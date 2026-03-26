NBA Star Vows to Break Bam Adebayo’s 83 Point Record to Honor Kobe Bryant

It’s been over two weeks since Bam Adebayo did the unthinkable. He scored 83 points. But his performance divided the NBA. Many analysts argued about the legitimacy of his record-setting night. Mainly, the emotions of surpassing Kobe Bryant on that night largely carried over to those thoughts. But there’s finally someone who is seeing the situation like the Black Mamba would.

That is the Milwaukee Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. He was recently on a Twitch stream where he discussed one of his future goals. Porter wants to do something to restore Bryant’s legacy. Instead of criticising Bam Adebayo, he now sees him as the person to pass. Kevin Porter Jr. wants to surpass the Heat star.

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“I’m trying to drop 80. Shout-out to Kobe. Shout-out to Bam, because I’m beating that one day. For sure. Now that Kobe got beat, I gotta beat Bam just for the respect of Kobe… You got to manifest what you believe in,” the Buck guard told the viewers watching.

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The 25-year-old isn’t among the marquee scorers in the NBA. However, he’s shown the potential to be a savvy scorer. He dropped a career-high 50 points during his time with the Houston Rockets as a sophomore. Furthermore, Kevin Porter Jr. has also tallied some good scoring games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

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After playing one year of overseas basketball, he’s managed to revive his career. This season, the former Clippers guard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists for a beaten-down Milwaukee Bucks team. That goal of surpassing Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game seems unrealistic. It would need Kevin Porter Jr. to either get consistent opportunities for high-volume shooting or go on a hot run, as Adebayo did against the Washington Wizards.

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But never say never. That’s the motto in the NBA. Bam Adebayo perfectly symbolised that saying with his performance. For now, it may not look like Kevin Porter Jr. is the closest person to beat that record. But it takes one good game for a pipe dream to turn into a manifestation come true.

Bam Adebayo is grateful to be in Kobe Bryant’s company

There’s a misconception going around Bam Adebayo’s historic night. It’s the sense that it was somehow disrespectful to Kobe Bryant. The late Lakers legend dropped 82 points with the game literally on the line against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers needed each of those buckets. The Heat didn’t know Adebayo was on the course of reaching history.

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But Erik Spoelstra made a decision for the player. Adebayo deserved it for his relentless drive. As for the Heat star, he was caught up in the moment. The emotional night reminded him of idolising the man he passed. And rather than brag, the Heat’s defensive anchor imagined what the Black Mamba would say to him.

“To me, it’s wondering what he would say… To be 83 and you pass him, in my mind it’s like, what would he say to me? I’ve always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’d probably say to me, ‘Do it again.’ But just a surreal moment being in the company with someone you idolized growing up,” Bam Adebayo said about the significance of dropping 83 points.

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He wasn’t chasing Kobe Bryant that night. He did something that the Black Mamba would be proud of. Adebayo tested and outdid his own limitations. No matter how it looked, you don’t just get 83 without having an exceptional game. The media has painted it in a negative light at times. But history will always remember this night.

It was the night Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant’s record. But he will probably remember it as the day he found a seat next to his childhood idol.