Perhaps one of the most bizarre situations involving an NBA franchise is unfolding this season. One organization is struggling through one of the worst starts in its history, while a former star it moved on from is now playing for another team and has made them pay on the court.

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The Milwaukee Bucks are still financially tied to Damian Lillard despite waiving him in the summer of 2025. The veteran guard has since returned to the Portland Trail Blazers, but Milwaukee continues to owe him millions under the terms of his previous contract. That awkward arrangement was perfectly captured in an X post from Legion Hoops.

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“Yes. The 1-15 Bucks are paying Damian Lillard around $22 million this year, and he just scored 33 on them.”

In his first game back in Milwaukee since his departure, Lillard scored a season-high 33 points to lead Portland to a 124-114 victory over the Bucks, handing his former team its 12th consecutive loss.

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Lillard looked comfortable in his return to the city where he spent two seasons, finishing on 10-of-18 shooting. He also knocked down five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, converted eight free throws, and grabbed six rebounds in 35 minutes.

It was his first appearance against Milwaukee since the franchise waived him in the 2025 offseason. The Trail Blazers took advantage of his performance, with Scoot Henderson adding 27 points and former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday contributing 22.

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Portland eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter after Milwaukee had cut the deficit to just one point. The Blazers closed the game on a 9-0 run, leaving the Bucks with another disappointing result.

The loss dropped Milwaukee to 1-15, marking the worst start through 16 games in franchise history. It was also the team’s 12th straight defeat, with only a 15-game losing streak in March 1996 standing as a worse skid in the franchise’s history.

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For a team that entered the season with ambitions of remaining competitive after hiring coach Taylor Jenkins, the situation has quickly become difficult to ignore.

Milwaukee is paying him approximately $21.3 million for the 2026-27 season, even though he is no longer part of the organization, for an unusual reason.

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The Bucks waived Lillard in the summer of 2025 and used the stretch provision on the remaining money owed on his contract. The move allowed Milwaukee to spread the financial obligation over five years and create additional salary-cap flexibility.

The irony is difficult to miss. The Bucks used a standard cap mechanism to free themselves of Lillard’s contract. The stretch provision is a routine salary-cap mechanism, not a performance-based arrangement.

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However, seeing him score 33 points in a Blazers win that put Milwaukee at a 1-15 record was definitely a tough pill to swallow. Especially considering that they’re still paying him.

That flexibility was intended to help the franchise bring in Myles Turner, who signed a four-year, $108 million deal with Milwaukee. The Bucks were looking to strengthen their roster and remain in contention, but the decision also left them carrying a significant amount of dead money.

Lillard, meanwhile, returned to Portland on a three-year contract worth approximately $41.6 million. His 2026-27 salary with the Trail Blazers is $13,398,800.

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That means the 36-year-old guard has collected money from both franchises this season. Between his Portland salary and Milwaukee’s stretched obligation, his combined compensation is roughly $34.7 million.

The decision to waive Lillard was always going to carry financial consequences, but Milwaukee expected the roster changes to help keep the team competitive. Instead, the Bucks have found themselves at the bottom of the standings.

The team has also struggled to find consistency, with the 1-15 record putting them in a difficult position. Lillard’s return only added another layer to the situation. He was not simply collecting his paycheck from Milwaukee while playing elsewhere. He delivered one of his best performances of the season against the very franchise still paying him.

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The Bucks cannot be blamed for the fact that Lillard scored 33 points, and the stretched contract was a financial mechanism rather than an agreement to fund an opposing player’s production. Still, the timing makes the situation look particularly uncomfortable for Milwaukee.

For now, the Bucks are left with a losing streak, a franchise-worst start, and a former star who remains on their payroll while wearing another team’s uniform.