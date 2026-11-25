On Tuesday, the NBA slate had just three games. But there are plenty of updates regarding injury returns for Stephen Curry and another Finals MVP.

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Additionally, the trade situation for Anthony Davis has heated up amid recent rumors. The 10x All-Star has been linked to multiple teams.

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Warriors get news on Stephen Curry’s injury

Stephen Curry could be nearing his return to the Golden State Warriors. As optimism grows around the injured superstar’s recovery from an oblique tear.

“The initial timeline was that he would be reevaluated in two weeks. We are expecting to get an update sometime within the next 24 hours, or maybe 48 hours if they wait till after Thanksgiving,” Brett Siegel said on the latest episode of the Clutch Scoops podcast.

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“I’ve heard that they are confident that Stephen Curry will be back within the next two weeks. Steph is himself pushing to get back as soon as possible. He knows the Warriors need him; he wants to be out there on the floor. So right now, we’re looking at some day between the next 14 to 21 days before we see Stephen Curry back on the floor.”

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Despite the report, Golden State is yet to confirm an official comeback date. The four-time NBA champion suffered the injury against the Houston Rockets on November 11 and was initially scheduled for a two-week re-evaluation. The 38-year-old averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range before getting injured.

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His absence coincided with a difficult stretch for Golden State, which suffered five consecutive defeats. Their record dropped to 8-8 before bouncing back with an 88-87 victory over Boston. The Warriors are now 9-8.

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Fans question the NBA team’s partnership with Kalshi

The Los Angeles Lakers have drawn criticism from their own fans after announcing a new partnership with Kalshi. The prediction market platform will become the franchise’s Official Prediction Market Sponsor. The announcement, made on November 24, has sparked debate over the NBA’s growing relationship with prediction markets.

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“We’re excited to partner with Kalshi to explore innovative ways to engage fans and strengthen their connection to the game,” Lakers President and Chief Business Officer Lon Rosen said.

However, the reaction among some supporters has been far less enthusiastic.

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One fan expressed disappointment, writing, “Disgusting, what has become of my team 💀😭.”

Another directed their frustration at NBA commissioner Adam Silver, asking, “Adam Silver what have you done to the NBA? You ruined it.”

Currently, the Lakers are the second team in the NBA, after the Philadelphia 76ers, to partner up with Kalshi. In fact, the NBA already named Kalshi and Polymarket the league’s preferred prediction markets. This is why fans are frustrated.

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Anthony Davis continues to attract interest

Having been traded in each of the past two seasons, the 10-time All-Star could be on the move again, potentially marking his third consecutive season with a trade.

“The Raptors, as a result, continue to be mentioned as a team to watch — along with Golden State and Atlanta after both the Warriors and Hawks were also previously linked with Davis — if Washington ever reaches the point of making the 33-year-old available,” Jake Fischer reported.

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According to Fischer, all three franchises have been linked to the Washington Wizards big man as speculation grows over his availability. Previously, NBA reporter Evan Sidery also reported that multiple contenders are keeping tabs on Davis, with the Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and Warriors amongst them.

The 33-year-old is earning $58.5 million this season and is in the final guaranteed year of his three-year, $175 million contract. He also holds a $62 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

AD also suffered a right hand/wrist scare during the game against the Celtics. With under five minutes left in the third quarter, he landed on his right wrist while breaking his fall and grabbed it in pain. Fortunately, he remained in the game and finished with 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting and 13 rebounds. That’s why the interest in the former Lakers star remains high.

The Celtics make the same mistakes, but Jayson Tatum stands out

Jayson Tatum delivered a statement performance as the Boston Celtics finally ended their four-game losing streak, beating the Washington Wizards 131-116 in an NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night.

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JT finished with a season-high 41 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks, shooting 13-of-25 from the field and knocking down six three-pointers. Tatum was unstoppable in the first half, scoring 28 points as Boston built an 80-49 advantage.

Neemias Queta also enjoyed a season-best night this season, recording 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Paul George contributed 28 points and 9 assists. Boston’s explosive first-half shooting included 15 three-pointers on 26 attempts.

However, Boston’s dominance nearly disappeared after halftime. The Celtics were outscored 40-24 in the third quarter, allowing Washington to cut a 34-point deficit to just five at 117-112 late in the fourth. Tatum cooled off from beyond the arc, but Baylor Scheierman stepped up with eight points in just 75 seconds to help secure the victory.

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Reflecting on the difficult stretch, Tatum said, “We had a tough last week, for various reasons. It’s a long season, and an emotional roller coaster of it. But we can’t change what happened; we can only focus on today.”

He also acknowledged the late fightback, adding: “No lead is safe, and they get paid to play basketball too.”

The victory improved Boston’s record to 12-6 and kept the Celtics unbeaten at 3-0 in NBA Cup group play.

The Raptors fans are losing patience with their 2-time Finals MVP

Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Toronto Raptors continues to face delays, leaving fans increasingly frustrated as the team awaits a meaningful recovery update. Mike Scotto reported that:

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“The Toronto Raptors say Kawhi Leonard has begun individual on-court workouts following treatment to address left knee swelling, and an update will be provided in a week.”

Last week, Toronto delivered a similar message, saying he had “progressed in his strength and conditioning program.” The 35-year-old has been sidelined since October 23 after averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

The repeated delays have sparked reactions online, with one fan calling him “one more week” man, while another wrote, “Raptors got scammed 😭😭😭.”

Toronto’s investment makes the situation even more frustrating. To re-acquire Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors sent forward Brandon Ingram, guard-forward Gradey Dick, unprotected 2031 and 2033 first-round draft picks, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and 2030 and 2033 second-round draft picks to the LA Clippers.

Later, Leonard also signed with Toronto on a $115 million extension, with his 2026-27 salary adding significant financial commitment. With the Raptors sitting at 6-11, Leonard’s absence is becoming an increasingly difficult setback.