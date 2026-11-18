Tuesday night delivered a little bit of everything across the NBA. A frightening injury to a rising star, while Tyrese Maxey found himself at the center of an officiating debate. A rap star takes center stage, and much more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Dylan Harper’s Scary Injury

The San Antonio Spurs suffered another humiliating loss, squandering a double-digit lead once again. Yet the 105–93 defeat became an afterthought when Dylan Harper sustained a frightening injury with just 53.6 seconds remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-year NBA guard lost his footing on the perimeter and slid into an awkward split, immediately going down in visible pain as Detroit’s Ausar Thompson collected the loose ball.

Harper delivered his usual strong performance before the injury, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Victor Wembanyama rushed to check on his teammate and later admitted that witnessing the scene was difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrible feeling, terrible sight,” Wembanyama said. He also added, “I know as much as you guys. So, I hope he’s fine. I just hate this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd initially reacted angrily after officials allowed play to continue without a foul call. That frustration quickly turned into support as Keldon Johnson and a staff helped Harper toward the tunnel, with fans chanting his name.

Head coach Mitch Johnson said the team did not have immediate medical answers following the game. San Antonio had also seen its 12-game winning streak come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

This made the night particularly difficult for a team that had been building momentum. Harper’s medical evaluation will now be the priority as the Spurs wait to learn the extent of the injury.

Tyrese Maxey’s Fast-Break Dunk Sparks Travelling Debate

Tyrese Maxey hijacks the NBA spotlight. But for the wrong reason. A day after the Brooklyn Nets matchup, fans troll the star guard for a particular highlight reel.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opening possession, Maxey intercepted a pass from Michael Porter Jr. and raced toward the basket for an uncontested dunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The finish itself was routine. But something was wrong…

The steps leading up to it were not. Replay footage showed Maxey taking several steps after gathering the ball, prompting fans to question why the officials did not call traveling despite having a clear view of the play.

The missed call quickly spread across social media, with fans and analysts criticizing what they saw as another example of inconsistent officiating. The play also raised questions about whether referees are becoming more lenient when a potential violation leads to an entertaining highlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia eventually won 135–123, meaning the incident did not materially change the result. Because it happened at the very start of the game, it also fell outside the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

Timberwolves Keep Winning Without Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing that their success does not depend entirely on Anthony Edwards. They improved to 11–4 with a dramatic 106–105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, they record an 8–3 run without their injured star.

Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 30 points and seven three-pointers, while Jaden McDaniels added 22. LaMelo Ball contributed 18 as Minnesota found enough offense to survive a tense finish. Portland received 48 combined points from Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, appearing to have taken control when Lillard put the Blazers ahead 105–104.

The Blazers almost had the game up until the last steal.

LaMelo Ball made the defensive play that changed the game. With 6.3 seconds remaining, he anticipated Portland’s inbound pass and deflected Donovan Clingan’s attempt away from Holiday. Dosunmu recovered the ball and found McDaniels cutting toward the basket for the go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trey Lyles then protected the lead by blocking Lillard’s final attempt at the rim.

Anthony Edwards has been sidelined since late October following knee surgery, but Minnesota’s supporting cast continues to deliver.

Brice Sensabaugh Ends Jazz’s Losing Streak With 40-Point Explosion

The Utah Jazz finally have a reason to celebrate after ending their 12-game losing streak with a commanding 132–107 win over the LA Clippers. Brice Sensabaugh was responsible for much of the damage, producing an impeccable performance that the home side had no answer for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists off the bench. He shot 16-of-21 from the field. He also knocked down eight three-pointers on 11 attempts.

His biggest contribution, however, came in the fourth quarter.

Utah entered the final period with an 88–86 lead, but the Clippers briefly moved ahead through Keaton Wagler. Sensabaugh responded by taking over completely, scoring 25 points in the quarter while the entire Clippers team managed just 21. He went 10-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc as Utah closed the game with a 44–21 run.

Sensabaugh also became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and eight three-pointers in a single game. The performance gave Utah its first road win of the season and finally ended its lengthy slide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Gives Raptors Fan $100,000 Holiday Surprise

The Toronto Raptors may have lost 111–102 to the New York Knicks, but one moment at Scotiabank Arena gave the home crowd something to celebrate. During the team’s annual OVO Night on November 17, Drake surprised a mother named Mackenzie and her young son, Ezequiel, with a $100,000 gift.

The pair had originally been seated in the upper bowl before receiving an upgrade to courtside seats. During a third-quarter timeout, they appeared on the jumbotron alongside Drake.

Rather than making the announcement himself, the rapper stood beside them as in-arena host Strizzy revealed the surprise.

The gift included $100,000 and Drake’s personal courtside tickets for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Mackenzie and her son were visibly surprised as the announcement unfolded, turning an ordinary night at the arena into a memorable experience.