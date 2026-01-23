NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs to Cut Ties With Anthony Davis for $220M Star

The February 5 deadline is barely two weeks away. Two teams in particular have been pretty aggressive in the trade market, at least, the rumors say so. One is the Dallas Mavericks, and the other is the New York Knicks. Interestingly enough, both teams have struck up a conversation about an exchange between Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“The New York Knicks have held preliminary trade discussions with both the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies involving Karl-Anthony Towns,” Taylor Houston wrote on X. “Conversations with Dallas have included Mavericks star Anthony Davis, while separate talks with Memphis have centered on Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.”

To be fair, this insight is hard to miss. Both Jackson and Davis are instant game-changers defensively. They can transform possessions in their own accord; that’s something the Knicks $220 million star, Karl-Anthony Towns, has often failed to execute. Moreover, coach Mike Brown’s defensive strategy would sit well with what AD or Jackson can bring to the table. Therefore, these rumors don’t feel like empty conversations.

Meanwhile, sources close to Anthony Davis say that the soon-to-be 33-year-old is “frustrated with Dallas’ long-term direction, has signaled openness to a move that places him in immediate championship contention, a factor that could accelerate discussions in the coming weeks.”

At present, Davis is earning $54.12 million. In the 2026-27 season, the one-time NBA champ will make $58.4. Then $62.7 million through a 2027-28 option. That alone totals $175.37 million. Meanwhile, injuries and availability become the biggest roadblocks for the veteran big man. As we know, Davis is currently recovering from a hand ligament injury. The Dallas Mavericks medical team is going to evaluate him in 6 weeks.

Moreover, the timing of both AD’s frustration and the Knicks’ renovation aligns. The orange and blue seemed en route to a first championship in 52 years after winning the NBA Cup last month. Sadly, things took an odd turn as their streak of losses stretched, and they lost 9 out of their 12 last appearance. And well, a lot of the blame fell upon KAT.

The New York Knicks need Anthony Davis

Newsday reporter Steve Popper reported Karl Anthony Towns surfaced in offseason conversations linked to a Giannis Antetokounmpo chase. The Knicks are studying options, tracking league shifts, testing valuations, and protect long term flexibility as the season unfolds. This is where Anthony Davis could fit into the picture.

Anthony Davis projects as a stronger defensive match next to Mitchell Robinson for the New York Knicks. In the 2025-26 season, Davis posts 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes, while adding 11.1 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded 0.7 blocks and 0.9 steals despite 11.5 rebounds. Therefore, Davis offers superior rim control, flexibility, and frontcourt balance.

Offensively, Anthony Davis delivers efficiency and control. He averages 20.4 points on 50.6% shooting across 16.2 attempts, with 2.0 turnovers, thriving off Jalen Brunson’s creation. Karl-Anthony Towns scores 20.8 points but shoots 46.9%, attempts 4.8 threes at 36.3%, and commits 2.7 turnovers. Consequently, Davis fits paint-focused execution, while Towns supplies spacing with defensive tradeoffs.

So, now, the clock screams urgency, and the Knicks feel it. Therefore, rumors turn real as timing, frustration, and roster doubt collide. Anthony Davis fits the defensive vision and the Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson pairing. Therefore, New York is trusting patience and preparing for a bold pivot.