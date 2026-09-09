NBA Star Makes Plea to Seek Temporary Relief From Federal Betting Case

Malik Beasley is facing one of the most uncertain stretches of his life, both on and off the court. The former NBA star has made an unusual plea as his federal betting case continues to unfold. This comes just three weeks after Beasley faced severe personal accusations from his estranged in-laws, putting even more attention on the former NBA guard away from the court.

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According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, “Beasley asked a judge for permission to travel from September 6 through 15, with stops in Rancho Mirage, Beverly Hills, and Hawaii.

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“The NBA baller’s lawyer says the California leg is personal — Beasley wants to spend a few days with his two young children before school starts. Then it’s all business in Hawaii … where he’s scheduled for a resort promotion tied to his social media work.”

Fortunately for him, the prosecutors have no problem with it, according to TMZ. This ties in with his current legal predicament. Federal prosecutors allege that Malik Beasley worked with former NBA player Edward Davis during the 2023-24 season to manipulate individual player prop statistics across multiple games.



Prosecutors also stated that Davis helped cover millions of dollars in gambling debts that Beasley had accumulated.

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In exchange, Beasley allegedly agreed to alter his on-court performance so the debts could be cleared while co-conspirators profited from fraudulent bets. Then, a federal indictment filed in June charged Beasley and five others in connection with an alleged sports-bribery and illegal gambling scheme.



When the charges were announced, an FBI official accused Beasley of allowing his performance to be manipulated for financial gain.

“As alleged, Malik Beasley allowed himself to be bought and altered his gametime performance,” the official said.

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Beasley has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond co-signed by his parents. His release came with strict conditions, including a ban on gambling and restrictions on contacting co-defendants and witnesses.

Similar to the conditions imposed on another former NBA star, Terry Rozier, those restrictions could make it difficult for Beasley to interact with NBA-connected people as the case moves forward. Beasley’s attorney has continued to maintain that he is innocent.

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Another personal issue dominated headlines in relation to former NBA star

Malik Beasley married Montana Yao in March 2020; they share two children, but the relationship has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.



Now, more than a year after Yao filed for legal separation, her mother has made a series of serious allegations against the NBA star in an unexpected way.

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A viral TikTok from an account called “JaggerEdge” claimed, “Preparing for my part in the Netflix documentary on surviving my ex-NBA son-in-law, who is currently under FBI indictment, who abandoned my grandchildren, doesn’t pay child support, and is relentlessly malicious towards my daughter…”

According to Complex, Yao later confirmed in the comments that JaggerEdge was her mother. The post came years after Yao first filed for divorce in late 2020, following photos of Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen, the mother of his former Lakers teammate Scottie Pippen Jr.

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Beasley later apologized publicly for putting Yao in that “situation,” admitting that his head wasn’t where “it was supposed to be.” Despite the turmoil, the two eventually reconciled in 2021 and gave their relationship another chance.

The couple went on to welcome their second child in 2022. Their reconciliation, however, did not last. In March 2025, Yao filed for legal separation again, citing “irreconcilable differences” and seeking spousal support. The latest allegations from her mother have now added another layer to the complicated history between the former couple.

For the former NBA star, the requested trip would provide a short escape from a legal situation that continues to follow him. While prosecutors are not opposing his travel, his federal case remains unresolved, and he has pleaded not guilty to the allegations. At the same time, renewed claims surrounding his relationship with Montana Yao have added another layer of scrutiny.

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