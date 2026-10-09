NBA Roundup: Giannis Goes Off on Kids, Pistons Eye 9-Time All-Star, Rockets vs Mavs Result and More

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a message for young basketball players seeking pictures with him, the Detroit Pistons were linked with a potential move for Kyrie Irving, and the Houston Rockets opened their preseason with a 135-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. From a lesson about learning from NBA greats to a possible roster move and an international preseason matchup, here are three stories making headlines.

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Giannis Calls Out Young Players for Seeking Pictures Instead of Advice

Giannis Antetokounmpo used a recent Nike Freak 8 event to encourage young basketball players to make the most of their opportunities to learn from NBA stars. When some of the youngsters asked for pictures, the Miami Heat forward reminded them that they had already taken one and encouraged them to ask questions instead.

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“You gotta ask for knowledge. That’s the most important thing,” Giannis said.

He then outlined the types of questions young players could ask an NBA professional. These included what it takes to reach the league, how to approach teammates and coaches, and how to handle pressure, fame and the expectations that come with playing in front of thousands of people.

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Giannis also encouraged them to think about basketball situations rather than focusing only on the result. He pointed to decisions such as what a player should consider in the post, what goes through a shooter’s mind before taking a shot, and when to make an extra pass to an open teammate.

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The lesson was rooted in his own experience. Giannis recalled meeting Kobe Bryant and explained that he brought a notebook containing questions for the Lakers legend. He said he asked Bryant around 50 questions and still keeps the notebook at home.

“Whenever I get confused, whenever I don’t have the answer, I go back to that notebook,” Giannis explained.

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The story offers a glimpse into how Giannis approaches learning from experienced players. His message was not that taking pictures is wrong, but that young athletes should use these encounters to gain knowledge they can apply to their own development. Advice about preparation, decision-making and handling pressure can be valuable long after a photograph has been taken.

Pistons Eye Kyrie Irving as Rockets Beat Mavericks 135-117

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly shown interest in Kyrie Irving, according to the report shared in the supplied source material citing ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. The discussion centers on whether Irving’s scoring ability and experience could complement Detroit’s existing roster, particularly Cade Cunningham, who handles much of the team’s playmaking.

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Irving is a nine-time All-Star known for his ball-handling, ability to create shots and scoring from different areas of the floor. Pairing him with another established ball-handler could give Detroit an additional offensive option, although it would also raise questions about how the two players would share possession and responsibilities.

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His health is another important consideration. Irving suffered a torn ACL in March 2025 and missed the 2025-26 season while recovering. Any potential trade would therefore involve evaluating his recovery and expected availability, along with the financial and roster implications.

For now, the situation should be treated as reported interest rather than an imminent transaction. The report discussing the Pistons’ potential interest in Irving outlines the possible fit, but no completed trade has been announced.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets began their preseason with a 135-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks at The Venetian Arena in Macao, China, on October 9. Alperen Şengün recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tari Eason led Houston with 20 points. Fred VanVleet added 17 points and seven assists in his return to game action after missing the previous season with an ACL injury.

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Dallas also had individual performances to build on despite the defeat. Rookie Cooper Flagg finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Naji Marshall contributed 16 points. The matchup was the first of two preseason games between the teams in Macao.

Houston’s balanced scoring and Şengün’s playmaking helped the Rockets secure the result. However, preseason games are primarily opportunities to evaluate rotations, develop chemistry and bring players back into competitive action. One result alone cannot determine how either team will perform once the regular season begins.

The Rockets and Mavericks are scheduled to meet again on October 11, giving both teams another opportunity to assess their lineups before returning to their preparations for the 2026-27 season.