NBA Round Up: 10 Players Fight Over Cooper Flagg Incident, Tatum Responds to Brown, Durant’s Mid-Game Scuffle & More

The NBA season has barely been underway for a few hours, yet there’s no shortage of drama for fans to unpack. Cooper Flagg’s frightening fall set off a confrontation between the Mavericks and Pacers, while Kevin Durant and De’Aaron Fox got into a heated exchange in another game. And away from the on-court clashes, Jayson Tatum finally weighed in on Jaylen Brown’s cryptic social media response.

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Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo took accountability for Miami’s latest loss. And rookie Caleb Wilson matched a jaw-dropping early-career scoring feat once achieved by Michael Jordan. Let’s get to it one after the other.

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Cooper Flagg Injury Sparks Mavericks-Pacers Altercation

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Indiana Pacers 121-105. But Cooper Flagg’s left shoulder injury overshadowed the win.

Late in the second quarter, the sophomore sprinted for a transition dunk. What could have become a highlight reel turned into a scary fall after Aaron Nesmith hard fouled from behind.

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It sent him crashing awkwardly onto the floor. The 19-year-old immediately held on to his left shoulder, wincing in pain.

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Naji Marshall immediately confronted Nesmith, triggering a shoving match as over 10 players from both teams rushed in. Officials assessed Nesmith a flagrant 1 and a technical foul, while Marshall also received a technical.

The Mavs ruled Flagg out for the second half with shoulder soreness after recording 14 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 24 points, helping the Mavericks secure their first win under new coach Dusty May.

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May, speaking at the presser, announced that Cooper will be reevaluated in a couple of days. That meant he is going to miss tonight’s match-up against the Spurs.

Kevin Durant and De’Aaron Fox Have Heated Exchange

The Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-110, but a first-quarter confrontation between Durant and Fox briefly stole the spotlight.

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Fox made contact with Durant while defending a drive, leaving the Rockets star holding his face. Yes, it did remind us of a similar sequence in the season opener against the Thunder. Fox shoved Chet Holmgren down in order to foul him, resulting in a brief hostile environment.

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Similarly, after the foul, Durant reacted angrily, appearing to slap away Fox’s extended hand for a dap up, and confronting the Spurs guard.

However, replays suggested the contact may have come from the ball as Fox attempted to block the shot. Officials assessed no technical fouls, and the incident did not escalate into a fight. Durant finished with 20 points, while Fox recorded 19 points and nine assists.

Jayson Tatum Responds to Jaylen Brown’s “Cap” Comment

Jayson Tatum addressed the NBA’s growing speculation surrounding his relationship with Jaylen Brown after Boston’s 107-103 win over the New York Knicks.

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Brown had responded with a baseball-cap emoji to the IG post in which Tatum said he was caught off guard by the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia.

With Brown’s comment stirring the pot, the reporters wanted to know what JT had to say.

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“I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him, right?” JT said at the presser. “And I think the frustrating part is, since he’s not with the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven’t been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we’ve grown together, right?

“And it’s turned into this, like drama type of thing. And it’s like, at this point in our lives, like we’re too old to be having, you know, our relationship discussed X, Y, and Z, like on the internet,”

Tatum summed up his position bluntly: “This ain’t no f***ing Shaq and Kobe. There’s no beef.”

Bam Adebayo Takes Accountability After Heat’s Second Loss

The Miami Heat fell to 0-2 after a 128-111 defeat against Detroit, and Bam Adebayo struggled to find his footing. The center-forward managed just four points on 2-of-6 shooting and picked up three fouls in the first quarter, limiting him to seven minutes in the first half.

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“Just gotta shoot the basketball better,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, I can’t have 3 fouls in the 1Q, which is crazy. This is aggravating.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds, but Miami’s defensive problems continued as Detroit led throughout. The Heat have now conceded 259 points across their first two games.

Antetokounmpo appeared visibly upset in both losses. The superstar forced a trade with the hope of finding a better roster to surround himself with. Looking at the first two games, the Heat suffered blow-out losses.

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Caleb Wilson Matches Michael Jordan’s First-Two-Game Scoring Total

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is already drawing attention after opening his NBA career with consecutive performances of 16 and 21 points. The fourth overall pick out of North Carolina has scored 37 points across his first two games, matching Michael Jordan’s total over the same span at the start of his NBA career.

An unreal stat line. Although it’s out of pure coincidence, NBA fans never settle for the ordinary.

Wilson scored 16 points in his debut against Toronto before adding 21 in Chicago’s 132-125 win over Milwaukee. The 6-foot-10 forward has made an immediate impact as a scorer, although he is still adjusting to the league. Sharing this statistical milestone with Jordan gives the young Bull an intriguing early-career comparison.

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From Flagg’s injury scare to Tatum’s response and Wilson’s early milestone, October 23 offered plenty of talking points beyond the final scores. With the season only beginning, these storylines have already added tension, scrutiny, and excitement to the NBA’s opening week.