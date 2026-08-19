NBA Team Closes Door on Jonathan Kuminga as Concerns Grow Over Warriors Champion’s Future

Jonathan Kuminga’s free agency was supposed to end with a strong landing spot. Instead, the list of realistic options appears to be getting shorter. The former Golden State Warriors forward has been linked to several teams this summer. Yet, more than a month into free agency, JK remains unsigned.

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That does not mean he will be without a team. But it has raised questions among fans about whether he is missing opportunities that could have been available earlier. The latest development involves the Atlanta Hawks.

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“The Atlanta Hawks were said to be open to bringing Kuminga back on a minimum deal, but that ship has sailed since adding Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort in trades with the OKC Thunder,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Hawks acquired Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors at the 2025-26 trade deadline. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season. He shot 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from three. Atlanta later declined his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

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The Hawks then acquired Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder. They followed that move by landing Lu Dort in a blockbuster three-team deal that sent 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks. That is another potential landing spot disappearing from Kuminga’s market. And it is not the only one.

Siegel also noted that there has not been much recent discussion about Kuminga joining the Los Angeles Clippers. The Milwaukee Bucks remain another possibility, but their pursuit of Peyton Watson and Bennedict Mathurin could make Kuminga more of a fallback option.

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Kuminga has been connected to team after team. The Lakers have been among the most persistent names. Minnesota has also emerged as a serious option, while Cleveland continues to have interest in him as it works through its offseason plans.

The Lakers, in particular, have had discussions surrounding Kuminga because of their need for help on the wing. Still, nothing has crossed the finish line. That has led some fans to wonder if the negotiations have become too difficult.

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Here’s the thing: It was last September when the Warriors offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season. But JK and his agent rejected that, and that domino has led to this situation where that AAV is not available on the table.

Free agency is already complicated. Salary-cap restrictions, roster construction and a player’s desired role can all slow negotiations. Jonathan Kuminga’s market also involves teams trying to balance his upside against the contract he could command.

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So, this does not mean that Kuminga will be left without a team. The concern is that some of the better opportunities may already be disappearing.

Plus, Kuminga’s representation has faced scrutiny from fans during the lengthy process, although there is no confirmed evidence that his agent alone is responsible for the lack of a deal.