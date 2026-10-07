NBA Roundup: Warriors Star Wants $24 Million, Anthony Davis Extension Plans Revealed & More

The October 19 deadline for 2023 first-round picks to sign rookie-scale extensions is approaching, leaving several young players facing important decisions on their NBA futures. Brandin Podziemski, Brandon Miller, and Cason Wallace are among those with significant money at stake, while Anthony Davis’ situation in Washington has also become an important contract storyline. Here is an NBA roundup of the top extension storylines to watch before the deadline.

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Four NBA Extension Storylines to Watch Before the Deadline

Brandin Podziemski’s camp is seeking $20M-$24M annually

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Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors remain apart in their extension negotiations. According to Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel, Podziemski’s camp is seeking a deal in the $20 million to $24 million range annually.

However, Golden State prefers a lower price point, aiming for a figure between $16 million and $18 million annually. This details the gap between the two sides and the possibility that Podziemski could enter the season without an extension.

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The Warriors still have until October 19 to reach an agreement with their 2023 first-round pick. If no deal is reached, Podziemski would play out the final year of his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

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Brandon Miller could land a $200M-plus extension

The Charlotte Hornets are also working toward a major decision involving Brandon Miller. The two sides have reportedly made progress in negotiations, with Miller expected to receive an extension worth more than $200 million, per Siegel.

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Recent contracts for players such as Franz Wagner, OG Anunoby and Amen Thompson have helped establish the market for young players from the 2023 draft class. The October 19 deadline remains important for Miller as well. Without an agreement, he would enter restricted free agency after the 2026-27 season.

Anthony Davis’ Wizards future remains uncertain

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Anthony Davis presents a different situation. The veteran forward is entering the final guaranteed year of his current deal with Washington and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Davis is eligible for a maximum four-year extension worth up to $275 million, but the Wizards have reportedly shown little interest in committing to that figure at this stage. Both sides have also agreed to postpone extension discussions until the regular season, giving Washington more time to evaluate the veteran alongside its young core.

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Cason Wallace could test a $30M-plus market

Cason Wallace is another 2023 first-round pick whose contract situation could become significant before the deadline. The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to reach an extension with the guard, but his market could become much more expensive if he reaches restricted free agency.

At least two teams would reportedly be prepared to offer Wallace a deal exceeding $30 million annually if he reaches the market, putting additional pressure on Oklahoma City to determine how much it is willing to spend to retain him. The latest report explains why Wallace could command that level of interest next summer.

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With the October 19 deadline approaching, the 2023 draft class remains one of the biggest contract storylines around the NBA. Podziemski, Miller, and Wallace all have opportunities to secure long-term deals, while Davis’ situation could take a different path depending on Washington’s willingness to commit to the veteran star.