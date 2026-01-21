NBA Stars’ Hidden Agenda Against Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama Exposed in Troubling All-Star Details

The NBA All-Star starters list dropped on Monday. It brought with it a series of surprises. LeBron James missed a starter’s spot for the first time in 21 years. Anthony Edwards’ snub faced the loudest backlash after tying Victor Wembanyama in player and media votes but losing the final starter spot on the fan tiebreaker. Then came Luka Doncic, Wemby, and Deni Avdija‘s player rank.

This is where ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst noticed a secret agenda. Let’s understand the context. So, the All-Star starting lineups come together after a three-stage voting system. Fans, players, and media each cast their vote, and they weight 50%, 25%, and 25% respectively.

Now, if you look at Doncic’s player rank, he’s sixth. Wemby is seventh on the same list, and the Trail Blazers star, Avdija, is tenth. On the Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst informed, “Deni Avdija finishing 10th leads me to believe that Jokic was one, but it leads me to believe that they vote for Americans.”

To this, MacMahon chipped in and said, “I think there is still an anti-Euro sentiment among players until it’s beyond.” Sighting past examples, the insider added, “Giannis dealt with it until he had 50 and 15 and in the finals clinchers. Joker dealt with it until he won a championship.”

Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

For years, Giannis Antetokounmpo carried elite regular-season production while skepticism lingered around his standing at the very top, and that noise only grew louder until 2021. Then came the Finals closer, where he erupted for 50 points and 14 rebounds in Game 6, delivering Milwaukee its first championship in half a century and ending the debate in one night.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic faced his own brand of resistance, labeled as “soft Euro big.” Many considered him finesse-driven and unfit for postseason basketball even after earning the MVP titles. However, that narrative collapsed in 2023, when he powered the Denver Nuggets to a title and turned lingering doubt into quiet respect.

“I really do think Europeans still is still a factor until they win a championship,” Tim MacMahon continued. “Plus, Luka has gotten so much hype, and Wemby has gotten so much hype. I think there’s a bit of pushback against Adam.” Therefore, the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has faced growing backlash. His push for European expansion could be fueling claims of favoritism among American fans and players.

Amidst the chaos and claims, the NBA All-Star is heating up. A jam-packed starting lineup from both the Eastern and the Western Conference. And a new World vs USA format.

The NBA All-Star lineup and snubs

The NBA All-Star starters added weight to the moment. In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo led all voting, setting the tone with Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown alongside him. Meanwhile, the West featured Nikola Jokic as the overall leader, joined by Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephen Curry. As a result, the international presence stood front and center.

Meanwhile, for the first time across 21 appearances, LeBron James missed the starting lineup. He has been part of the league showcase since 2005. Last season, he earned a starting role but skipped the San Francisco weekend due to injury. Meanwhile, Cleveland standout Donovan Mitchell, averaging 29.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, also fell short.

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a non-call against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

At the same time, the Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. and the Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes failed to crack the opening group. But the loudest reaction followed Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves star matched Wemby in player and media ballots. Yet, the fan vote broke the tie, handing the French star that final spot and leaving Edwards as the headline omission.

Well, in less than a month, the NBA carnival will reach the Intuit Dome for an unforgettable night. Los Angeles will watch as Team World and Team USA go head-to-head in the latest edition of the All-Star games.