NBA Star and Former 1st Round Pick Set to Leave USA After Getting Waived by Magic Ahead Of New Season

A former first-round pick could be heading out of the States after another year of NBA setbacks. The Orlando Magic waived Kevin Knox on October 16, ending the forward’s latest attempt to secure a roster spot for the upcoming season. However, his basketball career may soon take him to Spain.

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Unicaja Malaga, a Spanish powerhouse, has reportedly engaged in negotiations for a deal. It could ultimately give the 27-year-old a fresh start in Europe.

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Eurohoops España reported the development on October 17, with its parent publication confirming that Unicaja was discussing a possible deal with Knox. The Spanish side entered the market after its cornerstone, Tyson Perez, suffered an Achilles tendon injury and underwent surgery.

Knox is now among the options that Malaga has been actively looking for to reinforce its roster.

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The forward had joined Orlando on an Exhibit 10 contract in September, hoping to turn a training camp invitation into something more permanent. He appeared in four preseason games, averaging 6.25 ppg and 2.25 rpg in just under 10 minutes per game. Those numbers showed useful production in limited playing time.

But they weren’t enough to secure a place on the Magic’s opening-night roster.

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Knox’s release also came after a productive season in the G League. Playing for the Windy City Bulls in 2025-26, he averaged 21.4 ppg and 7.7 rebounds. He emerged as a reliable scoring option for the side. Naturally, performance of this caliber will open the door to the NBA. But the move to Orlando ultimately became a short stop rather than a return to the league.

For a player selected 9th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, the latest setback marks another turn in a career that began with high expectations. Knox spent his first three and a half seasons with the Knicks before moving between several franchises. Now, with Málaga considering him, he could be preparing for his first sustained opportunity in European basketball.

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Unicaja Malaga could offer Knox a fresh start after his NBA journey

After a promising rookie season, averaging 12.8 ppg, he struggled to maintain that level as his game changed. Blame the Knicks for their aspirations to rope in established stars, leaving Knox little room for development.

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The Hawks, Pistons, and Blazers subsequently gave him opportunities before he joined the Warriors for the 2024-25 season. But he couldn’t turn into a lasting place.

Now, Orlando’s decision wasn’t necessarily a verdict on Knox’s ability to contribute. The Magic already had established forwards Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Issac competing for minutes, leaving limited room for another player at the position. Knox was also on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal, making him easier to waive than a player holding a guaranteed contract.

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Malaga could provide a different environment.

The Spanish club competes in Liga ACB and the Basketball Champions League, offering Knox the chance to play meaningful minutes in high-level competition. With Perez sidelined, the team has a reason to explore frontcourt options.

Importantly, negotiations don’t guarantee that Knox will join.

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A strong European campaign could also improve his prospects of returning to the NBA. At 27, Knox still has time to build a more consistent professional career, and his scoring record in the G League suggests he can handle a substantial offensive role. The challenge will be translating that production into a new setting.

For now, the immediate question is whether the discussion with Unicaja led to a contract. Knox has worked his way back into the NBA conversation before. But another opportunity overseas could offer something his recent NBA stops have not: a clearer path to regular playing time.