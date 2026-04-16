NBA to Interview LaMelo Ball for Tripping Bam Adebayo as Shams Charania Reveals Chances of Suspension

In the NBA, questionable actions rarely go unnoticed, and consequences often follow when the stakes are high. That reality could soon confront LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets guard’s controversial trip on Bam Adebayo on Tuesday night has grabbed the league’s attention. With the team needing another win to qualify for the playoffs, the ongoing review could prove costly if the disciplinary action sidelines Ball at a decisive moment.

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The Hornets secured a narrow 127-126 overtime win in the Play-in opening game. But the early-game incident overshadowed the result. The Miami Heat‘s franchise cornerstone, Adebayo, exited the floor after sustaining a lower back injury after appearing to be tripped by LaMelo Ball during a live play in the second quarter, ultimately ending his presence for the rest of the game. The moment quickly sparked backlash. With LaMelo Ball walking away unharmed last night, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that he could face suspension.

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“My understanding is, the NBA has already made contact with the Heat and the Hornets about this matter. Over the next several hours, they’re going to eventually interview LaMelo Ball himself and other related parties,” said Charania.

Moreover, speaking of the consequences, he added, “People involved around this situation in the investigation so far tell me, certainly, there’s a chance this gets upgraded to a flagrant one or a flagrant two with a foul. There is doubt about whether this really rises to the level of a suspension.”

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The retroactive discipline has repeatedly altered the course of high-stakes NBA matchups. It only proves that post-game reviews can have significant consequences. One of the most notable examples came from the 2016 NBA Finals. The league upgraded a play involving Draymond Green and LeBron James after Game 4 between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

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The review handed a fourth fragrant point to Green, triggering an automatic one-game suspension. It forced him to miss Game 5. Even though the Dubs held a 3-1 lead, it opened the floodgates for the Cavaliers and produced a historic comeback.

A similar sense of uncertainty now surrounds the Charlotte Hornets. They remain one more win away from securing a playoff berth. With the margin for error thinning down, any disciplinary ruling involving LaMelo Ball could alter the team’s fortune. Should the league impose a suspension or upgrade the play following the review, the decision may arrive at the moment when the Hornets least expect it.

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Can the Hornets make it to the playoffs without LaMelo Ball?

In the event of a suspension, without their primary playmaker, the Hornets would face the Orlando Magic in the decider. The Magic side would be looking for a rebound after a disheartening loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, who competed without their dominant Joel Embiid. With the playoff berth on the line, the Magic would fancy another shorthanded match-up.

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Despite that possibility, the Hornets showed encouraging signs in the previous contest. With collective contributions from Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and Coby White, the Hornets remained competitive through balanced scoring. Moreover, with Kon Knueppel yet to fire in the playoff pressure, he could light up from the perimeter.

LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, addressed the incident after the game. He stated, “I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn’t really know where I was, but I’mma check on him and see if he’s okay and everything.”

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While such remarks may not eliminate the possibility of disciplinary action, the league may consider acknowledgment of the situation in determining a reduced sentence.