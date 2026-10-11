NBA Roundup: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Ignore Each Other, LeBron Sits Out, NBA Hall of Famer’s Debut, and More

The NBA preseason is delivering plenty of drama beyond the box scores. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s awkward reunion in Boston has raised eyebrows, while LeBron James watched from the sidelines. Elsewhere, a former NBA champion made an unexpected overseas debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But first, let us start with Tatum and Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

What an awkward encounter!

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spent years building a championship-winning partnership in Boston. Their reunion at TD Garden drew attention ahead of the Celtics’ preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with footage appearing to show the former teammates working out separately.

Video from the arena showed Brown working out near Tatum, who was already going through his routine on the court. The two remained in the same area but operated separately. JT occasionally had his back turned toward Brown, while the 76ers forward continued his workout without approaching him. No conversation, high-five, nod, or other acknowledgment was visible in the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown still received a warm welcome from others in the Celtics organization. According to The Boston Globe, several team staff members approached the former NBA Finals MVP and shared hugs during his pregame workout. Fans also called out to Brown, with some wearing his former No. 7 jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the footage does not establish whether Tatum and Brown interacted outside the moments captured on camera. Their lack of visible interaction during warmups is not evidence of a personal issue between the two.

Interestingly, Brown previously compared playing against Boston to “running into an ex-girlfriend.” This analogy perfectly reflected the unusual experience of facing the franchise where he spent the first decade of his NBA career. He helped the Celtics win the 2024 championship before joining Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, fans did not get to see Brown face his former teammates. Despite warming up, he was ruled out. Boston went on to win 144-106, with Tatum recording 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 25 points and seven assists, while Paul George posted 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and five steals in his Boston debut.

Regardless, Brown will have another opportunity to reconnect with Celtics fans during the NBA regular season game in January. He is scheduled to receive an honor at a game in Boston, giving the franchise a chance to recognize his contributions. Whether he and Tatum interact then remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James watches as JB spends time in locker room

LeBron James was at TD Garden on Saturday, but the Philadelphia 76ers star didn’t suit up against the Boston Celtics. The 41-year-old watched from the sidelines as Philadelphia managed its rotation during the preseason. Bron was held out for rest, joining Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown among the notable Philadelphia absences.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the regular season approaching, teams often limit their key players’ workloads during exhibition games. Brown’s absence from the bench, however, became a separate talking point during the broadcast. Celtics broadcaster Abby Chin addressed his whereabouts during the game.

“Brown, the former Celtic, is in the building. He is not on the bench. We believe he is back in the locker room.”

The report did not establish why he was there or whether he was watching the game from that location. James, meanwhile, was seen alongside his teammates on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to rest came two days after James made his preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out five assists in 18 minutes during Philadelphia’s 114-108 loss.

James is adjusting to a new the NBA chapter after joining the 76ers. Philadelphia offers a different setup from the teams he has led in the past, with Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey among the established stars around him. Head coach Nick Nurse’s assessment of James’ passing and court vision could offer useful context for how the veteran fits into Philadelphia’s offense, although any conclusions about their on-court chemistry will require more game action.

Boston eventually won 144-106. James’ absence meant the preseason matchup offered no additional evidence of how Philadelphia’s new-look group will perform together once the regular season begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with ankle injury after emotional return

The Indiana Pacers missed their ace with another injury. Tyrese Haliburton’s comeback has encountered a minor setback. The 2x All-Star guard missed Saturday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks after tweaking his right ankle during his first appearance back in Ames, Iowa. But there was encouraging news from head coach Rick Carlisle.

An MRI showed no concerning findings, and the injury had nothing to do with the right Achilles tendon Haliburton tore during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Head coach Rick Carlisle described the issue as a “mild tweak of the right ankle.” He also said Hali was improving and expressed hope that the guard could return to practice on Monday. That update should ease some concerns in Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from his Achilles injury. His first game back came against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ames, where he played before the home crowd at Iowa State, his former college home. Haliburton logged 16 minutes in Indiana’s 123-112 victory, finishing with seven points, six assists, two blocks, and one steal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old sat out the second half, as the team wants to ramp up minutes gradually. The appearance ended a 472-day wait to play again. Before the preseason opener, Tyrese Haliburton had sounded confident about his recovery.

“Before you ask a question, I am healthy,” he said. “I am 100%. There will be no restrictions.”

Those comments reflected Haliburton’s assessment of his recovery before the ankle issue arose. His latest setback is a separate development, and Carlisle’s update offered encouragement without guaranteeing a return date.

