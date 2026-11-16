NBA Roundup: LeBron Shoves Pacers Star in Heated Clash, Lakers Star Confronts Female Ref, NBA HC Ejected in Wild Drama & More

Sunday night brought no shortage of drama around the NBA. From LeBron James getting involved in a physical scuffle to a referee being booed, a lot took place. Here is everything you need to know.

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LeBron James Laughs Off Quenton Jackson Scuffle

The Philadelphia 76ers chipped away with a 131–124 win over the Indiana Pacers. But a second-quarter altercation involving LeBron James and Quenton Jackson briefly had everyone hooked to the TV.

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The incident began near the three-point line when James set a physical screen and became tangled with Jackson. The Pacers guard responded by aggressively tracking Bron near the baseline. It got to a point where Bron had to shove him to create space.

Jackson’s overtly physical follow-up drew a whistle. Even after that, he pushed the player. LeBron James, however, appeared more amused than angry, flashing his famous grin as Jackson continued to express his frustration.

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The officials assessed a foul on Jackson, while James returned his attention to the game. He finished with 15 points and 11 assists, moving past Jason Kidd into third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

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Matisse Thybulle Gets Into Heated Exchange With Female Referee

Matisse Thybulle is not usually known for confrontations with officials. But the Lakers forward found himself in an unusual exchange during Sunday’s 131–123 win over the Phoenix Suns.

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The incident came during an inbound pass in the fourth quarter when Thybulle attempted to set a screen while trying to free up a teammate against Jordan Goodwin’s pressure. Referee Sha’Rae Mitchell called an offensive moving screen, prompting Thybulle to immediately turn toward her and argue the decision.

His protest continued as play moved down the floor, and Mitchell eventually assessed him a technical foul. The call briefly gave Phoenix an additional opportunity to build momentum, but Los Angeles maintained control and closed out the victory.

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Grayson Allen Left Bloodied as Charles Lee Gets Ejected

A collision involving Grayson Allen turned into a costly sequence for the Charlotte Hornets during their 113–105 loss to the LA Clippers.

With 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, Allen collided with Isaiah Jackson and emerged with a bloody nose. Officials called an offensive foul on the Hornets guard, prompting head coach Charles Lee to march toward midcourt and protest. And he received a tech for it even before the refs could review it.

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Charlotte’s broadcast announcers, Eric Collins and Dell Curry, were equally shocked, with Collins asking, “How’s that a foul on Grayson? Come on.”

But that’s not where Lee’s problems ended. Just 17 seconds later, after Keaton Wagler capped an 11–2 Clippers run with a three-pointer, Lee resumed arguing near half court. Grant Williams tried to hold his coach back, but officials assessed a second technical and ejected him.

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Charlotte still led 75–72 at the time. Assistant head coach Lamar Skeeter took over, but the Clippers outscored the Hornets the rest of the way.

Tacko Fall Opens Up About Being Treated Like a Novelty

Tacko Fall’s return to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers has brought plenty of attention. But the towering center has mixed feelings about the way fans celebrate his appearances.

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Following a home win over Toronto, Fall addressed the familiar “We want Tacko” chants that often emerge during late-game blowouts. He admitted that being brought onto the floor for brief cameos can make him feel more like an attraction than a basketball player.

“Can I give you an honest answer? I appreciate it – a lot. Obviously, I think it’s all love. But the flip side of that is it looks more like a Make-A-Wish kid. I’m more than that. I’m just a pretty good basketball player. So that’s the conflicting [part].”

Fall stressed that he wants to be recognized for his ability, not simply his 7-foot-6 frame.

After spending four years playing in China’s CBA, Fall earned a two-way contract with Philadelphia in October 2026. With injuries potentially creating opportunities in the frontcourt, he now has a chance to earn a more substantial role.

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Toronto Fans Drown Out Tony Brothers

The frustration inside Scotiabank Arena was impossible to miss as the Toronto Raptors fell 112–108 to the New York Knicks in overtime.

Veteran referee Tony Brothers became the target of the crowd’s anger during a late-game review involving New York’s Landry Shamet and Toronto’s Jamal Shead. The jumbotron replay appeared to show contact between the two players before Shamet scored.

But Brothers ruled that the initial contact was “not tied to the play” and therefore could not be reviewed.

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As Brothers attempted to explain the decision over the arena microphone, the crowd erupted in boos, drowning out his announcement. Brothers had to pause twice as the noise overwhelmed the PA system.

The loss extended Toronto’s difficult run against New York. For a crowd already frustrated by recent blown leads, the review provided another reason to vent.