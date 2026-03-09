“NBA Runs on Side Quests”: Miami Fumes After Hornets Settle Terry Rozier Trade Dispute

Terry Rozier’s name is swirling around the league once again. But this time, his move from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat in 2024 takes centerstage. It looks like the trade dispute and the federal arrest earlier in October 2025 are doing the Heat roster a favor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Hornets will send a 2026 second-round pick to the Heat to settle a dispute tied to the January 2024 Terry Rozier trade, which came under NBA and federal scrutiny over an alleged gambling conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2024, the Miami Heat acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick. Rozier had spent five seasons in Charlotte from 2019-2024 before the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his Heat stint stalled quickly. The 31-year-old guard has stayed away from the team since October. Federal authorities arrested him for allegedly helping bettors by sharing private details about his playing availability.

Meanwhile, Rozier has not appeared in a game this season and remains on leave. Teams view a return this year as unlikely. Because of that absence, Miami no longer needs to waive him before March 1 to maintain playoff eligibility elsewhere. A release before the season’s end remains expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, sportsbooks flagged unusual prop bet activity during his March 2023 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Although the NBA review at the time cleared him to keep playing. However, the Charlotte Hornets-Miami Heat settlement did not sit well with the fans, who are now furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans erupt as Terry Rozier’s trade dispute gets resolved

“A second-round pick to make the drama disappear?? NBA really runs on side quests,” one of the fans commented. Looks like the NBA community is mocking the league for the way it is handling the situation. A second-round pick feels like a small price to quietly settle a messy dispute involving Terry Rozier.

Meanwhile, someone said, “If the Lakers or Celtics had gotten shafted like Miami did over Rozier, they’d be getting their pick back plus add’l compensation, but Miami just gets a crappy 2nd rd pick. Now go away and play in traffic.” Fans express frustration over perceived unfair treatment. So they argue that, if powerful franchises like the Lakers or Celtics faced the same situation with Rozier, the league would offer stronger compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not enough,” another said. Looks like a second-round pick is too small a compensation for the 17% cap space the 31-year-old has captured at the Miami Heat without his play, as he’s on leave and ineligible amid legal issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, a fan commented: “A second-round pick to clean up a gambling investigation is wild.” There is disbelief at how a serious situation appears to be resolved with a relatively minor asset. It feels small compared to the weight of the ongoing investigation. Therefore, the league and the teams involved are catching some heat for handling a complex controversy with what seems like a simple transactional fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the January 2024 deal, Miami traded a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets while acquiring Terry Rozier and sending Kyle Lowry the other way. The selection carries top 14 lottery protection and would turn unprotected in 2028. Recent reports confirm Miami still owes that pick before the 2026-27 season. Therefore, an upset fan wrote, “Bro, give us the damn 1st back.

So, the Rozier saga refuses to fade quietly. Instead, it spins into another strange chapter. Miami receives a small draft nod, yet the storm around the trade, the investigation, and the arrest keeps the spotlight burning. And, fans remain unconvinced.