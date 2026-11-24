The NBA had no shortage of talking points on Monday. A Golden State Warriors guard found himself on the wrong side of the league’s anti-flopping rules just hours after Steve Kerr criticized the practice. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies received an injury setback involving a leading ROYT candidate, while the Lakers welcomed their prospective new owners to Crypto.com Arena.

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Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards provided an update on his recovery, and Kendrick Perkins challenged Victor Wembanyama’s take on stat-padding.

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Warriors’ Will Richard fined $2,000 hours after Steve Kerr’s flopping criticism

The NBA fined Warriors guard Will Richard $2,000 for flopping during the team’s 88–87 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

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The violation occurred with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, when Richard exaggerated contact while defending Payton Pritchard’s drive toward the basket. The officials did not call a foul during the play, but the league reviewed the incident and issued a postgame penalty.

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92JDSH6 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The timing made the fine particularly awkward for the Warriors. Earlier on Monday, head coach Steve Kerr had criticized defenders who exaggerate contact while navigating screens, even joking that the Warriors might have to teach their players to flop.

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“I think we probably have to start teaching our defensive players to flop on screens because everybody around the league is doing it,” Kerr said.

He also argued that the league could eliminate the problem by enforcing its rules more consistently. Richard’s fine arrived roughly two hours after those comments, giving Kerr an unexpected example from his own roster.

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The legendary coach may have to watch his words next time.

Cameron Boozer’s ROYT campaign takes Injury hit

Following Caleb Wilson, another promising rookie faces injury risk, keeping him out of action for at least 15 games.

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Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer will miss at least four weeks after suffering a moderate-grade medial sprain in his right ankle. The third overall pick sustained the injury during the Grizzlies’ 126–98 win over the Warriors on November 19.

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Memphis confirmed that further testing showed the ankle remained structurally stable, with the forward scheduled for reevaluation in four weeks.

The setback interrupts an impressive start to Boozer’s NBA career.

The son of former Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer has averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 16 appearances, helping Memphis establish a 12–5 record (13-5 after last night’s game).

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His all-around production had placed him among the leading contenders for ROYT alongside Yaxel Lendeborg.

Boozer’s absence could give other members of the 2026 draft class an opportunity to close the gap. However, Memphis will be more concerned about maintaining its strong start while its rookie cornerstone works toward a full recovery.

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger Attend First Lakers Game Together Since Sale Agreement

The Lakers’ prospective new owners made their first joint appearance at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. They joined team governor Jeanie Buss for Los Angeles’ 109–94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

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Josh Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger also toured parts of the franchise’s facilities with general manager Rob Pelinka.

The appearance follows their agreement to purchase the Lakers from Mark Walter at a record $12.5 billion valuation. Although the terms were finalized in October, the transaction still requires approval from the NBA Board of Governors.

Walter therefore remains the controlling owner until the league completes the process.

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The ownership transition also comes amid a dispute involving the Buss family. Jeanie Buss and her siblings are scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 8 over the proposed sale of the family’s remaining 17.8% stake to the Kushner-Iger group.

The proceedings could determine another important part of the franchise’s ownership transition.

Anthony Edwards still has no return timeline after knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards remains in the early stages of rehabilitation following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late October. The guard recently stopped using crutches.

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But he has not resumed on-court basketball activities or established a return date.

Speaking to reporters, Edwards said his recovery was progressing well but acknowledged that he still had considerable work ahead. “I plan on coming back, but I don’t know when,” he said.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, there’s still a long way. He wrote, “We talked to Anthony Edwards last week about his recovery, and he made it clear that he’s still very much in the beginning stages of getting back out there. He has been out on the bench watching games the last couple of games in this homestand, which is an improvement. He’s off of the crutches now, but I think it’s still going to be a while for Anthony. I think we’re talking into January before we see Anthony Edwards on the court.”

The initial expectation was that he could miss up to two months, although Minnesota has emphasized that his recovery will determine the eventual timeline.

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The Timberwolves have managed to stay competitive without their leading scorer, staying afloat in the 3rd seed with a 13-5 record.

Kendrick Perkins Pushes Back on Victor Wembanyama’s Stat-Padding Remark

Kendrick Perkins has challenged Victor Wembanyama’s recent comments about stat-padding after the Spurs center recorded 50 points against the Pelicans. Following the 114–91 win, Wembanyama remarked, “Unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding.”

He suggested he could have reached the milestone more frequently.

“Before you was even born, before we were born, stat-padding has been around. It’s not a bad thing,” Perkins said, speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast. He disagreed with the implication that chasing individual numbers was something players should avoid.

The former NBA big pointed to the live statistics displayed on arena scoreboards. And said players naturally become aware when they are approaching significant milestones.

He also cited Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent attempt to secure an assist for a triple-double.

“The other day the Miami Heat were up by double digits. Giannis was one assist away, and he was trying to get that damn assist, and it’s not a problem. Like, go get that sh*t.”

His larger point was that Wembanyama should not distance himself from the practice after pursuing his own milestone.

The Spurs star stayed on the floor while his team held a sizeable lead, eventually reaching 50 points. For Perkins, there was nothing wrong with acknowledging that pursuit rather than presenting stat-padding as something other players do.