NBA to Bring Back Iconic Franchise Which Ceased to Exist Two Decades Ago

Seattle fans never stopped hoping the Sonics name would return. Take Jack Gerke, for instance. He has watched Seattle basketball since the days of Detlef Schrempf and Tom Chambers. He was there when the SuperSonics won it all in 1979, and he was there when they left in 2008. At that time, the city retained the name and the colors if the NBA ever returned. Now, Seattle’s wait for NBA basketball may finally have a finish line, according to Adam Silver’s revelation.

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The league’s commissioner said several groups are now competing to bring the franchise back through league expansion, nearly two decades after the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City. Speaking to the media this week, Silver confirmed that a bidding process is underway for Seattle’s expansion franchise, with the NBA expecting greater clarity before the end of the year.

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“Most of the groups that are interested have not been public. And any group that has chosen to be public is their decision. I wouldn’t conclude that because there aren’t other public groups coming forward, that therefore there isn’t other interest in Seattle. There is,” Silver said.

No final decision has been made, but the NBA is aiming for Seattle to return in 2028-29.

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Although several ownership groups are believed to be involved, Seattle Kraken owner Samantha Holloway remains the only prospective bidder to publicly express interest. Given that she already controls Climate Pledge Arena, which is home to the NHL’s Kraken, the Seattle Storm, and other major events, many fans see her as a natural fit to bring the NBA back to the city. Holloway’s representatives, however, declined to comment following Silver’s latest remarks.

Unlike previous expansion conversations, the city already has much of the infrastructure in place. Climate Pledge Arena underwent a multibillion-dollar transformation before reopening in 2021 and now hosts the Kraken and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. The venue has long been viewed as NBA-ready, removing one of the biggest obstacles that existed before the SuperSonics departed.

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Silver stopped short of guaranteeing Seattle’s return, but his latest comments suggest the process is accelerating. The league still needs to settle expansion details, ownership, and approval from the Board of Governors before any announcement becomes official.

Adam Silver remains furtive about Seattle, but contenders are emerging for Las Vegas NBA expansion

While Seattle’s One Roof Sports, the parent company of the NHL’s Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, has publicly declared its interest, Adam Silver indicated that the bidding process extends well beyond the names already in the public eye. The conversation surrounding Las Vegas, on the other hand, has been much more upfront. Silver, though, is practicing caution.

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“And I would also say same in Las Vegas. Some groups have been public; the majority of groups have not been public,” Silver stated.

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Amid conversations, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has seemingly expressed his interest. He is reported to be entering as a free investor, unlike fellow Lakers luminary Magic Johnson, whose entourage is also competing to kick-start a franchise. The latter’s investment firm, MAGI, has already conducted talks with state officials, including Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo. However, they will face a tough challenge from the Las Vegas Jacks, led by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo.

The group has already announced a massive bid after securing at least $8 billion in financial capital. So while Seattle is awaiting contention, LA is already swarming with it. Despite the remaining work, the league commissioner reiterated his confidence in setting up the new franchises.

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“I’m still hopeful again that this process would be wrapped up by year end and I feel we’re very much on track,” Silver said.

If that schedule holds, Seattle and Las Vegas are expected to join the NBA for the 2028-29 season. That would mark the league’s first expansion in 24 years and, for Seattle, a return exactly two decades after the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City.