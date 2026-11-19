Wednesday night’s NBA slate delivered late-game chaos, heated sideline confrontations, and prophetic off-court storylines as the 2026–27 regular season approached its one-month mark. From Ball Arena in Denver to Kaseya Center in Miami, contenders stumbled in crunch time, injuries rattled frontcourts, and emotional reunions refused to thaw lingering locker-room tensions.

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Adding to the mid-November intrigue was the looming midnight launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, a cultural event that prompted Miami to host a themed celebration and sparked league-wide chatter about which sidelined stars might have extra free time. Across the association, every possession carried weight, none more costly than a split-second lapse in Denver that sealed Boston’s second straight defeat.

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The ref had to be held back; Luka Doncic stands his ground

Luka Doncic wasn’t happy with the officiating on Wednesday night, but this time, a referee wasn’t willing to simply walk away from the argument. During the Lakers’ 109-97 home loss to the Utah Jazz, the player got into it with referee Tre Maddox after a no-call.

As the two-time NBA scoring champion continued arguing on his way off the court for halftime, Maddox stood his ground and pushed back. At one point, the referee had to be held back. He glared at Doncic.

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Doncic appeared stunned by the exchange. It goes without saying that the video quickly made the rounds on the internet.

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Here’s what had happened: the Lakers player attempted to split a double team and draw a foul. But there was no whistle. The result?

A turnover.

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That gave the Utah Jazz a transition opportunity, and left Doncic fuming.

Julius Randle goes off on his team

The Brooklyn Nets had a night they’d rather forget against the Chicago Bulls. A 137-107 loss on their home floor was bad. But the frustration inside Brooklyn’s locker room was just as hard to miss.

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So, Julius Randle didn’t hold back after Wednesday’s game, calling out his teammates for their performance and describing the loss as one of the most horrible games he’d ever been part of. And this wasn’t frustration that suddenly showed up after the final buzzer. He had been visibly agitated throughout the game, too.

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During a timeout, he was heard yelling: “There is no pride. This is embarrassing.”

That’s what he said after the game as well. Knowing they were dominated by a team that was towards the end of the Eastern Conference standings was not a good feeling.

Celtics pay for Jayson Tatum’s late technical in collapse against Nuggets

In Denver, the Boston Celtics squandered a 17-point lead before falling 105-101 to the Nuggets at Ball Arena, dropping to 11-4 on the season with their second consecutive loss. Trailing by three after Jamal Murray buried a contested midrange jumper with seven seconds remaining, Boston called a timeout to draw up a game-tying strategy.

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Instead of simply handing the ball over, Jayson Tatum tossed the basketball toward an official near midcourt whose back was turned. The nearest referee assessed an immediate technical foul, which gave the Nuggets the decisive free throw.

Murray sank the ensuing technical free throw to push the lead to two possessions, effectively sealing the comeback for Denver (8-5). Tatum finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, scoring just four points after halftime. Neemias Queta added 17 points and 10 boards, and Paul George chipped in 10 before fouling out.

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Nikola Jokic powered the Nuggets with 24 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds alongside Murray’s 21 points as Denver capitalized on a massive 29-to-12 disparity at the free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun’s injury update raises concerns for the Rockets

The Houston Rockets improved to 12-4 with a 119-104 road victory over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, though the win was overshadowed by a frightening second-quarter injury to Alperen Sengun.

With 7:21 left before halftime, Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith inadvertently poked the Rockets’ big man’s eyes while battling for a rebound. Sengun collapsed to the floor, holding his face, and required assistance to reach the locker room.

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He didn’t return for the rest of the night. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes. Later, head coach Ime Udoka offered a sobering postgame diagnosis ahead of Friday’s trip to Denver.

“He got a swelling in the right eye. Got poked in both, basically. So swelling in his right eye and a scratch on his cornea on the left. We’re not sure what that means time-wise, but hopefully it’s okay and obviously could not come back tonight,” Udoka said.

Sports physical therapist Dr. Ribu Thomas noted on X that while uncomplicated corneal abrasions often settle within one to two days, blurred vision or lingering irritation could sideline Sengun against the Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo give cold reception to former teammates

At Kaseya Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo faced the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time since the summer’s blockbuster trade, powering the Miami Heat to a 137-130 victory, their sixth straight win to reach 9-6, while Milwaukee fell to 1-14. Antetokounmpo dominated his former club with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, backed by 26 points from Bam Adebayo and 24 from Davion Mitchell.

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Despite pregame pleasantries elsewhere on the floor, Antetokounmpo walked straight off the court at the final buzzer without shaking hands with anyone on Milwaukee’s roster, a frosty scene caught on camera.

Meanwhile, Adebayo and former Heat guard Tyler Herro, who scored eight points in 24 minutes for the Bucks, also avoided acknowledging each other before and after the game following their summer altercation in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been moved past that,” Adebayo said postgame. “I’m not one of those people that don’t hold grudges. I give it to God and move on. That’s why I’ve been blessed with situations, playing this game, and to be able to be part of something historic like GTA Night, not worrying about the negativity, and keep stacking these wins.”

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On a day when OKC gave Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins a warm welcome, the whole drama stood in sharp contrast to former Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who warmly embraced his old teammates and said, “It felt good to be back. It was cool to see the guys. Those are guys I made a lot of memories with. Grew with a lot of those guys. Pelle, Niko, felt like I got really close with those guys.”

Rockets-Pacers game erupts into chaos

Beyond Sengun’s injury, the Rockets-Pacers clash descended into repeated stoppages and heated confrontations. After Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith was assessed a standard foul following a replay review of the play that injured Sengun, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle stormed onto the floor, clapping in an official’s face and drawing two quick technical fouls for an automatic second-quarter ejection.

Later, rookie guard Braden Smith stood his ground during a tense stare-down with Steven Adams before exiting in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain.

Then Kelly Oubre Jr. received a technical foul after getting tangled up with Amen Thompson, prompting injured Tyrese Haliburton to leave the bench and intervene. Rockets veteran Kevin Durant also broke up this fight.

Adding to the chaotic atmosphere, fresh off his suspension, Rockets guard Marcus Smart had words with a fan who was later removed from the stands.

Injured NBA stars draw spotlight as Grand Theft Auto VI launches

As Rockstar Games unlocked Grand Theft Auto VI at midnight on November 19 after a 13-year wait, fans quickly revisited Rockets center Steven Adams’ viral media day prediction regarding how the release would impact pro athletes’ focus across November.

“I will say, you guys should anticipate November, the performance of the league, league-wide… GTA is dropping,” Adams said, via CBS Sports. “So look at the NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate. Just for the month of November, performance is gonna go down. It should come back up though, most of the boys will get it done, hopefully they finish the game.

“Coaching as well, by the way. The coaching and scouts are gonna be horrendous, mate. Just for November, but it should bounce back in December, hopefully. Should be good.”

Well, look what happened. The Lakers’ streak ended, the Celtics losses extended, and upsets mounted.

With Miami officially celebrating “Vice Night” in partnership with the launch, social media buzzed over the lengthy list of injured NBA stars currently sidelined with injuries, including known avid gamers Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards, alongside Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kawhi Leonard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Duren, and Stephen Curry.

Haliburton was at the Pacers game, though. The other absentee marquee names led to a lot of jokes about them having the downtime just as the franchise’s newest installment hit consoles worldwide.