Indiana plans to monitor his progress over the coming days. Carlisle has indicated that Monday’s practice is a possibility, while the team’s preseason finale against Milwaukee on October 16 could provide another opportunity for Haliburton to return if he is ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA HoFer Dwight Howard makes his return, then sends message to the 76ers

Dwight Howard may have announced his retirement earlier this year, but the former NBA champion is back on the court. At 40, the veteran center made his debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia, delivering a productive performance before hinting at a possible return to the NBA.

The former Lakers star recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in 17 minutes against Iverioni. He shot 5-for-8 from the field, although his team ultimately lost 75-70. The result wasn’t what Dwight Howard wanted, but his stat line offered an encouraging start to his latest basketball chapter.

The move to Georgia came after Howard announced his retirement in March, explaining that he wanted to spend more time with his family. By September, however, he had decided to return to professional basketball and take on a new challenge overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Georgia, I’m coming!” Howard said when announcing the move, clarifying that he meant Tbilisi rather than his hometown of Atlanta. He also credited the response to his social media posts with helping influence his decision to play in the country. His first game with Black Fortress wasn’t the only reason he made headlines.

After the performance, Howard posted highlights on social media and tagged Philadelphia with a playful message. “Philly, what we doing?” he wrote.

The message appeared to be a pitch to the 76ers, a team Howard previously represented. Philadelphia has faced frontcourt availability concerns, with Ariel Hukporti’s injury creating a potential need for additional depth. That doesn’t mean a deal is imminent. There has been no confirmation that the 76ers intend to sign Howard, and one game in Georgia won’t settle questions about how he would fit into an NBA rotation.

Los Angeles honors Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s basketball career has taken him across the NBA, but his latest recognition came in the city where it all began. On October 9, Los Angeles honored the former MVP for his career and community work, celebrating his lasting connection to the city.

The Los Angeles City Council presented Russ with a certificate at City Hall. Councilmember Heather Hutt introduced the former NBA star and highlighted how his impact extended beyond basketball.

“Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles through and through,” Hutt said. “Some people just play basketball, but some change what the game means to the city. Today, we’re celebrating someone who did both.”

Westbrook’s charitable work has helped strengthen that connection. Through his Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, he has supported educational opportunities for children in underserved communities. Hutt also pointed to a reading room the former NBA MVP helped establish at 75th Street Elementary, the school he attended as a child. The 9x All-Star credited his parents for shaping his approach to giving back.

“I was always seeing my mom, my dad give, give, give, give, give so much,” Westbrook said, reflecting on the example they set for him.

The recognition comes after the 37-year-old announced his retirement in August. But his connection to Los Angeles remains central to his life away from the court. He also used the ceremony to share another goal.

With Los Angeles preparing to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, Westbrook wants to be part of the event by carrying the Olympic torch.

“I’m putting this out now: I want to be in the presentation of Los Angeles, as it pertains to carrying the torch during the 2028 Olympics. “

Westbrook won Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012, making the prospect of taking part in LA28 particularly meaningful. His wish to serve as a torchbearer remains a personal ambition, not a confirmed appointment. Organizers have said the public will have an opportunity to be nominated, with further details expected later.

Kings center Maxime Raynaud leaves after injury

It was the first half on Saturday when Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud attempted a screen on the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. But things didn’t go as planned.

He found himself on the floor at Chase Center, along with Curry. Fans couldn’t help but notice how he was in a lot of pain because of his right knee injury as medical staff examined him. While he was helped up later, he couldn’t walk. A wheelchair was brought in to take him to the locker room.

“I don’t even know, I’m going to get an MRI right now,” he said while leaving the arena.

The media even questioned coach Doug Christie about the injury, but he held off on making any predictions about Raynaud’s status until he had more information.

“Love him,” Christie mentioned. “He’s part of everything that we do.”

That said, Raynaud also received a boost from veteran forward Ben Simmons, who shared an encouraging message with him.

“That’s my teammate. For a guy to go down it s-cks. I’ve been there before, I’ve experienced injuries, so I know that feeling. It feels like the end of the world in that moment. Just let him know we’re here to support him, whether it’s something serious or major or not.”

Trae Young and Daniss Jenkins ejected: Wizards vs Pistons

The preseason matchup between Detroit and Washington took a heated turn in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. And Trae Young was at the center of the tensions.

It all took place near the sidelines as Washington advanced the ball upcourt. Young and Detroit guard Daniss Jenkins were spotted exchanging words. Soon, they started physically pushing each other, while those around them tried to diffuse the situation.

But the referees decided to get rid of both players.

Washington was leading 62-60 at the time of the incident. Young finished his 23 minutes on the floor with eight assists and five turnovers, scoring just twice on 1-for-4 shooting. Jenkins contributed 12 points and four assists for Detroit.

None of this is new for the Pistons, though. According to The Detroit News, the team has already been involved in three altercations across their first two preseason outings.