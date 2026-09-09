NBA Star Tyler Herro Faces Court Battle With Ex-Girlfriend as Sudden Split Turns Into Unexpected Dispute

Tyler Herro’s summer has taken another unexpected turn. After wanting to remain with the Miami Heat, he was ultimately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Then came the reported incident in which he was punched by former teammate Bam Adebayo. Now, the former Sixth Man of the Year is facing another personal setback as his split from his ex-girlfriend has escalated into a court battle.

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A September 8 TMZ report revealed that Herro and his ex-girlfriend, fitness entrepreneur Katya Elise Henry, have officially split, and that the breakup has already reached family court, with both parents filing competing petitions over custody and support for their two children.

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“NBA star Tyler Herro and his baby mama Katya Henry have split, and it’s already getting nasty … the exes are duking it out in court over custody and support after their bitter breakup,” TMZ reported.

With over 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Henry has been active on social media supporting Tyler Herro. From being optimistic about the move to Milwaukee or celebrating from the stands, she has done it all. That’s why the sudden legal drama caught people by surprise.

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In his petition, Herro asked a court to formalize a parenting schedule and set a support figure, noting he had already been voluntarily supporting her since she gave birth. But that was before he dropped the filing entirely just days later.

Henry then filed her own petition seeking primary custody of both children. Over the course of their relationship, the filing stated, Henry had served as the primary caregiver and made all decisions concerning the kids. She said she still wants the kids to see their father, but that his “historical conduct,” details she chose to leave out of respect for him, meant the court should put protective measures in place for their safety.

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“In her filing, Katya asked the court for primary custody. She said she wanted their kids to see Tyler, but due to his “historical conduct,” which she “intentionally omitted” out of respect for him, “safeguards and parameters should be implemented on a temporary and permanent basis in order to ensure the safety and well-being” of the kids.”

Henry also argued that the financial gap between her and a professional athlete should be considered when calculating support. Herro is set to earn $33 million in the final season of his rookie extension, which will push his career earnings past $104 million before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2027.

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Meanwhile, with more than seven million Instagram followers, Henry turned her fitness platform into a business portfolio (Kiss My Peach Swimwear, WBK Fit, Blessed Protein and a partnership with EHPlabs), before stepping back from all of it in 2024 to focus on raising their children. She wrote on Instagram that her priorities had “naturally shifted.”

Their relationship dates back to 2020, when Herro, then a Miami Heat rookie, reached out to Henry over social media with a simple “WYD.” They built a public life together as Herro rose with the Heat. The two even weathered cheating rumors that first surfaced in 2022, when Henry posted, then deleted, a cryptic message about loyalty and briefly unfollowed him on Instagram. They reconciled and announced a second pregnancy weeks later.

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That said, whatever a judge decides, Herro and Henry will stay tied together by the two kids they’re fighting over.





