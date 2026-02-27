NBA Sources Deliver Verdict on Celtics’ Playoffs Chances With Jayson Tatum Amid Injury Return Buzz

Boston keeps winning, but nobody inside the league seems ready to agree on what it means. The Celtics have climbed to 38-20 and the No. 2 seed in the East despite playing the entire season without Jayson Tatum. However, as his return moves closer, executives are now debating a different question: are they a feel-good story or an actual contender?

According to ESPN reporting, opposing evaluators remain divided on the team’s ceiling once the postseason begins. “They play hard every minute of every game,” a Western Conference scout said. “But playing hard will only get you so far. They have a talent disadvantage compared to the other top teams, at least until Tatum returns.”

That disagreement matters because Boston’s season now hinges on projection rather than performance.

On paper, Boston should have taken a step back. The team lost Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, while Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in May 2025 and was ruled out indefinitely.

Instead, the group reorganized around Jaylen Brown and a deep rotation. Brown is averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while role players such as Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser stabilized the system.

Statistically, the results hold up. The Celtics rank among the league’s best on both ends with roughly a 119.5 offensive rating and a 111.9 defensive rating. Because of that balance, they consistently beat opponents with structure rather than star power.

Still, league observers view that formula differently in playoff settings. Another coach offered the opposite interpretation once Tatum returns. “They know exactly who they are. They’ve great mental toughness. They’re already awesome without Jayson, and you add him for 20 minutes or more? They’re the clear pick to me.”

The divide centers on playoff basketball itself. Regular season success rewards cohesion and effort. Postseason series typically reward top-end shot creation. Boston currently proves the first point but not yet the second.

That is why Tatum’s recovery changes the entire equation.

The Celtics receive a massive update on Jayson Tatum’s injury recovery

According to Shams Charania, Tatum has advanced to full 5-on-5 scrimmages after increasing on-court activity in controlled workouts. “Right now it’s about continuing to get his conditioning up. The big hurdle is getting 100 percent confidence in his leg.”

The forward remains in control of his timeline, and the Celtics are not rushing him. Even so, returning to live scrimmage work marks the clearest progress since his Achilles surgery.

The Celtics already proved they can win games without their franchise star. What they have not proven is whether their current formula survives four playoff rounds. Because of that, both league opinions can be true at once. Without Tatum, Boston looks like a disciplined overachiever. With him, they may instantly resemble a contender.

The next step now determines everything. If Tatum returns healthy, the debate ends on the court. If not, the same roster that shocked the regular season could meet the postseason’s talent ceiling.