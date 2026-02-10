NBA Star Exiled by Warriors Laughs at Buddy Hield for Trade Query to Jimmy Butler

In the NBA, trades move fast, feelings linger longer, and sometimes the only real response left is laughter. That reality surfaced again this week through a seemingly harmless Instagram exchange that quietly exposed just how transactional life with the Golden State Warriors has become.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It started with a lighthearted moment between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield, but it did not end there. Another former Warrior, one with far less reason to smile about his exit, made sure his reaction was noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Hield commented on Butler’s Instagram post, which featured a screenshot of the two on FaceTime. Butler captioned it simply: “Hey bighead.” Hield replied with a joking but loaded question that every traded player has thought at least once: “Why you Trade me.”

The comment itself was harmless. The response to it was not. Dennis Schroder, now well removed from the Bay Area, jumped into the comments and reacted with laughter. On the surface, it looked like casual social media banter. In context, it read very differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Schroder is not just another former Warrior. He is someone who experienced the sharp end of Golden State’s recent roster churn firsthand, and his laugh landed because it came from experience, not coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It has been roughly a year since the Warriors moved Schroder in the blockbuster deal that brought Butler to Golden State. Schroder had only just arrived from the Brooklyn Nets two months earlier before being rerouted and ultimately landing with the Detroit Pistons. That quick turnaround made him a symbol of how unforgiving the business side of the Warriors had become.

Because of that history, Schroder reacting to Hield’s joke was not random. It was recognition. The relationship between Schroder and the Warriors did not end quietly. After the Butler trade, Golden State posted a dedicated farewell message for Andrew Wiggins. In contrast, Schroder was grouped into a single post alongside Lindy Waters III and Kyle Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schroder noticed. Publicly. He commented under the post: “wasn’t even worth my own post huh? thx too tho,” a response that made it clear the breakup was not amicable. That moment cemented his frustration and reframed how fans interpreted his later reactions to anything Warriors-related.

So when Schroder laughed at Hield’s trade comment, it was less mockery and more understanding. He has already lived the punchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buddy Hield, Meanwhile, Has No Hard Feelings

Hield’s situation is noticeably different. After two seasons with Golden State, the Warriors moved him to Atlanta in a deal designed to bring in Kristaps Porzingis. Unlike Schroder, Hield has not shown any bitterness about how things ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

If anything, his comment to Butler reinforced that point.

Hield and Butler developed strong chemistry during their time together in the Bay Area. Their back-and-forth became a regular source of locker-room energy and social media content, and that bond appears intact even after the trade. The FaceTime post and playful exchange suggested familiarity, not frustration.

That contrast matters. Schroder laughed because he recognized the situation. Buddy Hield joked because he has already moved on. However, the laughter and jokes do not exist in a vacuum. They orbit a much larger question that has followed the Warriors since the deal became official.

Did Golden State give up too much to acquire Porzingis?

ADVERTISEMENT

Including Hield and Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks was not surprising. Both had been frequent names in rumors. What shocked many around the league was the final target. After failing to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors pivoted to Porzingis, a player whose talent is undeniable but whose availability is not.

Porzingis has been dealing with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome since the Celtics’ playoff run last season, a chronic condition that has sidelined him for extended stretches. He has also missed time since January 7 while managing Achilles tendinitis.

Steve Kerr has indicated that Porzingis is expected back soon. Still, sustainability remains the concern. When healthy, Porzingis can score on all three levels and protect the rim at an elite level. If he cannot stay on the floor, the cost of the trade will only look steeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that sense, Schroder’s laugh may have captured more than just a joke. It reflected the reality that in the Golden State right now, no role feels permanent, no relationship feels guaranteed, and every move is judged not by intention, but by outcome.