NBA Summer League Schedule: When Will Cooper Flagg Debut For Dallas Mavericks?

The wait is almost over. After a season of turmoil that saw the Dallas Mavericks trade away their superstar and face the anger of a heartbroken fanbase, a new era is about to begin. And it all starts with Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old kid from Maine is no longer just a prospect; he’s the No. 1 pick, the new face of the franchise, and the single biggest reason for hope in Dallas. And in just a couple of weeks, fans will finally get to see him in a Mavericks uniform. And with the excitement, one ‘Q’ is traveling faster than air in Texas: But when?

The hype surrounding Flagg is the real deal. He was the consensus, can’t-miss top player in his class, a guy so good he reclassified to graduate high school a year early just to get to the next level faster. In his one and only season at Duke, he was a monster, averaging over 19 points and 7 rebounds while showcasing a dominant, two-way game that had scouts drooling. As Mavericks GM Nico Harrison put it, getting the chance to draft him was a “once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

The Mavs got that chance through a stunning stroke of luck, winning the NBA Draft Lottery despite having just a 1.8% chance. Now, the kid who was supposed to be a high school senior is the new cornerstone of an NBA franchise. And his new coach, Jason Kidd, is already dreaming up ways to use his new 6-foot-9 Swiss Army knife point guard. He said, “I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts, being able to run the show, being able to play the two, play the three…he’s comfortable playing that but we want to push, and I think he’s going to respond in a positive way.” But, do we get to see him on the Mavs color on 10th July?

via Imago

Whatever the final call may be, Cooper seems ready to give it his all. “A lot of people in this position or this situation aren’t granted this opportunity,” Flagg said in his post-draft press conference. “So I just feel really blessed and grateful… I’m just looking forward to being a sponge, just getting down here excited to just learn, soak it all in and learn from the guys that are older have been through it all before.”

Also, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing in the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 10th to the 20th. For Mavs fans, it’s the first chance to see Cooper Flagg in a Dallas jersey. And for basketball fans everywhere, it’s a lineup of must-see games packed with some of the best young talent in the league.

Here is the full schedule for the Mavericks’ opening games in Las Vegas:

Thursday, July 10 Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 p.m. CDT ESPN Saturday, July 12 San Antonio Spurs 3:00 p.m. CDT ESPN Monday, July 14 Charlotte Hornets 5:30 p.m. CDT NBA TV Wednesday, July 16 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 p.m. CTD ESPN

The four-game stretch kicks off with a can’t-miss showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers and their famous rookie, Bronny James. But the hype surrounding Flagg is so real, it’s already earned him the ultimate co-sign from LeBron James, who couldn’t help but marvel at the rookie’s situation during his Fanatics Fest appearance: “Unlike me, he joins a team with Hall of Famers,” he said. And in a piece of scheduling magic that feels scripted by the basketball gods, his very first game can be a headline-stealing showdown against none other than Bronny James.

Flagg vs. Bronny and beyond, your guide to the Mavs’ summer league schedule

Flagg will make his official debut in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League. You couldn’t write a better script: the son of a legend going up against the kid who many believe is the next big thing. It’s a prime-time, ESPN-broadcasted debut that will be a great first test for Flagg on the big stage. Just two days later, the attention shifts to a classic No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle, as Flagg will go head-to-head with his fellow draft class headliner, San Antonio’s Dylan Harper. For two players whose careers will likely be linked for the next decade, this is the unofficial start of their rivalry.

The tests don’t get any easier from there. On July 14, Flagg will face the Charlotte Hornets and Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 pick known for his incredible shooting and high basketball IQ. The opening slate concludes on July 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers and their explosive No. 3 pick, VJ Edgecombe. The hyper-athletic G-League Ignite star is a perfect contrast to Flagg’s more grounded, cerebral game and will be a great early test of his defensive skills.

It may only be the Summer League, but for Cooper Flagg, this is where the new era begins. It’s a chance to prove he can live up to the immense hype and, in his own words, “just win at the highest level.” For a city that has been desperate for something to cheer for, it can’t come soon enough.