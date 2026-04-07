NBA to Delay Post-Season Award Voting Process Over Luka Doncic Injury: Report

Luka Doncic is missing the NBA’s 65-game threshold by just one. That’s where the agony builds up. The six-time All-Star has had a season worth remembering. Doncic leads the league in scoring and rose in the MVP standings after an outstanding month of March. A late-season hamstring injury could prevent him from being eligible. That could change if the NBA considers his situation.

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Luka Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, will be appealing his disqualification under the Extraordinary Circumstances guidelines. Notably, Doncic missed two games to attend the birth of his child in Slovenia. Duffy is hopeful that the NBA sees the purpose to be bigger than basketball and allows him to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

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However, with Duffy’s plans, it could delay the entire award process altogether. That’s because league rules only allow such appeals to be made on April 12, which is the final day of the regular season. That’s generally also the day the league sends out voter ballots to finalise the honors.

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In this case, the time taken to review Luka Doncic’s case could very well prolong the awards. That’s because Doncic is contending for a series of accolades. By his numbers alone, the Slovenian is a lock for an All-NBA selection. Furthermore, he’s also part of the MVP race. Hence, the league wouldn’t have a choice but to delay proceedings.

Bypassing their own regulations is the one way for the league to prevent a delay. If the NBA can hold a channel of communication with Bill Duffy behind closed doors to settle the matter, there won’t be any hindrance.

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However, for Luka Doncic personally, being recognised as an All-NBA point guard isn’t at the top of his priorities.

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Luka Doncic is doing everything to get healthy

Doncic suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the last week of the regular season was most prominently a crushing blow to the Los Angeles Lakers. They lost their nucleus, who was averaging close to 34 points per game. Luka Doncic had also started playing the best basketball of his season, peaking at the right time.

He didn’t want to let this window of opportunity just fly by. Ideally, it would take 4-6 weeks of recovery. Doncic would likely miss the first round of the postseason. In an attempt to shorten that time, he made the decision to travel to Spain. The purpose is to have access to more advanced medical treatment that isn’t as accessible in the USA.

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Dr. Evan Jeffries spoke to The California Post to detail the exact course of recovery in Spain. Doncic could undergo laser treatment and stem cell treatment in Spain.

“Stem cells can be more manipulated to increase their potency in Spain. Same with PRP. Theoretically, he could cut his timeline in half,” Jeffries expanded on the benefit of seeking treatment overseas.

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If successful, that would allow Luka Doncic to return in a few weeks. It makes his availability in the first round a real possibility. That is especially important since the Lakers’ Austin Reaves is also out for almost the same duration as Doncic. The Lakers can’t rely on a 41-year-old LeBron James to exhaust himself until the tandem returns.

Realistically, they stand a chance at competing only if Luka Doncic is on the floor. And the 27-year-old is going through all means to make sure he’s ready as soon as possible. Being an All-NBA or MVP isn’t the biggest goal. Doncic wants to honor the tradition in LA and compete for a championship every season.

He’s already sacrificed his previous lifestyle to become a ferocious force. Now, Doncic is taking an extra step to ensure he gets to finish the story in an honorable fashion.