend most of the season with the San Diego Clippers’ G League affiliate if he’s waived before the opener, with a bonus attached if he stays there at least 60 days.

De’Aaron Fox Pushes Back on the Finals Criticism

De’Aaron Fox has heard every version of the criticism since San Antonio’s Finals loss to New York. From Charles Barkley calling for him to be benched to fans comparing his late Game 4 blunder to JR Smith’s infamous mistake.

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Fox made clear he’s tuned most of it out. “I don’t have basketball on my timeline,” Fox said per Marc Spears. “No one is calling me talking. I can’t do nothing about all the other things. Everybody has a podcast. Everyone thinks their opinion matters.”

The comments come as San Antonio has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to Fox as the franchise point guard heading into the new season.

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Blake Griffin’s Late-Night Show Gets a Launch Date

Blake Griffin, on X, confirmed that his new weekly show, “The Stepback,” premieres Oct 20, timed to the opening night of the NBA season.

“I’ll take it from here,” Griffin wrote. “The Stepback. 10.20.26. On YouTube and Prime.”

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The Daily Show-style program, taped before a live studio audience with no guests, will cover topics like gambling, NIL and stadium funding. It will mark Griffin’s full transition from NBA on Prime analyst to solo host.