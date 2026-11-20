Thursday’s NBA action featured just four matchups, but there was no shortage of major storylines across the league. The Golden State Warriors extended their losing streak to five games, while the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their 12th consecutive defeat, deepening their struggles.

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Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs responded with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, getting back on track after their previous setback. Meanwhile, the defending champions, the New York Knicks survived a tense battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, holding on for a hard-fought win in a nervous finish. Here is everything important you need to know about Thursday’s NBA action.

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Victor Wembanyama talks about avoiding dunking

Victor Wembanyama continues to find creative ways to entertain NBA fans, but his latest highlight came with an unexpected explanation. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs star produced a spectacular play against the Detroit Pistons, throwing the ball off the backboard before catching it in mid-air and finishing with a powerful one-handed dunk. However, during the matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Wemby opted for a slightly different approach.

Spurs commentator Sean Elliott even gave the unusual finish a name, calling it a “shunk.” Asked about the decision, Wembanyama admitted there was an injury-related reason behind it.

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“I’m not going to lie,” he told reporters. “Actually, I’ve had this blister forever, and it’s killing me. And every time I dunk, it kills me. So I’ve been dragging this blister for I don’t know how long because of dunking. If I can avoid it (hitting the blister on the rim), I’ll avoid it.”

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Rather than risk hitting the sore spot against the rim, Wembanyama has been looking for ways to avoid unnecessary pain.

Warriors’ Georges Niang confronts a Grizzlies fan

Things got heated after the final buzzer in Memphis. Following the Warriors’ 126-98 loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday, Golden State forward Georges Niang got into a tense exchange with a fan in the stands.

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It is not known what the fan said, but videos circulating on social media showed Niang looking quite irritated.

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“Yo, who the f-ck are you talking to?!” Niang yelled. However, it is not known whether that interaction went beyond the moment that went on social media.

Regardless, the player finished the game with five points and two rebounds. He also shot 2-of-8 from the field.

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Rudy Gobert got booed at home

It happened once again. Yes!

As Minnesota and the Knicks battled it out, something peculiar took place in the second quarter. Gobert had the ball in his hands, but dashed into Andre Drummond, spun, and lost the ball.

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The scoreline was 56-45 in New York’s favor, and it goes without saying that Minnesota fans were unhappy their player lost the ball. They started booing him at home.

In the end, Gobert walked away with a loss, got booed at home, and recorded nine points, two steals, and seven rebounds in 35 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ return gets awkward

KAT received a warm reception when he returned to Target Center. But the atmosphere quickly changed during the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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The former Wolves star had an impressive night against his old team, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. He was particularly effective in the first half, scoring 17 points and collecting eight rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 around the rim and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

However, the biggest talking point came with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, with New York holding a nine-point advantage.

During a play involving Rudy Gobert, Towns appeared to draw contact while attempting to sell an offensive foul. The officials reviewed the incident and reached a different conclusion.

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The referee announced, “After review, there is no contact on the swinging motion by Gobert. Therefore, there is no offensive foul. Also, since there is no contact and there is theatrical. This is a flopping technical foul on Towns.”

The broadcast commentator had anticipated the decision, saying, “Well, not only will this be overturned, but it really should be ruled a flop.”

When the referee used the word “theatrical” to describe Towns’ actions, the Target Center crowd erupted with laughter and boos.

The commentator couldn’t hide his amusement, adding, “Oh my goodness. The words theatrical attached to Karl-Anthony Towns and the reaction of the crowd was priceless. Absolutely priceless. Because as Chris Finch used to say, there is a lot of voltage.”

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Despite the uncomfortable moment, Towns continued his impressive start to the season, recording his 15th consecutive double-double to begin the campaign and extending the Knicks franchise record.

LeBron James honors kids with the latest Nike drop

For LeBron James, basketball shoes have become a personal way of celebrating his three children. This time, the 4-time NBA champion is bringing his family into the spotlight with the Nike LeBron 24 ‘Family Pack’. The collection features three distinct colorways, each carrying its own identity.

The pink edition represents ‘Family,’ while the ocean-blue pair takes inspiration from ‘Wonder.’ Completing the lineup is a green, four-leaf clover-inspired design called ‘Lucky,’ celebrating the idea of good fortune. All three sneakers share a striking visual construction.

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Their candy-paint KingKnit uppers gradually fade into a black gradient around the toe box, while pearlized Swooshes provide a premium finishing touch. Although the collection celebrates LeBron’s children, Nike has not officially confirmed which individual shoe represents Bronny, Bryce, or Zhuri.

The 76ers superstar has regularly incorporated family references into his signature Nike sneakers. In 2025, LeBron brought that connection to the spotlight again by debuting the Nike LeBron 22 ‘Bryce’s World’ in honor of his younger son, Bryce. He later wore another special edition, the ‘Zhuri’ LeBron 22, dedicated to his daughter during the Lakers’ playoff series against Minnesota.

Former Lakers owner moving on from the WNBA franchise

Mark Walter is reportedly close to selling the Los Angeles Sparks to San Diego Padres owners Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones in a deal worth $750 million, according to Sportico. If completed, the transaction would establish a new record for the most expensive sale of a WNBA franchise.

The reported agreement represents a massive increase in value for the Sparks, who were purchased by Walter’s ownership group for approximately $10 million in 2014. The previous WNBA franchise sale record was $300 million, set when the Connecticut Sun were sold to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta earlier this year.

Feliciano and Jones, who completed their $3.9 billion purchase of the Padres in August, are continuing to expand their sports ownership portfolio. The Sparks deal would bring another major Los Angeles franchise under new ownership.

Walter’s decision marks another significant move in reshaping his sports investments. He has already sold his interest in Chelsea while reportedly exploring a sale of his Cadillac Formula One stake. The biggest sale was that of his majority ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger at a record $12.5 billion valuation.

The transaction marked a historic milestone in NBA franchise valuations and represented another major departure from Walter’s sports portfolio.

Anthony Edwards is seen on the Wolves’ bench and provides a return update

Anthony Edwards is making progress in his recovery, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star is not putting a timetable on his return. Despite being sidelined with a knee injury, he was actively involved with his teammates, offering encouragement, advice, and a few jokes from the bench against the Knicks.

Providing an update on his rehabilitation, Edwards sounded positive about the process. “It’s going great.” His daily schedule is straightforward. “Wake up, come get rehab, on game days twice a day, just that simple.”

While he is eager to return, he admitted that the biggest challenge has been rebuilding strength in his leg.“I plan on coming back, I just don’t know when.”

The recovery has not been mentally overwhelming either. “Not really, I mean we’re winning so I’m able to actually be happy at home,” he added.

Minnesota has gone 8-4 without Edwards after the loss against the Knicks.