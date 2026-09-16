NBA Takes Major Action To Save Players and Their Families From Harassment and Violence Threats

In an unprecedented show of solidarity across the American sporting landscape, the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS, alongside their respective players’ unions, have launched a joint campaign to protect their players and their families. The NBA and other sports leagues are demanding that state gaming regulators take aggressive legal action to protect athletes and their families from toxic behavior stemming from the rise of sports betting.

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The five major professional sports leagues sent an open letter to regulatory bodies in 35 states and the District of Columbia, urging for strict punishments for unruly bettors. The sports leagues want regulatory bodies to issue lifetime betting bans for any bettors who made violent threats or directed abuse or harassment toward athletes, coaches, officials, team staff, or their relatives. Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming already have similar measures in place.

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The NBA has partnerships with sportsbook platforms for regulated betting, but this joint initiative advocates for better implementation. They asked the regulatory bodies in states where sports wagers are legal for a centralized, streamlined reporting mechanism across all legal gaming jurisdictions, allowing leagues to submit verified evidence of threats directly to regulators and law enforcement.

Violators would be placed on a shared sportsbook exclusion list, revoking their wagering privileges across both retail and mobile betting platforms nationwide.

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“Too often, individuals who lose sports bets direct threatening and harassing messages toward players, coaches, and their families via social media and in-person interactions,” the league’s letter states. “Threatening the safety of an athlete or their family members over a sports bet crosses a bright ethical and criminal line, and it is entirely unacceptable.”

The letter underscores a troubling reality: individuals who lose sports bets too often direct threatening and harassing messages toward players, coaches, and their families via social media and in-person interactions, crossing a clear ethical and criminal line.

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NBA’s collaboration with other leagues long overdue

The call for state intervention comes as sportsbooks, including DraftKings and Fanatics, partner with technology entities like Integrity Compliance 360, using artificial intelligence to identify anonymous accounts sending predatory messages.

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Scott Sadin, co-founder and co-CEO of IC360, noted, “Threats and harassment in sports continue to escalate, threatening the safety of participants and the integrity of the ecosystem.”

National Basketball Players Association President Fred VanVleet voiced the growing frustration among athletes who find themselves on the front lines of fan vitriol tied directly to individual performance props and point spreads.

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He revealed that a fan confronted him about losing a $ 3,000 parlay. “It’s the in-person one you gotta be careful for,” VanVleet said on Club 520.

Back in March, he referred to the viral incident where a fan confronted Jimmy Butler over a lost parlay. “If Jimmy escalates that situation and somebody’s got a gun on him, that’s real,” VanVleet said.

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“We carry all of the burden, all of the risk and danger that comes with the association to gambling,” VanVleet said in July. “It was one of those things that was just kind of thrown upon us, and I think everybody’s trying to figure out how to adjust to it.”

Even athletes’ families, like Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, who exposed the threatening DMs she received, have campaigned for strict consequences for this behavior.

“It’s something my husband and I consider routine,” Westbrook said once, adding that she is “growing increasingly concerned for athletes.”

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The leagues’ unified stance against hostility comes at a volatile moment for professional basketball, as federal authorities continue to dismantle widespread illegal betting networks and insider trading schemes that have compromised the sport’s internal credibility.

Active and former players like Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley, coaches like Chauncey Billups, and league veterans in multi-million dollar fraud operations have been indicted.

Former NBA player Damon Jones recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud after selling insider information, adding urgency to the NBA’s dual battle against external betting threats and internal corruption.