NBA Roundup: Wembanyama’s Rugby Training, Ex-Cavs Retires, Anthony Edwards Health Update and More

Media days are giving us social media fun and training camps are swinging into full gear ahead of the 2026–27 regular season. But the biggest storylines across the NBA are hitting a fever pitch this week. From physical offseason transformations and strategic rule adjustments to the NBA’s international expansion and injury recoveries, teams and superstars alike are positioning themselves for an intense campaign. The league remains in constant motion, blending on-court evolution with high-stakes off-court developments.

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This edition of the NBA Roundup dives into Victor Wembanyama’s grueling physical regimen in France, a cool sendoff to Kevin Pangos, JJ Redick’s tactical focus for the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA’s historic offer to EuroLeague, Domantas Sabonis addressing his future with the Sacramento Kings, and Anthony Edwards opening up about his offseason knee recovery.

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Victor Wembanyama adds rugby to offseason regimen

After soccer with Shaolin monks led to the most impressive postseason run where his physicality sparked league-wide debate, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama took his conditioning to unprecedented lengths this summer. Joined by teammate Harrison Barnes, Wemby went to his homeland to train alongside French professional club Provence Rugby in Aix-en-Provence. The 7’4 Alien fully immersed himself in rugby field drills, daily team routines, and contact exercises designed to enhance his balance, core strength, and physical dominance.

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox noted that Wemby’s rugby-infused regimen is already paying dividends on the hardwood during camp scrimmages, where the big man is boxing out harder, anchoring the defense, and diving for loose balls with renewed intensity. Wembanyama praised the experience for introducing new movement patterns and vestibular strength training. Armed with added muscle and newfound physical grit, the reigning DPOY looks set to impose his will across the league this season.

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Kevin Pangos hangs up his sneakers after inspiring odyssey

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and EuroLeague standout Kevin Pangos has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball at the age of 33, bringing an emotional end to a remarkable journey. Undrafted after a stellar collegiate career at Gonzaga, the Canadian point guard ground through six dominant years in Europe where he earned All-EuroLeague honors with Žalgiris Kaunas. He got his childhood dream by signing a guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 28 years old.

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Taking to Instagram to share his farewell, Pangos reflected on fulfilling the goal he wrote on basketballs as a young boy on his driveway. “I don’t know if any athlete finishes their career completely content,” Pangos wrote. “But I can 1000% say I gave it everything I had. So, to that kid on the driveway… We did it!”

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Pangos’ heartfelt retirement message sparked widespread support across the international and NBA basketball community, including a salute from Canadian legend Steve Nash, who commented, “Congrats on an incredible career!” Pangos warmly responded to Nash, writing, “Thanks for paving the way!”

Despite battling grueling injuries over the final years of his playing days across stints with Olimpia Milano, Valencia, and Erokspor, Pangos retires content knowing he left everything on the hardwood. He expressed deep gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates, and agencies who supported his journey, transitioning into his next chapter as a respected figure in Canadian basketball history.

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JJ Redick sets defensive tone for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is setting a firm standard as training camp progresses, laying out three core objectives: reinforcing defensive principles, establishing an uptempo early offense, and conditioning the roster to peak shape. While the Lakers possess elite offensive firepower led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Redick made it clear that defensive execution will dictate the team’s ceiling in a stacked Western Conference. Newly acquired center Walker Kessler expressed confidence in Redick’s vision, promising a “nasty” defensive presence inside.

Redick also addressed the NBA’s updated officiating points of emphasis for the 2026–27 season. Emphasizing the delicate balance between offensive freedom and defensive verticality, Redick noted, “We’ve got to protect the offensive player, and we’ve got to give the defense a chance… This was a thing that I think they had to clean up, and hopefully it’s officiated correctly.”

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NBA Sends Proposal to EuroLeague Ahead of October Vote

In a landmark move for global basketball, the NBA has formally submitted an official proposal to EuroLeague leadership, setting up a decisive crossroads for European club basketball. With the league targeting an “NBA Europe” launch by October 2027 featuring 16 franchises, EuroLeague shareholders and club owners are evaluating whether to form a unified joint competition or launch a rival expansion model.

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Bids for permanent European spots in major metropolitan markets, including London, Paris, Madrid, and Berlin, have surpassed $500 million. The upcoming EuroLeague vote in Milan will determine whether legacy powerhouses like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona merge into the NBA’s framework or initiate a 24-team counter-expansion.

Domantas Sabonis silences trade rumors in sacramento

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis addressed ongoing trade speculation following training camp practices, reassuring fans that he remains fully committed to the franchise alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. Despite offseason roster changes, including the departure of veteran DeMar DeRozan, Sabonis clarified that his focus is entirely on health and competing.

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Sabonis shut down external noise surrounding Sacramento regarding his future telling reporters, “I can’t control any of it. I’m just focused on getting healthy. A lot of things are being said out there, but I have a great relationship with [Kings GM Scott Perry]. I have great agents. I know everything that’s going on. I’m excited I’m here. I’m healthy. It’s all made up. I don’t know where you guys get most of it from.”

With two years remaining on his contract, Sabonis remains a central pillar of Sacramento’s frontcourt plans.

Anthony Edwards details offseason regimen for knee recovery

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards provided a transparent update regarding his health, revealing that he required two full months of complete rest to recover from a nagging knee injury sustained during last year’s playoff run. Working closely with trainers C. Hines and Javair, Edwards focused entirely on rehab treatments before ramping back up into basketball shape.

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Edwards admitted the forced hiatus was mentally tough, as the lack of activity led to initial weight gain before he successfully shed it prior to training camp.

“After the season I needed like 2 months, I took really like 2 months off to really let my knee heal… after doing all the treatments with C Hines and Javair, I got back right, so I feel great,” Edwards explained.

Describing his daily routine without basketball, Edwards shared, “I just play the game, and be a dad, that’s it. Be a husband, be a dad, and play the game… Wake up, 6:30 in the morning, with my baby girl, do whatever she wants to do. Go back to sleep a little bit, get some treatment, and then just play the game.”

Fully healthy and refreshed, Edwards is ready to lead Minnesota back into title contention.