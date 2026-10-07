NBA Teams Ready to Throw $30M at Cason Wallace as Thunder Face Major Threat

The Oklahoma City Thunder spent much of the offseason making difficult financial decisions. Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins were all moved in separate trades, with the franchise taking back future draft capital instead of players. But those moves were about more than simply cutting salary. They also opened the door for Cason Wallace.

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The 22-year-old guard is now in position to take on a much bigger role, potentially stepping into Dort’s starting spot while becoming one of Oklahoma City’s primary point-of-attack defenders. And with Wallace eligible for a rookie-scale extension, the Thunder’s financial maneuvering could soon face its biggest test yet.

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“One league source told ClutchPoints that if Wallace were to hit restricted free agency, at least two different teams would be prepared to offer him a deal that exceeds $30 million in annual value,” Brett Siegel reported.

Cason Wallace and Oklahoma City have until October 19 to reach an agreement. If they don’t, he will play out the final season of his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2027. The player’s camp has been linked to the $30-$33 million annual range, while Oklahoma City’s side has reportedly been more comfortable around the mid-$20 millions.

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The difference is significant, particularly for a team that already has massive commitments coming to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. OKC, though, has made it clear that they value Cason Wallace. Sam Presti practically spelled that out when discussing the decision to trade Dort.

“I think the greatest sign of respect we could’ve shown Cason is moving Lu in that trade,” Presti said. “It’s a bit of a gesture to him to say we think you can have a great role on this team.”

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Even Chet Holmgren has been even more emphatic about Wallace’s defensive ability. “I think Cason Wallace is the best defender,” Holmgren said when asked to identify the NBA’s best defender.

Last season, Cason Wallace averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals while leading the NBA with 150 total steals. He also earned All-Defensive Second Team honors, giving his camp another strong argument for a major extension. His defensive value is particularly important to Oklahoma City because he can replace much of what the team lost with Dort without requiring the same financial commitment.

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Mark Daigneault has also shown how much trust he has in Cason Wallace. The Thunder coach declined to name a starter at media day but made one thing clear when discussing the fourth-year guard.

“He’s started a lot of games,” Daigneault said. “I’m not going to get into any rotation stuff. But, you know, he started Finals games for us. He’s somebody that I trust as much as anybody.” That trust was earned long before this offseason.

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Cason Wallace has already handled playoff pressure, defensive assignments against elite guards, and stretches in the starting lineup. He also finished last season particularly well offensively. His regular-season three-point shooting dipped to 35.1%, but he shot 48.4% from deep during the playoffs, giving the Thunder another reason to believe there is more offensive growth coming.

From Wallace’s perspective, the case for $30 million is straightforward. But the Thunder have different fires to put out.

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SGA’s new four-year, $285 million supermax kicks in next season, while the rookie max extensions for Williams and Holmgren begin this year. Oklahoma City is already operating with an increasingly expensive core. Adding another $30 million-plus contract could put significant pressure on the team’s future flexibility.

Wallace isn’t publicly worrying about it. Asked about his extension at media day, he kept the focus on basketball. “That’s between my agent and Sam,” Wallace said. “I’m just here to get better and win games.”

Another wrinkle for Thunder is that there is no shortage of suitors. The Clippers, Warriors, Bulls, Hawks, Nets, Grizzlies, Bucks and Kings are the teams with significant cap space next Summer. So, the waiting game might end up with them losing another star.