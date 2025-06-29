NBA Summer League Schedule: When Will Dylan Harper Debut for San Antonio Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs might just have witnessed a seismic shift in their fortunes on draft night. After missing out on the playoffs for the sixth straight season, the Spurs entered the draft possessing not one, but two first-round picks. Shortly after their rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, picked Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Silver & Black selected Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as the second overall. Then, with the 12th pick in the draft, they brought in another highly rated prospect, Carter Bryant, into their ranks. So, have the Spurs laid their foundation for another dynasty?

Drafting two of the most sought-after players in this season’s draft, Harper and Bryant, San Antonio has actually pulled off a masterstroke. Pair these two up with the likes of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, and you’ve got yourself a scary-looking lineup. So, mark your calendars, Spurs fans, because you are in for a real treat. The Spurs are tipping off their summer campaign on 5th July. The Silver & Black will first go up against the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

This will be their first matchup of the California Classic Summer League. Followed by a high-intensity matchup against the Golden State Warriors on July 6th, as they wrap up their campaign with a clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 8th. This will provide the Spurs with a perfect opportunity to not only test out their rookies but also to make decisions on Exhibit-10 players. But, the big question is, will Dylan Harper make his Spurs debut against the Miami Heat on July 5th?

Is Dylan Harper set to make his summer league debut soon?

When a rookie is drafted into a team, usually the team has a set expectation for him. However, it’s the other way around for San Antonio Spurs‘ Dylan Harper. The former Rutgers star has set some high expectations for his new team. The second overall pick made some huge claims during his first-ever press conference on Saturday. “That’s going to change really quick,” Harper told the reporters while speaking about the team’s six-year playoff drought.

Then he made a bold claim, saying, “We’re going to make the playoffs. I think for the Spurs fans and everyone else, our group is very exciting. There’s a lot to look forward to. The sky’s the limit for this group we’ve got.” The 19-year-old guard stated that the Spurs will be back to where they belong, that is, in the playoffs competing for titles. Along with these bold claims, Harper also gave a shoutout to his new teammates, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, for making NBA history.

via Imago Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots between Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Both Wembanyama and Castle won back-to-back Rookie of the Year trophies, something Dylan Harper will be eyeing in the upcoming season. The former Rutgers standout also stated that he plans “to win every game we play.” Well, his winning mentality will certainly be on display as well as on test on July 5th if he makes his debut for the Spurs against the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. CDT. The fans are eagerly awaiting to see the guard in action, especially after his breakout freshman year with the Scarlet Knights.

Harper had a stunning year, averaging 19.4 points along with 4.6 rebounds and four assists for Rutgers. Now, the 19-year-old guard will hope to emulate similar performances for his new team, as a huge rookie season lies ahead of Dylan Harper. Will he be able to back his claims and lead the Spurs to their first playoff appearance in six years? Well, there’s no doubt about his talent, but to see how he fairs against seasoned pros is something only time will tell, as everyone, from family to friends to fans, waits for Dylan Harper to play his first game in a Spurs uniform.