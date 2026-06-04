NBA Spokesman Confirms Ultimate Punishment For Fan Who Took Selfie With Victor Wembanyama In Game 1

The 2026 NBA Finals brought its fair share of drama. From Jalen Brunson’s early-injury scare to the New York Knicks rallying from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to take a 105-95 win. The game also witnessed an incident that brought back memories of last October, when a fan stormed the court at Barclays Center during a Nets-Cavaliers game and went straight for Donovan Mitchell with a phone in his hand, eventually getting escorted out, with no major consequences publicised. This time, the NBA made sure the ending was different.

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According to AP reporter Tim Reynolds, the league, via its spokesperson, issued a response to the incident.

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“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested & will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident.”

The incident occurred with 6:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks were leading 92-86. A fan wearing a black zipped hoodie sprinted from the sideline opposite the team benches and ran directly into San Antonio’s offensive end. The fan shouted “Wemby” repeatedly as he approached, phone raised in his right hand, and stopped in front of the 7-foot-4 Spurs star in an attempt to take a selfie.

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The incident below:

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He was quickly grabbed by two security guards and dragged into the tunnel. Other camera angles showed the removal was not gentle. The fan’s own POV video surfaced on social media shortly after the game, revealing that Victor Wembanyama was simply too tall to fit in the frame. The referees convened briefly and couldn’t determine which team had possession before the interruption, and called a jump ball at centre court to restart play.

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Wembanyama’s reaction postgame was as disarming as his expression on the court had been. “I’ve never been in that situation,” he said. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time where a bat crossed the court.” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson waved the whole thing off: “I don’t think it was an event at all. I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

The Spurs did not move on to the next play particularly well from that point, but that had less to do with the fan and more to do with what Jalen Brunson was doing at the other end.

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The Knicks Win Game 1, Despite Victor Wembanyama’s Best Efforts

The Knicks, against the odds, extended their playoff winning streak to 12 consecutive games. They became the seventh team in NBA history to accomplish the feat. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points on 31 shots, gutting his way through a night where nothing came easy against San Antonio’s switching defence. The win was New York’s first NBA Finals victory since 1994 and gave them a 1-0 lead in the series they have been chasing for 27 years.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, but shot just 6-of-21 from the field and committed six turnovers, a performance he assessed with characteristic bluntness. “I was bad tonight,” he said. “It’s not more complicated than that. I think we let that one go.” Mitchell Robinson, playing with a surgically repaired fifth metacarpal fracture, made his presence felt physically, even as his minutes were managed carefully.

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The fan who stormed the court will have a lifetime to think about what his fifteen seconds of infamy cost him. The Knicks have a 1-0 series lead to build on. Game 2 tips off Friday night in San Antonio.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​