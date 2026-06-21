NBA Team Responds to Warriors’ Trade Proposal Amid LeBron James Rumors

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason knowing they could not afford another quiet summer. Stephen Curry’s championship window is shrinking, the roster is getting older, and the front office has been actively exploring ways to add immediate contributors without sacrificing long-term flexibility. One of those efforts, however, recently hit a roadblock.

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According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Golden State approached an Eastern Conference team about a potential draft-night deal involving multiple first-round picks. However, the proposal gained little traction as the opposing front office showed little interest in moving its draft assets.

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That team was the Charlotte Hornets. According to Siegel, Charlotte showed little interest in moving both the No. 14 and No. 18 picks and remains comfortable keeping its draft capital heading into the 2026 NBA Draft. The stance aligns with president Jeff Peterson’s belief that the franchise “cannot skip steps” in its rebuild.

The Dubs currently own the No. 11 pick, but the front office appears willing to explore multiple scenarios as it searches for ways to strengthen the roster.

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Dunleavy also signaled that Golden State would prefer to get younger rather than continue stacking aging veterans around Curry. “The job right now is to make this team better,” he said. “We’ve got some guys on the back end of it already … we obviously would prefer to get younger.”

The motivation behind Golden State’s interest is straightforward. Jimmy Butler is recovering from a torn ACL, Moses Moody is working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon, and the Warriors currently have only a handful of guaranteed contracts on the books for next season. Acquiring multiple first-round picks would allow the franchise to add inexpensive rotation players while navigating the financial restrictions created by the NBA’s apron system.

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During his pre-draft media availability, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. openly acknowledged the scope of the challenge facing the organization, saying, “Frankly, we need everything.”

Peterson recently described the 2026 draft class as “one of the deepest” he has evaluated, making it easier to understand why Charlotte was unwilling to part with two first-round opportunities for a relatively small jump from No. 14 to No. 11.

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Charlotte’s rejection may simply force Golden State to explore other avenues. Oklahoma City remains one of the more intriguing possibilities given that the Thunder own the No. 12 and No. 17 selections. Unlike Charlotte, Oklahoma City’s challenge isn’t a lack of talent but an abundance of it. With one of the NBA’s deepest young rosters already in place, the Thunder could have more incentive than Charlotte to consolidate assets rather than add multiple rookies to an already crowded rotation.

Whether that help arrives through the draft or free agency, Golden State’s objective remains unchanged: finding immediate contributors who can support Curry while preserving long-term flexibility. That balancing act will likely define every major decision the front office makes this summer.

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The Warriors’ search for upgrades extends far beyond draft-night maneuvering. It is also one of the reasons the franchise continues to appear in conversations surrounding LeBron James’ future.

Why do the Warriors continue to surface in LeBron James rumors?

The connection isn’t entirely speculative. Golden State famously explored a trade for James before the 2024 deadline, with owner Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Draymond Green all involved in efforts that ultimately went nowhere after Rich Paul informed the organization that James wanted to remain in Los Angeles.

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Part of the fascination stems from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where James and Curry helped Team USA capture another gold medal. Their chemistry throughout the tournament immediately sparked discussions about what a full NBA season together might look like.

Recently, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin’s report suggested that if James decides not to re-sign with the Lakers in his free agency, the Warriors would emerge as a realistic second option.

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However, he also viewed the Lakers as the most likely destination if James decides to play another season. The financial picture, though, is more complicated. The Lakers are expected to face several major roster decisions, including Austin Reaves’ future contract situation and other offseason commitments.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) with forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to McMenamin, the LA side can offer a 3-year $182 million extension. Meanwhile, the Dubs can hand out a $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. $37 million less than his previous salary.

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Even so, the rumors refuse to disappear.

For now, the financial hurdles remain significant. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently reported that while the Lakers could technically offer James a three-year, $182 million extension, few around the league expect such a deal to materialize. Golden State would face its own salary-cap obstacles in any pursuit of the four-time champion. That reality makes draft-night maneuvering a far more realistic avenue for improving the roster around Curry, which is why the Warriors continue exploring every possible path ahead of the draft.