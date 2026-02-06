NBA Trade Deadline 2026: Recapping All Confirmed Moves Feat. Anthony Davis, James Harden, Trae Young and More

The most chaotic day for the Insiders and the NBA front office has come to an end. While some of the big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant didn’t get traded, many former All-Stars did. James Harden’s trade came out of nowhere, while Anthony Davis, for the second year in a row, was injured when the team traded him.

Reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder made some additions, while the Indiana Pacers, who are currently tanking, got the deal done on the deadline. The Rockets, Heat, and Spurs remained the only three teams in the league not engaging in a single transaction. Here’s how your favorite teams performed!

Los Angeles Lakers

Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard.

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porziņģis

Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a 2026 second-round pick via the Lakers.

Boston Celtics

Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vučević and a second-round pick.

Chris Boucher to the Utah Jazz.

Josh Minott to the Brooklyn Nets.

Xavier Tillman to the Charlotte Hornets for cash $3.5 million.

Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks, and 3 second-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum.

CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Vit Krejčí to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two second-round picks (2027,2030).

Jock Landale for cash from the Utah Jazz.

Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Lakers for Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick.

Chicago Bulls

Emanuel Miller (to Cleveland Cavaliers) for Dario Šarić (via Sacramento Kings) and two second-round picks (2027 and 2029).

Kevin Huerter and Dario Šarić in a three-team trade for Jaden Ivey (via Detroit Pistons) and Mike Conley (via Minnesota Timberwolves).

Waived Jevon Carter.

Nikola Vučević and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick.

Coby White and Mike Conley to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and 3 second-round picks.

Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, four second-round picks (2026,2027, 2031, 2032).

Ousmane Dieng to the Milwaukee Bucks for Nick Richards (three-team deal, Bucks, Suns, Bulls).

Dalen Terry to the New York Knicks for Guerschon Yabusele.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and a second-round pick to the LA Clippers for James Harden.

De’Andre Hunter for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder (from Kings) and Emanuel Miller (from Bulls).

Lonzo Ball and 2 second-round picks to the Utah Jazz.

Waived Luke Travers and Chris Livingston.

Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks, and 3 second-round picks.

Malaki Branham to the Charlotte Hornets for Tyus Jones.

Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott from the Boston Celtics.

Ochai Agbaji and a 2032 second-round pick (three-team trade Nets, Raptors, Clippers).

A 2026 Second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets for Hunter Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick.

Waived Cam Thomas.

Charlotte Hornets

Mason Plumlee to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Ousmane Dieng and a 2029 second-round pick.

Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three future second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for Coby White and Mike Conley.

From the Boston Celtics, Xavier Tillman and $3.5 million cash.

From the Orlando Magic, Tyus Jones for cash considerations

Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks for Malaki Branham.

Denver Nuggets

Hunter Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick for a 2026 second-round pick.

Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey in a three-team trade for Kevin Huerter and Dario Šarić (from Chicago), and a first-round protected pick swap (from Minnesota).

Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, 2 first-round picks, and a second-round pick to the LA Clippers for Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown.

LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, 2 first-round picks, and a second-round pick.

James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Chris Paul to the Toronto Raptors (a three-team deal with LA and Brooklyn).

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale, John Konchar, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and 3 first-round picks.

Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks

Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey in a three-team trade for Nigel Hayes-Davis (Suns) and Ousmane Dieng (Bulls).

Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley to Chicago and a 2026 first-round pick swap to Detroit (three-team trade).

Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks to Chicago for Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado to the Knicks for Dalen Terry, 2 second-round picks, and cash

New York Knicks

Guerschon Yabusele to the Bulls for Dalen Terry.

Dalen Terry, 2 second-round picks, and cash to the Pelicans for Jose Alvarado.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ousmane Dieng and a second-round pick to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee.

A 2026 first-round pick and 3 second-round picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jared McCain.

Orlando Magic

Tyus Jones, 2 second-round picks for cash consideration to the Hornets.

Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain for a 2026 first-round pick and 3 second-round picks to the OKC Thunder.

Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Grizzlies.

Phoenix Suns

Nigel Hayes-Davis to Milwaukee and Nick Richards to Chicago for Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey (from Milwaukee).

Portland Trail Blazers

Duop Reath and 2 second-round picks (2027,2030) to the Hawks for Vit Krejčí.

Sacramento Kings

Keon Ellis, Dennis Schröder, Dario Šarić, and 2 second-round picks to the Cavaliers for De’Andre Hunter.

Toronto Raptors

A second-round pick for Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Warriors

Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick to the Nets for Chris Paul (via Clippers, three-team trade).

Utah Jazz

Jock Landale to the Cavaliers for Lonzo Ball and 2 second-round picks (2028, 2032).

Waived Lonzo Ball.

Chris Boucher from the Celtics.

Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and 3 first-round picks to the Grizzlies for Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale, John Konchar, and Vince Williams Jr.

Even though the deadline has passed, there are some players still available as free agents. Cam Thomas, Lonzo Ball, Chris Paul, Georges Niang, Eric Gordon, and Nigel Hayes-Davis, among others.