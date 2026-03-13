NBA Scouts Confirm Why Teams Are Tanking More Than Ever This Season

Tanking has been one of the most talked-about concerns in the NBA this season. So much so that even the commissioner, Adam Silver, has admitted that the teams are tanking more than ever because of the 2026 Draft Class. However, he has urged teams to uphold fair competition and warned them of the consequences for violating the strict tanking policies. The league has already fined the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers for tanking reasons. However, according to scouts, there’s a very compelling reason for teams to tank.

According to ESPN’s recent report on the 2026 Draft, scouts have revealed that the 2026 draft class is so elite and deep that it has forced teams to tank more than ever, adding that the 2027 draft class is not that great in comparison.

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“We’re so interested in this draft because it’s so deep. There’s a lot of impact players,” an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN. “And [the 2027] draft isn’t looking so good. You never know, there are players in every draft, but this year is like a double draft,” a West scout revealed.

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The 2026 NBA Draft class is led by talents like Darryn Peterson of Kansas, AJ Dybantsa of BYU, Cameron Boozer of Duke, and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina. So, at least four teams on the draft night will leave exceptionally happy. Even beyond the first four players, the middle of the lottery is totally stacked.

Therefore, teams like the Sacramento, Washington, New Orleans, Indiana, Brooklyn, Utah, and Dallas are all arm-twisting to secure the best pick possible. With a class this strong, landing a top pick could change a franchise’s trajectory, potentially bringing in a generational talent capable of shaping a team’s future for years.

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NBA commissioner Adam Silver is figuring out changes to deter teams from tanking

Adam Silver is actively looking to curb the tanking issue in the NBA as he is bent on promoting fair competition and fair systems to provide the best possible product for the fans. With the fines imposed on Jazz and Pacers, the NBA has hinted that this is only the beginning. Silver has hinted that ‘substantial changes’ are expected in the league’s draft lottery system.

Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“We are going to make substantial changes for next year,” Silver said while speaking on a panel at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “I think where I’m on the fence — on one extreme, you could completely divorce the draft from teams’ records. Just argue we could take all 30 teams regardless of the outcome, that would completely disincentivize tanking. You could win the finals, you know, and get the first pick. But then there’s gradations of that.”

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The NBA Commissioner held a conference call with the general managers last month, which got a little feisty as Silver made it clear that tanking is an issue he wants out of the NBA. However, he also understands that the 2026 draft might be a lot different than the others.

“It’s a little bit of a perfect storm this season, that you have a perceived, very deep draft,” Silver said. “Again, I say perceived because scouts’ predictions are wrong. But there’s a sense that you have four players in particular, maybe five, who are true game changers.”