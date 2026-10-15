NBA’s Social Media Accounts Seemingly Got Hacked as Fan Provides Evidence

The NBA’s massive social media following may have become an unexpected target for a cryptocurrency promotion. The league’s official Instagram account appeared to advertise a meme coin. Fans were quick to question whether the account had been compromised.

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Screenshots circulating on X showed the NBA’s account promoting a Solana-based cryptocurrency called $NBA Coin. The post encouraged followers to explore the token and purchase it, using language that made the promotion appear connected to the basketball community. The post raised further concerns when comments were switched off.

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The caption read, “where basketball passion meets blockchain innovation! 🚀 Join the community and explore $NBA today. BUY NOW 🔥” The post reportedly included the token’s contract address, allowing users to identify the cryptocurrency. Comments were initially enabled.

As the screenshots spread, netizens began describing the incident as a hack. However, the NBA had not publicly confirmed the suspected breach in the initial reports. That post was swiftly deleted, and the page is back posting regular NBA highlights. This is not the first time the league’s official accounts have been used to promote a fake cryptocurrency.

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On March 4, 2025, the NBA’s official X account announced the launch of $NBA Coin on the Solana network. The post presented the token as a new digital asset intended to change fan engagement and transactions. The announcement did not last long.

The original post was deleted within minutes, but other official NBA accounts, including those for Spain and the United Kingdom, had also shared the promotion. NBA public relations confirmed the breach to Front Office Sports.

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Reporter Daniel Roberts subsequently shared the confirmation on X that the league’s official accounts had been hacked and that there was “no NBA Coin on Solana coming.” The NBA declined to provide further comments.

The NBA’s Instagram incident would not be the first time a prominent basketball figure’s social media account was compromised. Jaylen Brown’s X account was hacked in September 2024.



It not only promoted cryptocurrency but also took shots at his then Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. But JB was not the only NBA star whose account was compromised.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo also dealt with a security breach in May 2020. His Twitter feed had more than a dozen offensive posts in roughly five minutes. It included profane attacks on other NBA players, and a post even claimed Giannis was joining the Golden State Warriors, sparking speculation about his future. His family confirmed that his Twitter, phone, email, and bank accounts had been hacked.

“I was hacked and the situation is currently being investigated,” Antetokounmpo wrote. “I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!”

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He also apologized to those targeted by the posts, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry’s family, then Bucks teammate Khris Middleton, and the family of the late Kobe Bryant. The problem has also extended to prominent NBA reporters.

In February 2024, former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s X account was used to advertise a supposed free NBA Top Shot NFT pack. The post directed followers toward a suspicious link, falsely suggesting they could claim a free digital collectible. The real NBA Top Shot account responded with a warning: “There is NO Free Airdrop happening on NBA Top Shot at this time, Please be careful and always double check links.”

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Jimmy Butler’s X account was also compromised in August 2025. The hacker posted provocative messages and threatened to target other celebrities and athletes.

Some of the incidents were not a confirmed cryptocurrency promotion. But hackers can promote multiple agendas via links, which fans can fall prey to. Now, let’s not forget that the league and the team have had previous contracts with different companies from CryptoSpace.

In October 2021, the NBA announced a multiyear agreement with Coinbase, naming the company its exclusive cryptocurrency platform partner across the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball. Individual teams have also pursued crypto-related partnerships. The Miami Heat had an agreement in place with crypto exchange FTX. They had secured naming rights to the Miami Heat’s arena, which was then known as FTX Arena (21-23).

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It was later terminated as the company filed for bankruptcy. The partnerships show that cryptocurrency is not unfamiliar territory for the NBA. The league has done a sponsorship agreement but was also quick to terminate after issues emerged. That’s why the suspected Instagram breach also raises questions about the NBA’s relationship with cryptocurrency.