NBA Summer League Schedule: Will Bronny James Play for LA Lakers?

Bronny James’ career looks like it’s flatlining. He badly needs a Hail Mary to save face. After the season he just had? Confidence probably packed its bags and left. The kid hears “nepotism” in his nightmares—over and over again. It’s the loudest chant following him right now. But hey, a new season means a clean slate. Summer League’s around the corner, and that’s his shot. All Bronny wants is a little space to breathe. A little time to show he actually belongs. The real question is—will the LakeShow even give him that shot?

The Summer League feels like freshly cut grass in the off-season—new, clean, full of promise. And a whiff of the garden is enough to get the kids excited for the upcoming season. We finally get to see Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and V. J. Edgecombe battling it out in a place that thrives on flexed muscles. Although, if you clock back to last year, it was the same kinda hype for Bronny James – the 55th overall pick 2nd rounder. And we all know that ended up. But there’s still a shot at redemption – a virtual CPR that has been a long time coming.

NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed Bronny to be available for the Lakers’ NBA Summer League schedule, which kicks off on July 10th in Vegas. “Bronny James is confirmed to play for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheSteinLine, with Mavericks vs. Lakers set for ESPN at 8 PM EST on July 10,” said Stein on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Watching both Flagg and Bronny tussle for the ball in their youth feels like a battle that’s made for the future NBA primetime. While Flagg does look more likely to live upto the hype, this is exactly what Bronny needed. All he needed was to come up against one of the GOATs of the NCAA to show how the cameras should be looking at him instead. His chances were incredibly bare for the Lakers this time round. But in the midst of all the hate – there’s still one on his side through thick and thin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiyan Anthony on Bronny James: “I felt bad for him cause like, that’s my guy”

Bronny’s time at the Lakers last season was pretty much just in the G League, for the South Bay Lakers. The NBA was hell – it was just 27 games while averaging 2.3 points in 6.7 minutes per game. But the G League? That’s when the prince shone the most. 21.9/5.4/5.2, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three in 34.1 minutes per game? That’s the stuff legends are made of. And Syracuse Orange shooting guard Kiyan Anthony knows that that sorta talent is hard to come by. All he needs is a bit of room to breathe.

“It’s a new generation. Two totally different people even though that might be your kid,” Anthony said. “I felt bad for him cause like, that’s my guy. So, he doesn’t speak a lot, he not gonna go on the internet and say what he’s gotta say. But like, deep down behind closed doors, he probably was going through it. You’re seeing this every day. You’re on social media, you can’t even scroll twice without seeing a post with your name on it, and he probably talked to his pops about it, but at the end of the day, he’s nice that boy. I think he really has a chance to prosper in the NBA.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maybe one close friend sympathizing with Bronny James is all he needs to re-kindle that lost fire. And maybe the media and us fans need to back of a little bit. But the coming season will be a huge one for the kid. If the Summer League goes as planned, we could have another hot one on our hands. Grab your popcorn.