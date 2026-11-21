Friday’s nine-game NBA Cup slate featured some of the league’s biggest stars delivering standout performances. James Harden stole the show with a 51-point night against Indiana, while Nikola Jokic led Denver to a hard-fought victory over Houston. It was one of the games that went down to the wire, and Kevin Durant’s movement or lack thereof caught everyone’s attention.

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James Harden Overtakes Kobe Bryant

Beard has endured a difficult start to his 18th NBA season. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard entered Friday’s matchup against Indiana averaging 16.2 points while shooting just 38.5% from the field. He had struggled to find consistent scoring form, making his performance against the Pacers particularly significant.

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James Harden delivered his best performance of the season, pouring in 51 points to lead Cleveland to a 128-119 victory in NBA Cup action. He shot 15-of-26 from the field, including 7-of-11 from three-point range.

The performance brought James Harden back into the NBA record books. His 51-point outing marked the 26th 50-point game of his career, moving him past Kobe Bryant’s 25 and into sole possession of third place on the all-time list. Only Wilt Chamberlain, with 118, and Michael Jordan, with 31, remain ahead of him.

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The 2018 MVP, in three of the last six games before facing Indiana, scored lows of just seven points against the Knicks (Nov. 7), 11 against Charlotte and nine against Chicago. Though James Harden’s 51-point display was a reminder of his scoring ability, his inconsistent numbers explain why fans are still questioning whether he can deliver consistently.

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However, on the night, he led the Cavs to an emphatic 128-119 victory, and, while addressing the record, he got emotional remembering Kobe Bryant.

“My idol,” said Harden. “The person I watched growing up. The way he cared about the game and effort he put in is something special. We miss him and miss him a lot.”

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Kevin Durant’s Disappearing Role Raises Questions About the Rockets’ Late-Game Offense

Kevin Durant recently pushed back against the suggestion that he was becoming less involved in Houston’s offense. However, Friday’s 133-124 defeat to the Denver Nuggets offered a different picture, particularly during the closing stretch. The numbers from the fourth quarter are difficult to overlook. What stood out, though, was Kevin Durant’s limited involvement.

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KD entered the game with 7:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. By the final buzzer, he had managed just two field-goal attempts, converting one. He also recorded one rebound and committed two fouls during his seven minutes of action in the final frame. A compilation of several plays shared by an account on X highlighted how Durant was inactive and found himself in the corner passively waiting for the ball to come to him instead of making something happen.

Meanwhile, Houston attempted 25 field goals in the fourth quarter but made only nine, shooting 36%. Houston continued to look elsewhere for its offense. Fred VanVleet attempted five shots in the final quarter, while Alperen Sengun took six. Durant, one of the team’s most accomplished scorers, was left with just two attempts.

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For the second straight game, Kevin Durant shot fewer than 10 shots. For the season, he is attempting 13.3 shots per game, the lowest mark in his career.

Thunder’s MVP Gets Support

Oklahoma City Thunder broadcasters were furious with the officials during Friday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to get a foul call on a drive to the basket. The incident occurred late in the first quarter, with less than 90 seconds remaining.

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Oklahoma City was attempting to cut into a six-point deficit when Gilgeous-Alexander drove toward the basket and encountered significant defensive contact. Trey Murphy III ultimately blocked his driving layup. However, Thunder broadcaster Michael Cage believed the officials had overlooked multiple opportunities to call a foul during the sequence.

“You gotta blow the whistle on that,” Cage said, questioning why the officials had not intervened. He argued that Gilgeous-Alexander had been hit repeatedly without receiving the appropriate call.

The frustration was not limited to the broadcast booth. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also showed his displeasure, receiving a technical foul with 1:01 remaining in the opening quarter.

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The Raptors and Clippers Receive Positive Updates

The Toronto Raptors are increasingly optimistic about getting Kawhi Leonard back on the court. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is reportedly targeting a return within the next few weeks.

“Kawhi Leonard has been out since October 23rd, but I’m told the Raptors are optimistic that Leonard will be returning to action in the next few weeks,” Charania said on NBA Today. “He’s been making progress on the court, ramping up, trying to reduce that swelling in his knee. The Raptors and Leonard are confident that when he’s back, he’s going to stay back and be able to sustain his play.”

Leonard has been sidelined since the opening stretch of the 2026-27 season after appearing in Toronto’s first two games. The Raptors announced on Nov. 4 that he had completed treatment for the knee swelling and entered the return-to-play process.

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TSN’s Josh Lewenberg also reported that Leonard is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy, a recurring condition he previously experienced during Toronto’s 2018-19 championship campaign.

Even the Los Angeles Clippers are finally close to welcoming Brandon Ingram into their lineup. The two-time NBA All-Star is expected to make his season and team debut on Monday, Nov. 23, against the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Ingram has been recovering from right heel surgery performed in May. During the procedure, doctors discovered and repaired a partially torn Achilles tendon, extending his rehabilitation and ruling him out for the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 29-year-old missed the final two games of Toronto’s first-round playoff series against Cleveland last season before undergoing surgery. He was subsequently traded to the Clippers as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. His return comes at an important time for the Clippers, who have struggled to a 4-10 start. Adding a scorer of Ingram’s caliber should provide a significant boost to their offense.

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Antetokounmpo’s Continued Community Initiative in Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have a new home in Miami, but his commitment to helping families has not changed. The new Heat star and his wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, have teamed up with Huggies to support families struggling with diaper costs in South Florida. Speaking about the latest initiative, the Greek Freak explained why supporting his new community matters to his family.

“We’re here with Huggies today. Me and my family, wrapping up diapers, trying to give back in the community as much as we can. Once we moved here in Miami, we gave our promise right to Miami that we are going to go out in the community, try to listen as much as we could and try to learn the needs, and it’s something that’s been very, very important for us.”

Mariah also explained why continuing their work in Miami felt natural.

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“I think the biggest thing is, like we said, we started with diapers in Milwaukee, and that’s where it kind of started for me and him personally. So it just felt right coming here to Miami and doing the same thing, learning what this community needed and trying to really become a part of the community like we were in Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee’s always going to be home. It’s going to always mean so much to us, but now we’re here in Miami, and it’s time for us to extend that here and give back as much as we can, and not just come back and do what we think is best, but do what the community needs. And so I think that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re wanting to learn, listen, and just be in the community as much as possible. So hopefully this is just the start of some great stuff, so we’ll see.”

The couple reportedly donated 250,000 diapers to the Miami Diaper Bank, with the supplies set to reach families across Miami-Dade County during the holiday season. The initiative continues a charitable effort they began in Milwaukee, where they worked closely with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.