NBA Star Reveals Locker Room Memorial After Teammate’s Tragic Passing

NBA locker rooms are usually filled with music, laughter, and the anticipation of another season. Inside FedEx Forum, however, one corner now holds a different kind of emotion. A recent glimpse into the Memphis Grizzlies locker room showcased how the organization continues to honor one of its own. A memorial dedicated to longtime player Brandon Clarke, who died on May 11, 2026, at age 29.

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Zach Edey, the Grizzlies’ promising center, shared a photo of a newly installed display in the locker room on his Instagram stories. The memorial featured the inscription “Brandon Clarke 1996-2026, Forever in our hearts,” set against a black background that blends into the room’s color. Positioned alongside the graphics of Jaylen Wells and Ja Morant, the memorial serves as a lasting reminder of Clarke’s place in franchise history.

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For the Grizzlies, the tribute means more than just a symbolic gesture because Clarke dedicated his entire professional career to Memphis, becoming one of the team’s most respected voices. His energy, professionalism, and joy were the qualities many remembered after his passing. The team responded to the loss with an emotional statement in May.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed that he was “devastated” after hearing about Clarke’s death.

Longtime teammate Ja Morant also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, posting a collection of personal photos. He also wrote that losing Clarke was “bigger than basketball.” Other teams, especially the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers, paid tribute with moments of silence during the playoffs.

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Most recently, the Grizzlies players wore special ‘BC’ patches during the Summer League games to honor Clarke’s legacy. Those gestures now directly connect with the memorial inside the FedEx Forum. Instead of only remembering Clarke during ceremonies or anniversaries, the Grizzlies have ensured his presence is part of their daily routine.

The investigation into Brandon Clarke’s death: How did he lose his life?

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Brandon Clarke’s death. Paramedics found Clarke unresponsive inside a San Fernando Valley residence, and the LAPD quickly confirmed there were no immediate signs of foul play.

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The presence of narcotics prompted authorities to investigate the incident as a potential drug overdose. Currently, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner lists the official cause of death as “deferred.”

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According to CBS News, the medical examiner’s office said, “When a case is deferred, it means a deputy medical examiner completed an examination but requested additional testing and/or studies in order to make a determination. Due to the ongoing death investigation, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

The investigation took a new direction in early July when the police released bodycam footage from a traffic stop. Clarke had a blue duffel bag in the passenger’s seat. The officers found “seven smaller bags containing capsules of green powder and a few chewable tablets,” according to The Athletic.

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At the time, Clarke said it was “all legal.” The bags were labeled “100% Pure Mitragyna Speciosa,” and the Grizzlies star later revealed it was kratom. Its synthetic derivative, 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, helps manage chronic pain, reduce opioid cravings, and increase stamina.

Clarke was arrested in Arkansas and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle. He was also charged with three misdemeanors. At the time, Clarke also had a THC vape pen and a prescription for a painkiller often used for sports injuries.

The substance found in Clarke’s car was awaiting testing when he died, and according to The Athletic, with the case closed, the substance will have to be destroyed.

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The series of events shed light on the immense physical battle Clarke faced. In recent seasons, he sustained multiple serious injuries, including a severe tear in his left Achilles that prompted “many difficult emotions,” he once mentioned on Instagram, followed by later calf injuries.

Clarke had a year left on his four-year contract, and “getting ready” for the 2026-27 season was his key focus, those close to him revealed.

Anyway, the basketball world is currently focused on celebrating his life rather than speculating about his passing. In the meantime, the Memphis team begins a new chapter as the franchise reshapes its roster and looks toward the future. With Ja Morant gone, the organization has started its search for a new direction.

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The memorial inside the locker room captures that commitment. For every new player who walks through those doors, it stands as a permanent reminder of how the team values its players.

Why Clarke’s legacy was bigger than basketball

Brandon Clarke began his college hoops career at San Jose State and played there until 2017 before transferring to Gonzaga. That’s where he earned the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19. He was the top player on a team that included seven future NBA players, such as Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie. The 36 points on 15-of-18 shooting against Baylor in the NCAA Tournament went down as his best performance.

But Clarke’s presence was larger than most. The year before his death, he founded the Brandon Clarke Foundation to improve childhood literacy in Memphis. On his 29th birthday, he visited a second-grade classroom and donated $3,500 to their program. He also represented ARISE2Read, a Memphis-based non-profit.

They gained extra attention when Ja Morant retweeted a post asking his fans to honor Clarke by supporting something he believed in. It didn’t take long for ARISE2Read to receive more than 100 donations. Although the figures weren’t disclosed, La Tonya Mouzon, the executive director, said it would normally take the organization up to five weeks to accumulate what they received in just 24 hours.

Clarke also hosted a holiday event at the Buckman Boys & Girls Club last December. He served food while sponsoring presents and signing autographs.

“What stood out to me was how naturally he interacted with the children and how genuine he was,” Mouzon said. “We’re really grateful to have known Brandon and to have met him and interacted with him with a joint purpose of improving literacy in the city of Memphis.”

Rest in peace, Brandon.