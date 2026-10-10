NBA Round-Up: Stephen A. Smith’s LeBron Statement, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Own Media Company & More

Not long ago, during LeBron James’ playoff runs with the Lakers, Stephen A. Smith said a fifth championship would at least “warrant a discussion” in the GOAT debate. That door appears to have closed for good.

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With James now in Philadelphia and 76ers hype in full swing, Smith preemptively shut down the conversation before a single title has actually been won.

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“The 76ers are gonna win LeBron James his fifth NBA championship,” Smith said. “That’s the good news. Here’s the bad: It still ain’t six, baby. This man is the second greatest player of all time. He is not the GOAT.”

Smith went on to list Michael Jordan’s own case in detail, calling him “a six-time champion, a 10-time scoring champion, a nine-time All-NBA First Team defensive player, the greatest closer in NBA history.”

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The message was clear: no matter what James accomplishes in Philadelphia, Smith’s mind on the all-time rankings isn’t changing.

Here’s the rest of some of the biggest NBA headlines you might have missed.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Launching His Own Media Company

Just weeks after becoming a shareholder in Spanish soccer giant Atlético Madrid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is adding another business venture to his growing off-court portfolio. According to a new TIME Magazine profile, the reigning MVP plans to launch his own media and entertainment company in early 2027, on the heels of starting a charitable foundation back in September.

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Exact details of the new venture weren’t disclosed. But the move continues a clear pattern: between the SGA Foundation, the Atlético stake, and now a media company on the way, Gilgeous-Alexander is building a business footprint well beyond his still-growing on-court résumé.

Isaiah Stewart’s Grizzlies Debut Cut Short by Ankle Injury

Grizzlies big man Isaiah Stewart’s preseason debut with his new team didn’t last long. Stewart sprained his left ankle just two minutes into Memphis’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 5, and the team has since diagnosed it as a moderate sprain that will require a re-evaluation in two weeks.

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That timeline means Stewart, acquired from Detroit in a draft-day trade, will miss the start of the regular season. A tough break for a Grizzlies frontcourt already monitoring Zach Edey’s own preseason workload.

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Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived center Christian Koloko, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. It ended his bid for a roster spot after he signed a non-guaranteed deal back in July.

Koloko, a 2022 second-round pick who missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a blood clot issue, bounced between the Lakers, Grizzlies and Hawks last season. He averaged just 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds across 27 games.

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His release opens a spot on New Orleans’ preseason roster as the team finalizes its frontcourt rotation behind Yves Missi and Derik Queen.

Russell Westbrook Wants to Carry the Torch for LA 2028

Russell Westbrook isn’t wasting any time setting new goals in retirement. Speaking after being honored by the Los Angeles City Council for his charitable work, the 37-year-old made his intentions clear for the city’s upcoming turn hosting the world.

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“I’m putting this out now: I want to be in the presentation of Los Angeles, as it pertains to carrying the torch during the 2028 Olympics,” Westbrook said.

A Long Beach native who won gold with Team USA at the 2012 London Games, Westbrook said he’s directed his Why Not? Foundation to expand its community work in the city as part of the push. He framed the torchbearer request as an extension of his broader commitment to Los Angeles rather than a simple victory lap.